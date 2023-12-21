Newsnews
Last-Minute Gifts For The Gamer In Your Life

Written by: Holli Watterson | Published: 22 December 2023
2023 has been an incredible year for gaming, with a plethora of amazing titles released across various platforms. If you’re looking to surprise the gamer in your life with a last-minute gift, we’ve got you covered with a selection of top-notch games that they may have missed out on. Whether they’re into RPGs, challenging gameplay, or nostalgic classics, there’s something for every type of gamer.

Key Takeaway

Surprise the gamer in your life with a last-minute gift they’ll love. Whether they enjoy RPGs, challenging gameplay, or nostalgic classics, there’s a perfect game out there waiting to be played.

For the RPG Enthusiast: Baldur’s Gate 3

If your gamer is a fan of epic RPGs and enjoys carrying dice everywhere, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the perfect gift. Available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, this award-winning game offers a captivating experience that they won’t want to miss. Plus, it’s currently on sale, making it an ideal last-minute present.

For the Hardcore Gamer: Lies of P

If your gamer loves a challenge and craves difficult gameplay, Lies of P is a must-have. This game offers a dark and original story, along with tough bosses and satisfying gameplay that will keep them engaged for hours. Just make sure to have a spare controller on hand!

For the Nostalgic Player: Super Mario RPG

Nintendo’s remake of Super Mario RPG is the perfect gift for nostalgic gamers. With updated graphics and modern handling, this beloved classic will bring back fond memories while offering an enhanced gaming experience.

For the Anime Fan: Star Ocean The Second Story R

For gamers who appreciate a touch of anime in their games, Star Ocean The Second Story R is an excellent choice. This masterful remake of a 16-bit classic features stunning “2D-3D” art style and is sure to delight fans of the original game.

For Co-op Enthusiasts: Remnant II

If your gamer has a reliable gaming buddy, consider gifting them Remnant II. This fantasy/sci-fi shooter is designed for cooperative play and offers imaginative environments, challenging gameplay, and endless replayability due to procedural generation.

For Fans of Indie Originals: Jusant

For gamers who appreciate originality and indie titles, Jusant is a visually stunning and unique game that’s sure to captivate them. With its gorgeous visuals and original gameplay, it’s a standout gift for those who value creativity in gaming.

For Life Sim Enthusiasts: Roots of Pacha or Moonstone Island

If your gamer spent countless hours in Stardew Valley, they’ll love Roots of Pacha, a charming Stone Age life sim with multiplayer capabilities. Alternatively, Moonstone Island offers a delightful combination of town and farming simulation, exploration, and Pokémon-like combat, making it a great choice for fans of life simulation games.

