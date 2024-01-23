Newsnews
News

Instagrid Raises $95M To Supercharge Portable Batteries With Software

Written by: Sal Weeden | Published: 23 January 2024
instagrid-raises-95m-to-supercharge-portable-batteries-with-software
News

Germany’s Instagrid, a startup focused on using software to enhance the performance of enterprise-grade portable chargers, has secured a Series C funding round of $95 million. The investment is led by Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG) and includes participation from Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s (MSIM) 1GT climate private equity strategy, as well as previous investors Energy Impact Partners, SET Ventures, blueworld.group, Hightech Gründerfonds, and Pierre-Pascal Urbon.

Key Takeaway

Instagrid’s innovative use of software to maximize battery performance has attracted significant investment, positioning the company to revolutionize portable energy solutions for industrial, medical, and emergency service providers.

Revolutionizing Portable Energy

Instagrid’s flagship product, the “One,” has gained significant traction in the market, with 30,000 units sold to date and a growth rate of 100% annually. The company’s approach involves leveraging software to address the limitations of lithium ion batteries, which have seen substantial advancements in cost reduction and energy density over the past decade but have lagged in power conversion.

Software-Powered Solutions

By writing approximately 500,000 lines of software code, Instagrid has optimized energy extraction from its 20kg battery, which can be fully recharged in a few hours using a standard electrical socket. The company’s focus on enterprise scenarios has led to partnerships with industrial customers, utility providers, and media companies, addressing the need for efficient and environmentally friendly power sources.

Environmental and Operational Impact

Instagrid’s technology not only offers a more sustainable alternative to legacy generators but also provides enhanced control and management capabilities. This addresses the environmental impact of traditional generators, which are costly, noisy, and detrimental to the environment. The company’s software-driven approach enables organizations to remotely manage their battery fleets, optimizing power usage and reducing operational complexities.

Future Developments and Opportunities

Looking ahead, Instagrid aims to further enhance its cloud-based monitoring and analytics capabilities, improve energy management algorithms, and expand its hardware offerings. While the company currently focuses on lithium ion batteries, it remains open to collaborating on alternative battery designs in the future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

9 Amazing Solid State Drive 500GB For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Solid State Drive 500GB For 2024

by Charmain Benoit | 21 November 2023
15 Best SSD 500 GB For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best SSD 500 GB For 2024

by Shelly Heise | 7 November 2023
15 Best 500 SSD For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best 500 SSD For 2024

by Debbie Metcalfe | 7 November 2023
11 Amazing Gaming Laptop Asus For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Gaming Laptop Asus For 2024

by Tamar Fuqua | 3 November 2023
15 Amazing SSD 500GB For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing SSD 500GB For 2024

by Jana Candelario | 7 October 2023
11 Best Asus Gaming Laptop For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Asus Gaming Laptop For 2024

by Jany Seaman | 3 November 2023
7 Best Internal Solid State Drive For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

7 Best Internal Solid State Drive For 2024

by Delphine Obrien | 21 November 2023
13 Best SSD 500 For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best SSD 500 For 2024

by Jennette Richman | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

What Do Among Us Characters Look Like Without The Suit
GAMING

What Do Among Us Characters Look Like Without The Suit

by Sal Weeden | 23 January 2024
Why Is Among Us Dead
GAMING

Why Is Among Us Dead

by Sal Weeden | 23 January 2024
Safely Extracting SIM Card: Essential Steps
Mobile Devices

Safely Extracting SIM Card: Essential Steps

by Sal Weeden | 23 January 2024
Locating Your SIM Card Number On Android Devices
Mobile Devices

Locating Your SIM Card Number On Android Devices

by Sal Weeden | 23 January 2024
Using Your SIM Card In Another Phone – Guide
Mobile Devices

Using Your SIM Card In Another Phone – Guide

by Sal Weeden | 23 January 2024
Accessing And Viewing Content On Your SIM Card
Mobile Devices

Accessing And Viewing Content On Your SIM Card

by Sal Weeden | 23 January 2024
Locating SIM Card Slot On IPad: A Quick Guide
Mobile Devices

Locating SIM Card Slot On IPad: A Quick Guide

by Sal Weeden | 23 January 2024
Safely Extracting SIM Card From IPhone 8
Mobile Devices

Safely Extracting SIM Card From IPhone 8

by Sal Weeden | 23 January 2024