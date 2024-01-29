Apple’s IOS 18 Update Expected To Be The Biggest Yet, Reports Say

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 software update is anticipated to be “the biggest” in the company’s history. Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter revealed that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the most significant iOS updates to date. The announcement is expected to take place at Apple’s annual WWDC event in June.

Exciting Developments

Gurman’s report builds on his previous statement that Apple is aiming for iOS 18 to be its most “ambitious and compelling” update in years. While specific details are yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated that the update will include a newer version of Siri leveraging a new AI system. Additionally, new features are expected to enhance the auto-completion capabilities of Siri and the Messages app, as well as introduce auto-generated playlists for Apple Music, similar to Spotify’s offering.

AI Integration and RCS Support

Apple is also rumored to be integrating generative AI into development tools like Xcode, enabling faster application development. Furthermore, productivity apps such as Pages and Keynotes are expected to receive generative AI updates. In a significant move, iOS 18 could bring RCS support to iPhones. Apple had previously announced its intention to add support for the RCS standard on iOS by 2024, citing a better interoperability experience compared to SMS or MMS. This decision follows public pressure on Apple to incorporate RCS support, although messages from Android users will still be displayed in green bubbles.