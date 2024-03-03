Newsnews
Francine Bennett: Using Data Science To Make AI More Responsible

Written by: Aprilette Mortenson | Published: 4 March 2024
Francine Bennett, a founding member of the board at the Ada Lovelace Institute, is making significant strides in the field of AI. Her work in using data science to make AI more responsible is gaining attention and recognition. In a recent interview, she shared her journey, challenges, and vision for the future of AI.

Key Takeaway

Francine Bennett’s work in using data science to make AI more responsible underscores the importance of prioritizing societal impact and diversity in the development of AI technologies.

Getting Started in AI

Francine Bennett initially pursued pure mathematics and later transitioned to AI and machine learning. She was drawn to the field by the increasing abundance of data and the potential to solve complex problems in innovative ways.

Proud Achievements

Bennett takes pride in using machine learning to uncover patterns in patient safety incident reports, ultimately improving future patient outcomes. She emphasizes the importance of prioritizing people and society over technology in the AI industry.

Navigating Male-Dominated Industries

Bennett tackles the challenges of male-dominated tech and AI industries by advocating for a focus on skills and diversity within teams. She stresses the necessity of involving individuals from all walks of life in shaping the future of AI.

Advice for Women in AI

Her advice to women entering the AI field is to embrace the intellectual challenges and ever-changing nature of the industry. Bennett encourages aspiring professionals to explore their interests and not be deterred by the vast technical knowledge required.

Pressing Issues in AI Evolution

Bennett highlights the lack of a shared vision for AI’s role in society and the potential risks associated with rapid technological advancements. She emphasizes the need for diverse representation in AI development to address these issues.

Responsibility in AI Development

According to Bennett, responsible AI development involves being open to halting or altering projects when necessary and understanding the diverse experiences of individuals impacted by AI. She cites the Ada Lovelace Institute’s partnership with the NHS to develop an algorithmic impact assessment as an example of promoting responsible AI.

