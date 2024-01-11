Funding For Female Founders In 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis

Female-founded companies in the U.S. raised $44.4 billion out of the $170.59 billion in venture capital allocated last year. Companies with founding teams that are all women raised around $3.1 billion — or 1.8% — which is a dip from $5.1 billion (2.1%) in 2022 and from the $7.3 billion (also 2.1%) raised in 2021’s bull market.

Decline in Funding Percentage

This marks the lowest percentage of venture capital allocated to such teams since 2016, when they picked up 1.6% of all venture funds.

Female-founded companies received less than 25% of all deals in 2023.

The decline in deal counts for women founders follows the trends of the broader market.

Trends in Mixed-Gender Founding Teams

There is good news for mixed-gender founding teams, however. Such teams raised 26.1% of all venture capital allocated this year, a sizable jump from the 18.2% they picked up last year. This follows the pattern that women founders still fare better with a male co-founder in the mix.

Insights from VC Analyst

Kyle Stanford, lead VC analyst at PitchBook, mentioned that it’s difficult to pinpoint a single reason why funding to women founders has dipped a bit. He added that the decline in deal counts for women founders follows the trends of the broader market. Otherwise, he said, data shows there is still a long way to go before the market is seen as equitable. “Venture has had several tough years, and capital availability in the market has declined significantly. In general, the VC market saw declines of nearly 20% in deal count and 50% in deal value between 2021 and 2023,” he said. “That is not meant to make activity in female-founded companies look better, but the context of market difficulties is important.”

Market Distribution and Geography