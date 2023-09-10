lexisnexis-harnesses-the-power-of-generative-ai-to-streamline-legal-writing-and-research

Last June, the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT sparked controversy when a pair of New York City lawyers employed the tool to produce a poorly written legal brief, complete with fake citations. The incident shed light on the need for careful review and verification of AI-generated content, particularly within the legal sector.

Key Takeaway LexisNexis, a leading legal software company, is embracing generative AI technology to optimize legal writing and research. By incorporating ChatGPT-like functionality, the company aims to enhance lawyers’ efficiency by automating mundane tasks, such as brief writing and citation research. However, LexisNexis recognizes the need for careful vetting and fact-checking in order to ensure the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content within the legal domain.

Recognizing the potential and pitfalls of generative AI, LexisNexis, a leading provider of legal software, aims to leverage the technology to streamline and enhance legal workflows. While the company has been integrating AI into its platform for years, the advent of ChatGPT has opened up new possibilities for generating realistic and conversational text to assist lawyers in tasks such as brief writing and citation research.

Embracing AI to Enhance Efficiency

Jeff Reihl, the Chief Technology Officer at LexisNexis, acknowledges the value that AI brings to the legal industry. His organization has long been exploring AI technologies to support legal professionals. However, the emergence of ChatGPT and its text generation capabilities has truly revolutionized the way AI can be applied in legal contexts.

Reihl believes that incorporating ChatGPT-like functionality into LexisNexis’ suite of tools would significantly improve lawyers’ efficiency by automating mundane tasks associated with legal writing and research. By harnessing generative AI, attorneys could save valuable time, allowing them to focus on higher-level legal analysis and strategy.

Addressing the Risks and Challenges

While LexisNexis recognizes the potential of generative AI, the company is also acutely aware of the risks involved. The incident involving the New York City lawyers serves as a cautionary tale, illustrating the importance of careful vetting and fact-checking when utilizing AI-generated content within legal documents.

LexisNexis is committed to ensuring that the AI-powered tools it develops empower lawyers rather than hinder their work. By implementing rigorous quality control measures and working closely with legal experts, the company aims to address the challenges associated with AI-generated text and mitigate potential legal errors.