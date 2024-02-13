Newsnews
Memorizer: The Ultimate App For Tracking Movies, Books, And More

Written by: Jeanelle Kong | Published: 14 February 2024
Memorizer is not just another movie and book tracking app. It goes beyond the conventional concept of logging your entertainment choices. With a user base of 70,000 monthly active users, Memorizer has managed to captivate its audience with a unique approach to tracking and discovering new content.

Key Takeaway

Memorizer is not just a tool for tracking movies and books; it’s a community-driven platform that promotes memory retention and decision-centric content consumption.

Encouraging Inspiration and Memory Retention

Memorizer doesn’t just help you remember what you’ve watched or read; it also serves as a source of inspiration. The app recognizes the modern-day challenge of information overload and aims to combat the natural tendency to forget 80% of our daily experiences. By allowing users to create lists of not only books and movies but also places, video games, concerts, and more, Memorizer acts as a digital memory bank.

Building a Community and Promoting Decision-Centric Consumption

Unlike platforms that rely solely on recommendation algorithms, Memorizer emphasizes a decision-centric consumption model. It encourages users to rely on recommendations from people they know or trust, rather than automated suggestions. The app’s public and private groups provide a space for like-minded individuals to share their favorite content and discoveries.

The Future of Memorizer

With a vision to become the go-to platform for cultural and hobby tracking, Memorizer has already secured €900,000 in funding. The app offers a free version with the option to upgrade to a premium subscription for additional features. As Memorizer continues to evolve, it aims to revolutionize the way we engage with and remember the content we love.

