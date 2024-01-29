Newsnews
News

Apple’s IOS 18 Update Expected To Be The Biggest Yet, Reports Say

Written by: Virginia Almazan | Published: 30 January 2024
apples-ios-18-update-expected-to-be-the-biggest-yet-reports-say
News

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 software update is anticipated to be “the biggest” in the company’s history. Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter revealed that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the most significant iOS updates to date. The announcement is expected to take place at Apple’s annual WWDC event in June.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s iOS 18 update is anticipated to be a groundbreaking release, with potential advancements in AI integration, messaging features, and RCS support for iPhones. The company’s WWDC event in June is expected to unveil further details about this highly anticipated update.

Exciting Developments

Gurman’s report builds on his previous statement that Apple is aiming for iOS 18 to be its most “ambitious and compelling” update in years. While specific details are yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated that the update will include a newer version of Siri leveraging a new AI system. Additionally, new features are expected to enhance the auto-completion capabilities of Siri and the Messages app, as well as introduce auto-generated playlists for Apple Music, similar to Spotify’s offering.

AI Integration and RCS Support

Apple is also rumored to be integrating generative AI into development tools like Xcode, enabling faster application development. Furthermore, productivity apps such as Pages and Keynotes are expected to receive generative AI updates. In a significant move, iOS 18 could bring RCS support to iPhones. Apple had previously announced its intention to add support for the RCS standard on iOS by 2024, citing a better interoperability experience compared to SMS or MMS. This decision follows public pressure on Apple to incorporate RCS support, although messages from Android users will still be displayed in green bubbles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Android Apps on Windows 11: What to Expect
TECHNOLOGY

Android Apps on Windows 11: What to Expect

by Juliet | 5 August 2021
Apple M1 Chip vs Intel: The Two Powerful Processors Compared
TECH REVIEWS

Apple M1 Chip vs Intel: The Two Powerful Processors Compared

by Juliet | 28 September 2021
Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ 15 Event: What To Expect
News

Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ 15 Event: What To Expect

by Frankie Wellman | 8 September 2023
MacBook Pro Touch Bar Tips and Tricks for Every User
TECHNOLOGY

MacBook Pro Touch Bar Tips and Tricks for Every User

by Albert De Venecia | 16 October 2021
HBO Max vs HBO Go: How Do They Compare?
TECH REVIEWS

HBO Max vs HBO Go: How Do They Compare?

by Abigail | 22 October 2020
Artificial Intelligence: Know Everything About The Future Today
AI

Artificial Intelligence: Know Everything About The Future Today

by Albert De Venecia | 2 April 2022
14 Best KissManga Alternatives to Read Manga for Free
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best KissManga Alternatives to Read Manga for Free

by Samantha | 9 October 2020
Hulu vs Netflix vs Disney Plus: Which TV Streaming Sites Are The Best
TECH REVIEWS

Hulu vs Netflix vs Disney Plus: Which TV Streaming Sites Are The Best

by Juliet | 2 May 2020

Recent Stories

What Happened To Halo Infinite
GAMING

What Happened To Halo Infinite

by Virginia Almazan | 30 January 2024
How To Equip Kill Effect Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Equip Kill Effect Halo Infinite

by Virginia Almazan | 30 January 2024
Why Is Facebook Jumping Around On Safari
Browsers & Extensions

Why Is Facebook Jumping Around On Safari

by Virginia Almazan | 30 January 2024
How To Delete Safari Autofill
Browsers & Extensions

How To Delete Safari Autofill

by Virginia Almazan | 30 January 2024
How To Delete Google Account On Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Delete Google Account On Safari

by Virginia Almazan | 30 January 2024
How To Delete Tab Groups In Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Delete Tab Groups In Safari

by Virginia Almazan | 30 January 2024
How To Turn Off Safari Autofill
Browsers & Extensions

How To Turn Off Safari Autofill

by Virginia Almazan | 30 January 2024
How To Remove Virus From Safari On IPhone
Browsers & Extensions

How To Remove Virus From Safari On IPhone

by Virginia Almazan | 30 January 2024