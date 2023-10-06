Newsnews
News

Bastille Takes On Brompton With Innovative Folding Bicycle Design

Written by: Emmaline Tarrant | Published: 6 October 2023
bastille-takes-on-brompton-with-innovative-folding-bicycle-design
News

French company Bastille aims to give the iconic Brompton bikes a run for their money with their innovative new folding bicycle design. While Brompton bicycles typically feature small 16-inch wheels, Bastille wants to shake things up by offering a folding bike with normal-sized wheels.

Key Takeaway

Bastille, a French company, plans to compete with Brompton by introducing a folding bicycle with standard-sized wheels instead of the smaller 16-inch wheels commonly found on folding bikes. The bike is designed to be low-tech, eschewing built-in electronics, making it easy to maintain and repair over the years.

Heading the engineering team at Bastille is Gilles Henry, known for inventing the folding mechanism used in Babyzen’s successful Yoyo strollers. Joining him is Quentin Bernard, formerly the general manager for Europe at Devialet, a renowned French audio engineering company.

Despite the trend towards electric bikes, Bastille is deliberately taking a low-tech approach. Unlike many of its competitors, Bastille’s offering does not come with integrated electronics, a built-in display, or smartphone connectivity. According to the company, this stripped-down design ensures ease of maintenance and repair over time.

The Bastille bike features 27.5-inch wheels, raising questions about how the folding mechanism works. The seatpost, frame, and stem are all movable parts that enable the bike to fold. By lifting the saddle, users can fold the seatpost. The folding mechanism is unlocked by a lever on the bottom bar of the frame, allowing the front and rear wheels to move side by side. Finally, the stem can be removed using a lever, making the handlebar unobtrusive.

While the folding mechanism may require some practice, the resulting folded bike is surprisingly compact. Weighing in at 15kg, the bike boasts a carbon fiber Gates belt, a three-gear internal gear hub from Sturmey Archer, integrated lights, an aluminum frame, and a carbon fork.

The Bastille bike will retail for €2,590 (approximately $2,700) and is set to hit the market in mid-2024. Collaboration with several companies, including Fritsch & Durisotti, Les Cycles Victoire, Expliseat, and Cycleurope, has enabled Bastille to streamline the design and manufacturing process. The frame will be produced in Angers, France, while the bike itself will be assembled in the Eastern region of the country.

Bastille’s new folding bike aims to address the needs of individuals who lack proper storage for a traditional bike in their homes. Particularly in cities like Paris, where old buildings often lack dedicated bicycle parking facilities, many people hesitate to invest in expensive bicycles due to concerns about theft. Moreover, the bike’s compact design makes it a convenient option for commuters who need to use public transportation during peak times.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Best Gadgets To Pair With An Electric Bike
TECHNOLOGY

Best Gadgets To Pair With An Electric Bike

by Albert De Venecia | 17 October 2022
12 Best Windshield Augmented Reality for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Windshield Augmented Reality for 2023

by Sybilla Tyndall | 22 August 2023
How Much Is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

by Karlie Arroyo | 18 September 2023
13 Best Folding Keyboard for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Folding Keyboard for 2023

by Helsa Spellman | 25 August 2023
Roam Unveils New EV Bus Model To Tap Kenya’s Mass Transit Sector
News

Roam Unveils New EV Bus Model To Tap Kenya’s Mass Transit Sector

by Ronica Abrahamson | 18 September 2023
Google Pixel Fold’s Dual-Screen Interpreter Mode Brings Subtitles To Real Life
News

Google Pixel Fold’s Dual-Screen Interpreter Mode Brings Subtitles To Real Life

by Geraldine Strang | 5 October 2023
13 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition PC For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition PC For 2023

by Jaclin Tims | 14 September 2023
10 Best Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard for 2023

by Nerte Carmona | 25 August 2023

Recent Stories

8 Amazing Smartphone Verizon For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Smartphone Verizon For 2023

by Emmaline Tarrant | 6 October 2023
12 Amazing Smartphone Gimbal For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Smartphone Gimbal For 2023

by Emmaline Tarrant | 6 October 2023
14 Amazing Smartphone Unlocked For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing Smartphone Unlocked For 2023

by Emmaline Tarrant | 6 October 2023
15 Amazing Unlocked Smartphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing Unlocked Smartphone For 2023

by Emmaline Tarrant | 6 October 2023
15 Best GSM Unlocked Smartphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best GSM Unlocked Smartphone For 2023

by Emmaline Tarrant | 6 October 2023
15 Amazing Unlocked GSM Smartphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing Unlocked GSM Smartphone For 2023

by Emmaline Tarrant | 6 October 2023
8 Best Smartphone Tripod For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Smartphone Tripod For 2023

by Emmaline Tarrant | 6 October 2023
15 Best Gimbal Stabilizer For Smartphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Gimbal Stabilizer For Smartphone For 2023

by Emmaline Tarrant | 6 October 2023