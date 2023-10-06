Newsnews
Google DeepMind Collaborates With Research Institutes To Create Open X-Embodiment: A Game-Changing Robot Database

Written by: Ashleigh Gambino | Published: 6 October 2023
Robotic learning has long been considered the holy grail in robotics technology. While most robots today excel in specific tasks, the journey towards creating general-purpose robots requires advancements in robot learning. Recognizing this, various research labs, startups, and corporations have been actively working on developing solutions to enable robots to learn and perform multiple tasks effectively.

Key Takeaway

Google DeepMind has collaborated with 33 research institutes to develop Open X-Embodiment, a shared robot database equivalent to ImageNet for computer vision. This ambitious project aims to train a generalist model capable of controlling various robots, performing complex tasks, and learning from diverse instructions. By creating a vast dataset and making it available to the research community, DeepMind hopes to accelerate advancements in robot learning and foster collaboration among researchers.

The Need for a Shared Dataset

A crucial component in building more complex and capable robots is the availability of a large shared dataset. Understanding the significance of this, Google’s DeepMind robotics team has partnered with 33 research institutes to develop a comprehensive shared database called Open X-Embodiment. This groundbreaking project aims to create an ImageNet equivalent for robotics, similar to the massive database of over 14 million images established in 2009.

The researchers at DeepMind highlight that the creation of a diverse database of robot demonstrations is the key to training a generalist model. This model should be capable of controlling various types of robots, following diverse instructions, performing basic reasoning for complex tasks, and exhibiting effective generalization.

Powerful Collaboration for Accelerated Progress

The scale of the project necessitates collaboration on a global scale. The Open X-Embodiment database includes over 500 skills and 150,000 tasks, encompassing 22 different types of robots. Emphasizing the “Open” aspect of the dataset, the creators have made it available to the wider research community.

The DeepMind researchers express their hope that by open sourcing the data and providing limited yet secure models, they can reduce barriers and accelerate research in the field. They firmly believe that the future of robotics lies in enabling robots to learn from each other and promoting knowledge sharing among researchers.

