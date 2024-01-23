Instagrid Raises $95M To Supercharge Portable Batteries With Software

Germany’s Instagrid, a startup focused on using software to enhance the performance of enterprise-grade portable chargers, has secured a Series C funding round of $95 million. The investment is led by Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG) and includes participation from Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s (MSIM) 1GT climate private equity strategy, as well as previous investors Energy Impact Partners, SET Ventures, blueworld.group, Hightech Gründerfonds, and Pierre-Pascal Urbon.

Key Takeaway Instagrid’s innovative use of software to maximize battery performance has attracted significant investment, positioning the company to revolutionize portable energy solutions for industrial, medical, and emergency service providers.

Revolutionizing Portable Energy

Instagrid’s flagship product, the “One,” has gained significant traction in the market, with 30,000 units sold to date and a growth rate of 100% annually. The company’s approach involves leveraging software to address the limitations of lithium ion batteries, which have seen substantial advancements in cost reduction and energy density over the past decade but have lagged in power conversion.

Software-Powered Solutions

By writing approximately 500,000 lines of software code, Instagrid has optimized energy extraction from its 20kg battery, which can be fully recharged in a few hours using a standard electrical socket. The company’s focus on enterprise scenarios has led to partnerships with industrial customers, utility providers, and media companies, addressing the need for efficient and environmentally friendly power sources.

Environmental and Operational Impact

Instagrid’s technology not only offers a more sustainable alternative to legacy generators but also provides enhanced control and management capabilities. This addresses the environmental impact of traditional generators, which are costly, noisy, and detrimental to the environment. The company’s software-driven approach enables organizations to remotely manage their battery fleets, optimizing power usage and reducing operational complexities.

Future Developments and Opportunities

Looking ahead, Instagrid aims to further enhance its cloud-based monitoring and analytics capabilities, improve energy management algorithms, and expand its hardware offerings. While the company currently focuses on lithium ion batteries, it remains open to collaborating on alternative battery designs in the future.