Newsnews
News

Funding For Female Founders In 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis

Written by: Cherilyn Horst | Published: 11 January 2024
funding-for-female-founders-in-2023-a-comprehensive-analysis
News

Female-founded companies in the U.S. raised $44.4 billion out of the $170.59 billion in venture capital allocated last year. Companies with founding teams that are all women raised around $3.1 billion — or 1.8% — which is a dip from $5.1 billion (2.1%) in 2022 and from the $7.3 billion (also 2.1%) raised in 2021’s bull market.

Key Takeaway

Funding for female founders in 2023 remained consistent, with female-founded companies raising $44.4 billion out of the

70.59 billion in venture capital allocated last year. However, the percentage of funding allocated to female founders has declined, marking the lowest since 2016. Mixed-gender founding teams saw a significant increase in venture capital allocation, highlighting the ongoing challenges and opportunities in the market.

Decline in Funding Percentage

  • This marks the lowest percentage of venture capital allocated to such teams since 2016, when they picked up 1.6% of all venture funds.
  • Female-founded companies received less than 25% of all deals in 2023.
  • The decline in deal counts for women founders follows the trends of the broader market.

Trends in Mixed-Gender Founding Teams

There is good news for mixed-gender founding teams, however. Such teams raised 26.1% of all venture capital allocated this year, a sizable jump from the 18.2% they picked up last year. This follows the pattern that women founders still fare better with a male co-founder in the mix.

Insights from VC Analyst

Kyle Stanford, lead VC analyst at PitchBook, mentioned that it’s difficult to pinpoint a single reason why funding to women founders has dipped a bit. He added that the decline in deal counts for women founders follows the trends of the broader market. Otherwise, he said, data shows there is still a long way to go before the market is seen as equitable. “Venture has had several tough years, and capital availability in the market has declined significantly. In general, the VC market saw declines of nearly 20% in deal count and 50% in deal value between 2021 and 2023,” he said. “That is not meant to make activity in female-founded companies look better, but the context of market difficulties is important.”

Market Distribution and Geography

  • Less than 25% of all deals went to female-founded companies in 2023.
  • The most popular category was software, where around $8.4 billion was invested, followed by B2B, SaaS, and pharmacy and bio.
  • New York City takes the top spot for where women receive the most deals, followed by San Francisco and Los Angeles.
  • New York has become a great market for founders of all types, and right now that is showing through its high VC levels in female-founded companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Raising Capital: Early-Stage Founders’ Optimism Varies
News

Raising Capital: Early-Stage Founders’ Optimism Varies

by Saloma Kwak | 20 October 2023
New Fund ALIAVIA Ventures Is Fighting Gender Funding Inequalities In The US And Australia
News

New Fund ALIAVIA Ventures Is Fighting Gender Funding Inequalities In The US And Australia

by Eirena Gartner | 9 October 2023
7 Global Investors Discuss African Tech At Kauffman Fellows’ First Summit On The Continent
News

7 Global Investors Discuss African Tech At Kauffman Fellows’ First Summit On The Continent

by Gretna Munger | 22 September 2023
Why Alitheia IDF Sees Potential In Women-led Businesses In Africa
News

Why Alitheia IDF Sees Potential In Women-led Businesses In Africa

by Aloisia Trail | 31 August 2023
How To Secure A Substantial Round With Angel Investors
News

How To Secure A Substantial Round With Angel Investors

by Michaeline Arnett | 3 November 2023
Flourish Ventures Raises $350M In New Capital To Drive Fintech Innovation And Systemic Change
News

Flourish Ventures Raises $350M In New Capital To Drive Fintech Innovation And Systemic Change

by Kassey Johansen | 25 October 2023
New VC Fund Unconventional Ventures Closes In On €30M To Support Diverse European Teams
News

New VC Fund Unconventional Ventures Closes In On €30M To Support Diverse European Teams

by Emily Rincon | 5 September 2023
Fave Raises $2 Million In Ongoing Funding Round To Empower Superfans
News

Fave Raises $2 Million In Ongoing Funding Round To Empower Superfans

by Mead Lawhorn | 13 October 2023

Recent Stories

Funding For Female Founders In 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis
News

Funding For Female Founders In 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis

by Cherilyn Horst | 11 January 2024
How To Pay For Argos Bus In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Pay For Argos Bus In Lost Ark

by Cherilyn Horst | 11 January 2024
Where To Upgrade Charm In Lost Ark
GAMING

Where To Upgrade Charm In Lost Ark

by Cherilyn Horst | 11 January 2024
How To Get To 1445 In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get To 1445 In Lost Ark

by Cherilyn Horst | 11 January 2024
How To Get To 1415 In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get To 1415 In Lost Ark

by Cherilyn Horst | 11 January 2024
How To Get Past 1370 In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Past 1370 In Lost Ark

by Cherilyn Horst | 11 January 2024
How To Get Argos Blood Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Argos Blood Lost Ark

by Cherilyn Horst | 11 January 2024
The Latest Transportation Innovations Unveiled At CES 2024
News

The Latest Transportation Innovations Unveiled At CES 2024

by Cherilyn Horst | 11 January 2024