Newsnews
News

FTC Sets Sights On Generative AI: Antitrust Concerns And Market Competition

Written by: Jen Delrio | Published: 12 September 2023
ftc-sets-sights-on-generative-ai-antitrust-concerns-and-market-competition
News

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a game-changing technology revolutionizing how businesses interact with their customers, competitors, and partners. However, this groundbreaking tool also poses immense opportunities and risks, prompting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to advocate for aggressive antitrust enforcement.

Key Takeaway

Generative AI startups need to be aware of potential antitrust risks and familiarize themselves with common antitrust theories of harm.

Exclusive Dealing: A Potential Area of Concern

One common business practice in the industry is exclusive dealing, where companies secure exclusive arrangements with suppliers or customers. While exclusive dealing can stimulate competition, it becomes problematic when one firm gains control over critical inputs, distribution channels, or customer segments.

For example, in the case of McWane v. FTC, a federal court condemned an exclusive-dealing arrangement that prevented rivals from accessing necessary distribution channels, subsequently hindering efficient entry and raising costs.

In the context of generative AI, the FTC is particularly concerned about incumbents that offer both compute services and generative AI products. Exclusive deals involving compute resources, like graphical processing units (GPUs), can give these incumbents an unfair advantage and discriminate against new entrants.

Risk and Principles for Exclusive-Dealing Arrangements

While each agreement requires individual assessment, businesses should be aware of several general principles when considering exclusive-dealing arrangements:

  1. Exclusive-dealing arrangements should not be part of a scheme to exclude or deny rivals the ability to compete. Contracts that block competitors from scaling are inherently risky.
  2. Companies should document any pro-competitive benefits, such as lower costs, higher quality, or better access to products, and should be prepared to explain how exclusivity leads to improved products or services.
  3. Exclusive arrangements with companies that have a market share exceeding 30% pose higher risks.

In conclusion, with the rise of generative AI, businesses must be prepared for the FTC’s increased scrutiny on antitrust issues. By understanding the parameters and limits of common antitrust theories of harm, companies can navigate the market competition while minimizing their legal exposure.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

‘Exadelic’ Takes A Shot At Being Silicon Valley’s ‘Ready Player One’
News

‘Exadelic’ Takes A Shot At Being Silicon Valley’s ‘Ready Player One’

by Prue Gardner | 12 September 2023
Snapchat And MTV Collaborate To Revolutionize VMAs Voting Experience
News

Snapchat And MTV Collaborate To Revolutionize VMAs Voting Experience

by Katha Harry | 12 September 2023
IPhone 15’s USB-C Shift Opens Up New Possibilities For Computing
News

IPhone 15’s USB-C Shift Opens Up New Possibilities For Computing

by Tabbatha Pino | 12 September 2023
MGM Resorts Faces Ongoing Outage Due To Cybersecurity Issue
News

MGM Resorts Faces Ongoing Outage Due To Cybersecurity Issue

by Mab Holloman | 12 September 2023
New Developments In AI: The Rising Demand For Custom Chips In The Generative AI Field
News

New Developments In AI: The Rising Demand For Custom Chips In The Generative AI Field

by Pauletta Whisenant | 12 September 2023
Character.ai Surpasses ChatGPT In Mobile App Usage In The US
News

Character.ai Surpasses ChatGPT In Mobile App Usage In The US

by Fan Cullen | 12 September 2023
Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips
News

Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips

by Denna Cowley | 12 September 2023
Apple Event 2023: An Unveiling Of The IPhone 15 And More!
News

Apple Event 2023: An Unveiling Of The IPhone 15 And More!

by Vitia Reich | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

15 Best Portable Charger Android for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Portable Charger Android for 2023

by Jen Delrio | 12 September 2023
8 Amazing Car Phone Charger Android for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Car Phone Charger Android for 2023

by Jen Delrio | 12 September 2023
13 Amazing Smart Watch Android Phone for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Smart Watch Android Phone for 2023

by Jen Delrio | 12 September 2023
10 Best Android Stick for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Android Stick for 2023

by Jen Delrio | 12 September 2023
11 Amazing Android Auto Car Stereo for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Android Auto Car Stereo for 2023

by Jen Delrio | 12 September 2023
15 Amazing T95Z Plus Android Tv Box for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing T95Z Plus Android Tv Box for 2023

by Jen Delrio | 12 September 2023
9 Best Android Controller For Gaming for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Android Controller For Gaming for 2023

by Jen Delrio | 12 September 2023
8 Amazing Usb Cords For Android Phones for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Usb Cords For Android Phones for 2023

by Jen Delrio | 12 September 2023