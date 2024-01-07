Newsnews
Invoxia Launches New Smart Collar For Cats And Dogs

Written by: Elene Mcinerney | Published: 7 January 2024
CES never disappoints when it comes to gadgets for pets. Invoxia has unveiled its latest innovation, the Invoxia Minitailz, a smart collar designed for both cats and dogs. This new offering builds upon the success of the previous Invoxia Smart Dog Collar, incorporating advanced features to cater to the needs of pet owners.

Key Takeaway

Invoxia’s new Minitailz smart collar for cats and dogs offers advanced tracking and health monitoring capabilities, complemented by a user-friendly companion app. With its lightweight design and affordable pricing, it presents a compelling solution for pet owners seeking to enhance their pet’s well-being.

Enhanced Design and Functionality

The Invoxia Minitailz sets itself apart with its lightweight design, weighing just 36 grams, making it suitable for pets of all sizes. Unlike its predecessor, the Smart Dog Collar, which was primarily designed for dogs, the Minitailz is versatile and can be seamlessly attached to existing cat or dog collars through an adjustable ring.

Advanced Tracking Capabilities

Equipped with a built-in SIM and GPS technology, the Minitailz provides real-time location tracking, capturing your pet’s movements with precision. Whether it’s walks, runs, or daily activities, this smart collar offers comprehensive insights into your pet’s behavior.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring

Besides tracking your pet’s location, the Minitailz also monitors their health, including detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib), alerting owners to any irregularities in their pet’s heartbeat. The companion app complements this functionality by displaying detailed health and activity data, empowering pet owners to stay informed about their pet’s well-being.

Intelligent Companion App

The Minitailz app features a conversational generative AI agent, delivering personalized pet reports and addressing user queries. This innovative feature enhances the overall user experience, providing valuable insights and support to pet owners.

Availability and Pricing

Invoxia’s Minitailz for dogs is now available for purchase, with the cat version set to launch in March 2024. Priced at $99 for the hardware, the subscription for SIM services starts at $8.30 per month, offering an affordable and comprehensive solution for pet tracking and health monitoring.

