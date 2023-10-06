Newsnews
Don’t Miss Out On “Best Practices For Service Connectivity At Scale For Amazon EKS”

Written by: Blondell Sain | Published: 7 October 2023
Calling all developers, engineers, and architects! If you’re looking to enhance your knowledge and skills in cloud and infrastructure management, site reliability, or full-stack and platform development, mark your calendars for Wednesday, October 11th at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to attend a free online event titled “Best Practices for Service Connectivity at Scale for Amazon EKS.”

Key Takeaway

Explore how service mesh technology, like Istio, can empower enterprise EKS environments by offering essential features such as service-to-service workload identity, authentication/authorization, tracing and metrics collection, and auditing and zonal/regional failover.

Hosted by AWS Senior Container Specialist, Frank Carta, and Solo.io VP and Global Field CTO, Christian Posta, this event will provide you with valuable insights on solving security, observability, and application resiliency challenges by following AWS best practices.

During the session, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of a reference architecture that adheres to AWS best practices, proven to handle massive scale traffic. Discover how this architecture establishes a strong networking foundation and incorporates advanced, programmable application networking using Istio and Solo.io to address security, observability, and application resiliency.

Register today and secure your spot for this must-attend online event! Don’t miss out on the chance to learn from industry experts and take your AWS EKS skills to the next level.

