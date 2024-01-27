Newsnews
News

Binny Bansal Resigns From Flipkart Board, Cites Conflict Of Interest

Written by: Concordia Hann | Published: 27 January 2024
binny-bansal-resigns-from-flipkart-board-cites-conflict-of-interest
News

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has stepped down from the board of the e-commerce giant, citing a conflict of interest with his new venture. This move comes after Sachin Bansal, the other co-founder, left the board in 2018 following a disagreement with investors.

Key Takeaway

Binny Bansal’s resignation from Flipkart’s board is driven by a conflict of interest with his new venture, OppDoor. His departure follows the sale of his stake in Flipkart and his continued involvement with startups like PhonePe.

Bansal’s New Venture

Bansal’s departure from Flipkart’s board is linked to the launch of his new venture, OppDoor, a cross-border e-commerce startup that offers end-to-end solutions to businesses. The conflict of interest arose due to his involvement with OppDoor, which provides services such as market entry analysis, demand mapping, inventory management, cross-border logistics, and taxation assistance.

Stake Sale and Future Plans

Additionally, Bansal has sold his entire stake in Flipkart, which was acquired by Walmart in 2018 for $16 billion. He has also become a prolific investor, backing several startups, including PhonePe, where he still holds a position on the board. Despite stepping down from Flipkart, Bansal expressed confidence in the company’s leadership and its future trajectory.

Statements from Bansal and Flipkart Group CEO

In a statement, Bansal expressed pride in Flipkart’s achievements over the past 16 years and conveyed his confidence in the company’s strong leadership team. Meanwhile, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the CEO of Flipkart Group, acknowledged Binny Bansal’s contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Post-Flipkart Ventures

Following his exit from Flipkart, Sachin Bansal founded Navi, a financial services firm that aimed to go public in 2022 but postponed its IPO due to unfavorable market conditions. The Bansals’ post-Flipkart ventures reflect their continued involvement in the Indian business landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Hero MotoCorp Boosts Stake In Ather Energy With $66.5 Million Investment
News

Hero MotoCorp Boosts Stake In Ather Energy With $66.5 Million Investment

by Thekla Stegall | 5 September 2023
OpenAI Employees Threaten To Quit If Sam Altman Isn’t Reappointed CEO
News

OpenAI Employees Threaten To Quit If Sam Altman Isn’t Reappointed CEO

by Steffi Risley | 21 November 2023
Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout
News

Sam Altman’s Firing From OpenAI: A Timeline And The Fallout

by Gerti Womble | 21 November 2023
Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring
News

Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring

by Heddie Corrigan | 27 September 2023
OpenAI’s Board Faces Backlash From Investors And Employees
News

OpenAI’s Board Faces Backlash From Investors And Employees

by Kirsten Beltz | 21 November 2023
OpenAI Benefits From Unity Of Purpose With Sam Altman’s Return
News

OpenAI Benefits From Unity Of Purpose With Sam Altman’s Return

by Morgan Vanhoose | 22 November 2023
Byju’s CFO Quits Amid Delayed Accounts: Challenges Emount For Edtech Giant
News

Byju’s CFO Quits Amid Delayed Accounts: Challenges Emount For Edtech Giant

by Lyndell Beggs | 24 October 2023
Startups Must Prepare For Potential Founder Breakups: Why It Matters
News

Startups Must Prepare For Potential Founder Breakups: Why It Matters

by Harri Dufour | 31 October 2023

Recent Stories

Binny Bansal Resigns From Flipkart Board, Cites Conflict Of Interest
News

Binny Bansal Resigns From Flipkart Board, Cites Conflict Of Interest

by Concordia Hann | 27 January 2024
Halo Infinite How To Unlock Armor
GAMING

Halo Infinite How To Unlock Armor

by Concordia Hann | 27 January 2024
How Much Is Halo Battle Pass
GAMING

How Much Is Halo Battle Pass

by Concordia Hann | 27 January 2024
Halo Infinite How To Get Yoroi Armor
GAMING

Halo Infinite How To Get Yoroi Armor

by Concordia Hann | 27 January 2024
Halo Infinite How To Get Eaglestrike Armor
GAMING

Halo Infinite How To Get Eaglestrike Armor

by Concordia Hann | 27 January 2024
When You First Saw Halo
GAMING

When You First Saw Halo

by Concordia Hann | 27 January 2024
Halo Infinite How To Switch Battle Pass
GAMING

Halo Infinite How To Switch Battle Pass

by Concordia Hann | 27 January 2024
Who Makes Halo Dog Food
GAMING

Who Makes Halo Dog Food

by Concordia Hann | 27 January 2024