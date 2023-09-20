Newsnews
Apple Watch Ultra 2: Is It Worth The Upgrade?

Written by: Gusta Hasan | Published: 20 September 2023
The Apple Watch Ultra 2, the latest iteration of Apple’s rugged smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts, has been generating buzz among tech enthusiasts and extreme athletes. With its bold design and advanced features, the Ultra 2 aims to cater to a niche market that seeks a durable and capable smartwatch for activities like hiking, ultramarathon running, and diving.

Key Takeaway

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers incremental upgrades over its predecessor and is not a necessary upgrade for current owners. However, for those who value features such as a brighter display, increased storage, improved speed, and efficiency, the Ultra 2 may be worth considering.

The first Apple Watch Ultra, released last year, received mixed reactions due to its targeted audience and the question of whether such a device is necessary. However, for those who engage in extreme sports and activities, the Ultra proved to be a game-changer. Unlike other purpose-built devices, the Ultra combines the functionality of an Apple Watch with the durability and ruggedness needed for outdoor adventures.

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Ultra series is its design. While the big, clunky metal body may not appeal to everyone, those who appreciate its aesthetic tend to fall in love with it. In fact, some non-ultramarathon runners chose the Ultra over the standard Apple Watch purely based on its industry design.

When it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it’s important to note that it is not a revolutionary upgrade. With the first Ultra already incorporating years of smartwatch development and refinement, the second iteration builds upon its foundation rather than reinventing the wheel. Most of the advancements seen in the Ultra 2 can also be found in the Series 9, the latest version of the standard Apple Watch.

The Ultra 2 boasts a brighter display than any other always-on screen produced by Apple, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It also features an extensive dimming range, allowing it to go as low as one nit when necessary. Additionally, the default storage has been doubled to 64GB, providing users with more space for apps and data.

Despite these notable improvements, it is difficult to recommend upgrading to the Ultra 2 if you already own the previous generation. Especially considering the Ultra’s starting price of $799, potential buyers may find better value in purchasing the original model, which will likely see a price drop with the release of the new version. The original Ultra already offers features such as a rugged case and long battery life, making it a compelling option for outdoor enthusiasts.

However, if the upgraded features like Double Tap, which enables single-handed interaction with the device during activities, and the increased speed and efficiency of the new S9 chip are important to you, the Ultra 2 might be worth the additional investment. Ultimately, the decision to upgrade will depend on individual needs and priorities.

As Apple continues to refine its smartwatch lineup, the Apple Watch Ultra series offers a compelling option for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a rugged and capable device. While the Ultra 2 may not represent a significant leap forward in terms of innovation, it does provide incremental upgrades that may enhance the overall user experience.

