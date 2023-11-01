FusionAuth Raises $65M In First Outside Round: Accelerating Authentication Development

FusionAuth, a startup specializing in authentication and user management tools for developers, has successfully raised $65 million in its first funding round. The investment, led by Updata Partners, marks a significant milestone for the company, which had previously operated on a bootstrapped model.

Meeting increasing demand

The partnership with Updata comes at an opportune time for FusionAuth, as it aims to address the growing demand from developers and businesses. FusionAuth has already garnered a substantial customer list, including renowned companies such as Stihl, Oppenheimer, Clover, and Zenni Optical. With this injection of capital, the company plans to expand its go-to-market efforts, enhance product development, and establish a formal channel program.

A straightforward approach to customer identity management

Updata Partners was particularly attracted to FusionAuth’s feature-rich platform, which simplifies authentication complexities and streamlines development processes. The company’s impressive customer list and track record of profitable growth solidified Updata’s decision to invest. Dan Moss, a principal at Updata Partners, believes FusionAuth’s innovative approach to customer identity management will further resonate with developers.

Reimagining authentication for developers

FusionAuth was founded in 2018 by CEO Brian Pontarelli, who recognized a gap in the login and authentication market. Pontarelli envisioned a solution that would empower engineering and product teams to easily incorporate registration, login, and user management features into their applications. FusionAuth’s developer tools allow for deployment on various platforms, including local, virtual, and cloud servers, as well as dedicated hardware, even without an internet connection.

Competing with industry leaders

Pontarelli acknowledges that FusionAuth faces competition from established players in the customer identity and access management industry, such as Amazon Cognito, Microsoft Entra ID, and Google Firebase, as well as legacy providers like Okta. However, he believes that FusionAuth distinguishes itself with its more sophisticated functionality, including passwordless authentication through passkeys, single-tenant infrastructure, and configurable password encryption.