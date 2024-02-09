Newsnews
News

Arm’s Success Boosts SoftBank’s Fortunes

Written by: Jeanie Jimenez | Published: 9 February 2024
arms-success-boosts-softbanks-fortunes
News

SoftBank, led by tech mogul Masayoshi Son, faced a challenging period with a $6.2 billion loss in Q2 2023, largely attributed to its investments in WeWork and other ventures. However, the company’s fortunes have taken a positive turn, thanks in large part to the success of chip design company Arm.

Key Takeaway

Arm’s success in the market, driven by its strong performance and focus on AI-related technologies, has significantly bolstered SoftBank’s financial position, leading to a notable turnaround for the company’s Vision Fund.

Arm’s Impressive Performance

Following its public offering in September, Arm has delivered outstanding results, surpassing analysts’ expectations. The company reported a 14% increase in revenue to $824 million, exceeding the average estimate of $761 million. Additionally, Arm’s adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents outperformed the projected 25 cents.

Market Response and Financial Gains

Arm’s exceptional performance led to a significant surge in its stock price, with investors driving the company’s value up by 57.4%. This resulted in a substantial increase in SoftBank’s market capitalization, with the company gaining over $34 billion from Arm’s positive performance.

AI’s Role in Arm’s Success

The growing demand for AI-related technologies has played a pivotal role in Arm’s recent achievements. The company’s focus on designing chips to accelerate AI workloads has attracted major players such as Microsoft and Amazon, who are deploying custom-designed Arm chips for AI models. This strategic move has positioned Arm to capitalize on the expanding market for tailored AI chips, further contributing to its success.

Impact on SoftBank’s Vision Fund

SoftBank’s Vision Fund, which had previously experienced consecutive losses, reported a significant turnaround, posting its first quarterly profit in nearly three years, amounting to $4 billion. This positive outcome has been largely attributed to Arm’s impressive performance, leading to a 17% increase in SoftBank’s U.S. shares following the earnings report.

Future Considerations

Looking ahead, SoftBank faces the decision of selling its Arm shares, as it is currently restricted from doing so. The company could potentially leverage the proceeds from Arm’s stock to fuel a buyback of its own shares or choose to retain the stock, depending on the sustained enthusiasm for AI technologies.

