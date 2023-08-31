Newsnews
Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

Written by: Persis Licata | Published: 31 August 2023
Garena, the South Asian gaming giant, is set to relaunch its popular mobile title Free Fire in India after a year and a half since it was banned over national security concerns. The company has taken several measures to ensure a smooth and secure relaunch in the Indian market.

Garena Partners with Yotta for Data Storage

Garena has partnered with Yotta, a local company controlled by Hiranandani, to handle the cloud and other storage needs for Indian users’ data. This strategic partnership emphasizes Garena’s commitment to protecting and securing Indian user data.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Becomes Brand Ambassador

Garena has also appointed Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador for Free Fire in India. Dhoni’s popularity and influence in the country will help promote the relaunch and engage with the Indian gaming community.

Localized Content and Safe Gameplay Experience

Garena has taken steps to localize Free Fire for the Indian market, incorporating unique content that appeals to local players. The company aims to create a safe, healthy, and enjoyable gameplay experience, encouraging players to take breaks after certain intervals.

A Comeback Amidst Tough Competition

Before its ban, Free Fire had a significant user base in India, with around 40 million monthly active players. It was a tough competitor to other popular titles like PUBG and BGMI. Garena’s relaunch aims to regain its position in the Indian gaming market and provide an engaging and highly localized experience.

Key Takeaway

  • Garena is relaunching Free Fire in India after a year and a half since it was banned over national security concerns.
  • The company has partnered with Yotta for data storage and appointed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.
  • Free Fire has been localized for the Indian market and emphasizes safe and enjoyable gameplay.
  • Garena aims to regain its user base and compete with other popular titles in India.

Garena’s relaunch of Free Fire in India comes on the heels of Krafton securing a trial re-entry of BGMI in the country. Gaming industry insiders suggest that Garena should also invest in local firms and hire an established CEO to establish a more prominent presence in India.

The relaunch of Free Fire in India is seen as a testament to the potential of the mobile games and esports industry in the country. H.E. Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, expressed his excitement about the launch and the opportunities for collaboration between India and Singapore in the digital media, entertainment, and esports sectors.

As Garena prepares for the relaunch, all eyes will be on the reception of Free Fire in India and how it fares against its competitors in the highly competitive gaming market.

