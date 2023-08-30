Newsnews
Meta Announces Groundbreaking Innovation: Avatars With Legs Now In Beta

Written by: Lyndell Olvera | Published: 30 August 2023
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is making waves in the virtual reality world with its latest technological innovation – legs for avatars. In a beta test release, Meta Quest headset owners can now download an update that allows their digital representations to walk on two feet, a major stride forward in the realm of immersive experiences. This update brings avatars full circle to embrace anthropomorphic features reminiscent of our ancient ancestors.

Embracing Bipedality in the Virtual World

When Meta initially introduced its suite of virtual reality social products, avatars were depicted as disembodied torsos, lacking the ability to stand on their own two feet. However, with this latest development, users can finally experience the joy of walking in virtual reality. It should be noted that the inclusion of legs is currently limited to Horizon Home, the starting area of the Meta Quest headset.

The implementation of Leg IK (Inverse Kinematics) in Meta’s avatars is a positive step forward. While users can only see their avatars in a third-person perspective, this design choice aims to provide a more seamless visual experience. External testers have noted that the absence of crouching remains a prominent issue, but it is evident that Meta is making progress towards refining this groundbreaking feature.

Key Takeaway

Meta’s beta release of avatars with legs on the Meta Quest headset marks a significant advancement in the virtual reality landscape. However, the current implementation focuses on third-person viewing and lacks crouching functionality. These developments indicate that Meta is dedicated to continuously improving the immersive experience for its users.

Challenges in Achieving Natural Leg Movement

While Meta Quest headsets already support hand tracking technology, which enables users to interact in virtual environments without the need for controllers, leg and foot movements have proven more challenging to replicate. This limitation has made it difficult to create avatars with legs that feel genuinely natural. However, Meta’s commitment to enhancing the virtual reality experience suggests that further advancements in this area are on the horizon.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, first announced the company’s commitment to introducing legs to avatars in October of last year. With this beta release, it is expected that this highly anticipated feature will be fully functional and widely available before Meta’s upcoming Connect event in September.

