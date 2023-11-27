Newsnews
Crypto Enforcers Prepare For A Tougher Stance In 2024

Written by: Jolee Burgess | Published: 28 November 2023
The year 2023 was eventful for the crypto industry, with controversies and scandals dominating the headlines. From the downfall of FTX and LUNA in 2022 to the recent legal troubles faced by prominent figures like Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao, it’s clear that regulatory enforcement in the crypto space is gaining momentum. As we look ahead to 2024, industry players and enthusiasts are bracing themselves for stricter guidelines and a more vigorous approach from regulators.

Key Takeaway

The crypto industry experienced a tumultuous 2023, with high-profile scandals and intense regulatory actions. While the industry acknowledges the importance of holding bad actors accountable, it also emphasizes the need for clear guidelines and transparent regulations to foster innovation and growth.

Controversies and Consequences

2022 witnessed several major scandals that reverberated into 2023, sparking a flurry of regulatory action. This year, the crypto industry stood witness as the United States government responded with a heavy hand. The conviction of Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX, on seven counts of fraud, followed by the resignation of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao after pleading guilty to various charges, sent shockwaves through the industry. However, industry experts believe that these cases should not tarnish the reputation of the entire crypto industry.

“The actions of one individual should not define an entire industry,” emphasized Anthony Sabino, a law professor at the Peter J. Tobin College of Business. While acknowledging the need for regulators to crack down on bad actors, Sabino also emphasized the importance of not hindering the overall progress of the industry.

The Benefits of Regulation

Despite the short-term challenges and uncertainties associated with regulatory actions, experts believe that catching and punishing bad actors can ultimately be beneficial for the blockchain industry as a whole. “In the long run, it’s good for an industry, including blockchain, to have measures in place that ensure trust and accountability,” stated Adam Ettinger, a partner at law firm FisherBroyles.

Furthermore, industry players are eager for the government and regulators to provide clearer guidelines and define concrete rules. The mixed messages from various government agencies have created confusion within the industry. While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has brought numerous enforcement actions involving digital assets, some members of Congress are pushing for balanced regulation that fosters innovation without stifling entrepreneurs.

Looking Towards the Future

As we approach 2024, the crypto industry is bracing itself for further regulatory developments. Despite the distractions posed by the upcoming Presidential elections, many industry insiders remain optimistic that clearer guidelines will be established in the coming months. This newfound clarity is crucial for the industry’s growth, as it will provide businesses and entrepreneurs with the confidence to innovate and operate in compliance with the law.

