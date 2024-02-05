how-venture-capitalists-can-identify-and-attract-top-ai-startups

Felicis, a well-established early-stage venture firm based in the Bay Area, has been making waves in the global investment scene. Led by founder Aydin Senkut, who brings with him years of experience from Google, the firm has a strong track record of backing successful companies such as Notion, Canva, Adyen, Cruise, Flexport, and Shopify. Despite their past successes, Felicis remains proactive in seeking out the next big players in the AI landscape.

Thesis-Driven Approach

When it comes to competing for the attention of AI startups, Aydin Senkut emphasizes the advantage of personal connections and a thesis-driven approach. He highlights the importance of focusing on specific areas of confidence and expertise, rather than trying to be involved in every AI company. This strategic approach allows Felicis to identify and invest in the most promising ventures.

Assessing Founder Potential

According to Senkut, the ability to leverage social proof is not the sole criterion for evaluating founders. Instead, Felicis looks for AI researchers with substantial contributions and a deep understanding of critical research areas. Additionally, the market chosen by the founder plays a crucial role in determining the potential success of a company, especially when competing against established players with significant distribution advantages.

Go-To-Market Strategies for AI Companies

Viviana Faga, a partner at Felicis, emphasizes the differences in go-to-market strategies for AI companies compared to traditional enterprise companies. She highlights the importance of speed of iteration and community building in the AI era, noting that companies now launch new features on a daily basis and leverage platforms like Discord for effective marketing.