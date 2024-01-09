Newsnews
Deco.cx Secures $2.2M Funding To Revolutionize Brand Website Creation

Written by: Lavinia Ling | Published: 9 January 2024
Deco.cx, a Brazil-based startup, has recently secured $2.2 million in funding to further its mission of simplifying brand website creation. The company’s co-founders, Guilherme Rodrigues, Luciano Junior, and Rafael Crespo, previously colleagues at VTEX, recognized the need for brands to have more control over their website front ends, leading to the creation of Deco.cx. The trio developed an open source front-end development platform for Deno, JSX, and Tailwind, leveraging a global edge infrastructure to run websites.

Key Takeaway

Deco.cx, backed by $2.2 million in funding, is set to transform brand website creation with its innovative platform, offering enhanced control and performance to developers and e-commerce brands. The company’s expansion plans and focus on simplifying web development present a promising outlook for the future of digital commerce.

Empowering Brands and Developers

Deco.cx aims to empower developers of growing e-commerce brands by offering tools that bridge the gap between basic no-code site builders and complex full-code setups. The platform incorporates drag-and-drop and natural language tools, enabling clients to create high-performance digital experiences. Notably, clients using Deco.cx have seen an average 5x increase in PageSpeed score and a 30% increase in conversion rates.

Impressive Growth and Investor Interest

Since its inception in October 2022, Deco.cx has garnered significant traction, signing over 65 clients, including prominent Brazilian retail brands such as Grupo Reserva, Osklen, and Zee.Dog. Moreover, the startup has built a community of over 2,400 web developers and 36 system integration partner agencies. This rapid growth attracted a group of venture capital investors, with MAYA Capital leading the recent $2.2 million seed round, supported by FJ Labs, Lanx, and Crivo Ventures.

Future Expansion and Vision

Looking ahead, Deco.cx plans to utilize the new capital to integrate artificial intelligence technology into its platform and expand its presence in new markets, particularly the United States. Co-founder Guilherme Rodrigues expressed the company’s ambition to become the preferred choice for web developers, aiming to revolutionize the industry and simplify website development on a global scale.

