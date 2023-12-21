Newsnews
Dog-Themed Memecoins Gain Momentum Among Crypto Investors

Written by: Olivia Theis | Published: 22 December 2023
It appears that dog-themed memecoins are once again capturing the attention of crypto investors. These memecoins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have long been popular in the crypto community. However, a new player has emerged in the form of Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, which has seen a staggering 400% increase in value over the past month, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Key Takeaway

The rise of dog-themed memecoins like Bonk and Dogwifhat on the Solana blockchain signals a renewed interest in crypto investments among retail investors, following a prolonged bear market.

The Bonk Craze

The recent surge in interest for Bonk was fueled by an offer that allowed owners of the Solana Saga phone to claim 30 million BONK tokens, valued at approximately $560 at the time. This promotion led to a rapid sell-out of the Saga phone’s 20,000 units in the U.S. and propelled Bonk to an all-time high. As a result, Solana (SOL), the cryptocurrency associated with the blockchain that Saga and Bonk operate on, also experienced a significant 21% increase in value over the week.

Expanding Interest in Memecoins

While the initial Bonk hype has subsided, other Solana-based memecoins like Dogwifhat (WIF) have also seen substantial gains. Dogwifhat, a token featuring a Shiba Inu wearing a knit beanie, has surged by 42.46% in the last 24 hours and an astounding 864% in the past seven days. Its market cap currently stands at around $218 million, demonstrating the growing interest in meme-driven tokens within the crypto market.

What This Trend Indicates

These developments underscore a resurgence of retail interest in the crypto market following a prolonged bear market. The success of these meme-driven tokens reflects a renewed appetite for crypto investments among retail investors.

