magnestar-introduces-solution-to-satellite-signal-interference-problem-in-the-space-industry

Satellite operators in the space industry are facing a growing concern of signal interference as the number of satellites orbiting the Earth increases. This interference is caused by multiple satellites communicating in the same frequency band, leading to coordination issues and potential disruptions in communication. To address this problem, Magnestar, a startup founded by Jacqueline Good, has developed a software platform called 24/7x.

A Costly and Time-Intensive Burden

The coordination process between satellite operators is currently a strenuous and costly burden. Operators have to enter into agreements with one another to limit interference, but there is no effective way to ensure compliance with these agreements. Regulators and operators are overwhelmed with the task of modeling, simulating, and tracking interference, using tools that are inadequate for the scale of the problem.

Introducing 24/7x

Magnestar’s 24/7x software platform aims to solve the satellite signal interference problem by conducting interference simulations and running specific calculations to ensure a clean radio frequency (RF) environment. The software is embedded into a “peer-to-peer” operator sandbox, allowing operators to communicate and exchange data in a standardized and autonomous manner.

The platform enables operators to complete coordination directly within the sandbox, streamlining the process and saving time. It can perform ten times more simulations compared to existing technologies, providing operators with a more accurate understanding of the RF environment and potential interference issues.

Managing Coordination Agreements

In addition to interference simulations, 24/7x also provides a cataloging feature for coordination agreements. This helps companies manage and adhere to their agreements, ensuring better coordination and compliance. As coordination improves, companies will have the opportunity to share spectrum dynamically, potentially creating a marketplace for spectrum exchange.

“Even operators who have a lot of spectrum and are only using a small percentage of their allocation could potentially share or sublease some of that spectrum,” explained Good. “However, this can only be achieved if coordination agreements are adhered to and there are clear pathways of connectivity.”

A Promising Solution for the Space Industry

Magnestar’s 24/7x software platform shows great promise in addressing the growing issue of satellite signal interference in the space industry. By providing a comprehensive solution for interference management, the platform can support the industry’s expansion as the number of satellites continues to grow exponentially.