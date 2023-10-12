mana-bio-launches-ai-fueled-programmable-drug-therapy-to-revolutionize-treatment-approaches

Israeli biotech startup Mana.bio has defied the recent attacks in the country to launch its AI-driven, programmable drug treatment solution. The company is leveraging liquid nanoparticles (LNP) and machine learning to develop personalized drug therapies. According to CEO Yogev Debbi, this integrated experimental and machine learning platform enables the discovery of smarter, faster, and more precise delivery formulations for nucleic acid-based and genetic medicines.

Unlocking the Potential of RNA-Based Therapies

Mana.bio’s solution focuses on RNA-based treatments, which have the potential to address a wide range of illnesses, including infectious diseases, cancers, and single genetic disorders. However, RNA molecules are highly volatile and cannot be administered directly to human cells, as they tend to fall apart. To overcome this challenge, Debbi explains that the RNA molecules must be protected by a specialized carrier until they can be inserted into the cells where they can function.

A Seed Investment Worth $19.5 Million

Mana.bio recently emerged from stealth mode and announced a $19.5 million seed investment round led by Andreessen Horowitz Bio + Health, Base4 Capital, NFX, LionBird, and Technio. This significant investment reflects the confidence these investors have in Mana.bio’s approach and its potential to revolutionize drug discovery and development.

Persevering Amidst Adversity

Despite the recent tragic events in Israel, Mana.bio remains committed to its mission and goals. CEO Yogev Debbi acknowledges the challenges posed by the wartime situation but emphasizes the importance of proceeding with the launch. He highlights the company’s dedication to its partners and, most importantly, to the patients who stand to benefit from this innovative approach.