Apple Warns Indian Opposition Leaders Of State-Sponsored IPhone Attacks

Written by: Brooke Woolsey | Published: 31 October 2023
Apple has recently issued a warning to several Indian politicians, journalists, and members of political parties about state-sponsored attacks targeting their iPhones. At least six opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party and Mahua Moitra of the All India Trinamool Congress, have received alerts from Apple, notifying them of the ongoing attacks.

Key Takeaway

Apple has warned several Indian opposition leaders, journalists, and think tank members about state-sponsored attacks targeting their iPhones. This news raises concerns about privacy and security in the digital age.

Apple Alerts Indian Opposition Leaders

Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Raghav Chadha, Sitaram Yechury, and Pawan Khera have all reported receiving the alert from Apple, stating that their iPhones are the intended targets of state-sponsored attackers. According to the alert, these individuals have been singled out due to their positions or activities. If their devices are compromised, the attackers could potentially gain access to sensitive data, communications, and even the camera and microphone.

Not only politicians, but journalists and think tank members are also among the targeted individuals. Sriram Karri, Siddharth Varadarajan, and Samir Saran tweeted that they, too, received the same warning from Apple about the attacks on their iPhones. The authenticity of the alert has been confirmed by these recipients.

Concerns over Privacy and Security

The recipients of these alerts have expressed their concerns over the alleged state-sponsored attacks and raised questions about their privacy and security. Members of the opposition parties have even directed their criticism towards the Modi Sarkar government. Shashi Tharoor questioned the priorities of the government and its officials, while Priyanka Chaturvedi and Pawan Khera expressed their disappointment over the intrusion into their personal lives.

At present, Apple has not provided any further comments in response to these alerts.

