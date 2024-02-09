Newsnews
News

Foxconn And HCL Group Form Joint Venture For Chip Packaging And Testing In India

Written by: Darcey Corona | Published: 10 February 2024
foxconn-and-hcl-group-form-joint-venture-for-chip-packaging-and-testing-in-india
News

Foxconn, the Apple manufacturing partner, has formed a joint venture with Indian IT giant HCL Group to establish semiconductor packaging and testing operations in India. This move is part of Foxconn’s efforts to expand its presence in the South Asian nation and reduce its reliance on China. The joint venture, named Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development, will see a $37.2 million investment from Foxconn for a 40% stake, as disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

Key Takeaway

Foxconn has partnered with HCL Group to invest in semiconductor packaging and testing operations in India, marking its first investment in OSAT operations in the country. This move is in line with Foxconn’s strategy to bolster its domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on China.

Foxconn’s First Investment in OSAT Operations in India

This marks Foxconn’s initial investment in setting up Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly And Test (OSAT) operations in India. The company has committed to investing billions of dollars in the country to strengthen its domestic manufacturing for clients such as Apple and Xiaomi. Foxconn aims to deploy its BOL (build-operate-localize) model to support local communities through this partnership with HCL.

Foxconn’s Previous and Ongoing Commitments in India

In November of the previous year, Foxconn announced its plans to invest $1.5 billion in India to meet its operational requirements. Additionally, the company had partnered with local conglomerate Vedanta to establish a $20 billion semiconductor unit in the Indian state of Gujarat. Although it withdrew from the deal in July, Foxconn expressed its commitment to actively reviewing the landscape for optimal partners. Furthermore, the manufacturer submitted a fresh application to commence its semiconductor fabrication unit in the country later in the year, as confirmed by Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar in the parliament.

HCL Group’s Perspective

An HCL Group spokesperson highlighted the strong engineering and manufacturing heritage of the group and emphasized that the joint venture with Foxconn aligns with the Government of India’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

India-made IPhones To Account For 20% Of Global Shipments By 2024, Predicts Ming-Chi Kuo
News

India-made IPhones To Account For 20% Of Global Shipments By 2024, Predicts Ming-Chi Kuo

by Ferdinande Whitman | 2 November 2023
What Did Dutch Trading Companies Promise To Settlers In New Netherland?
FINTECH

What Did Dutch Trading Companies Promise To Settlers In New Netherland?

by Sonni Plumley | 15 November 2023
Kneron Secures $49M Funding To Accelerate Commercial Expansion
News

Kneron Secures $49M Funding To Accelerate Commercial Expansion

by Brietta Broom | 26 September 2023
Where Are Airpods Made
TECHNOLOGY

Where Are Airpods Made

by Elizabeth Burdine | 11 September 2023
How To Start Crowdfunding Business In India
FINTECH

How To Start Crowdfunding Business In India

by Evonne Hinshaw | 7 November 2023
When Was Trading Invented
FINTECH

When Was Trading Invented

by Alexis Strader | 15 November 2023
What Are Foreign Investments
FINTECH

What Are Foreign Investments

by Flor Morse | 11 November 2023
Reliance’s Financial Services Unit Expands To Merchant Lending And Insurance
News

Reliance’s Financial Services Unit Expands To Merchant Lending And Insurance

by Godiva Peek | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

What Is Included In Age Of Empires 3 Complete Collection
GAMING

What Is Included In Age Of Empires 3 Complete Collection

by Darcey Corona | 10 February 2024
Age Of Empires 2 Hd How To Change Resolution
GAMING

Age Of Empires 2 Hd How To Change Resolution

by Darcey Corona | 10 February 2024
Elon Musk’s X Partners With BetMGM To Bring Sports Betting To The Platform
News

Elon Musk’s X Partners With BetMGM To Bring Sports Betting To The Platform

by Darcey Corona | 10 February 2024
Adam Neumann’s Bid For WeWork’s Scraps
News

Adam Neumann’s Bid For WeWork’s Scraps

by Darcey Corona | 10 February 2024
Investors Backing Startups To Assist Global Cargo Amid Iran-Backed Attacks On Red Sea Ships
News

Investors Backing Startups To Assist Global Cargo Amid Iran-Backed Attacks On Red Sea Ships

by Darcey Corona | 10 February 2024
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Receives FDA Approval For Sleep Apnea Detection
News

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Receives FDA Approval For Sleep Apnea Detection

by Darcey Corona | 10 February 2024
Social Networks Tighten Data Access, Impacting Third-Party Developers
News

Social Networks Tighten Data Access, Impacting Third-Party Developers

by Darcey Corona | 10 February 2024
Instagram And Threads To Stop Proactively Recommending Political Content
News

Instagram And Threads To Stop Proactively Recommending Political Content

by Darcey Corona | 10 February 2024