apple-tv-4k-now-supports-facetime-for-video-calls

Apple has released an update to its Apple TV operating system, tvOS 17, alongside the new iOS 17 software for iPhones. One of the most significant additions in this update is the ability for users to conduct FaceTime video calls directly from their Apple TV for the first time ever. The company also revealed plans to launch tvOS apps for web conferencing platforms Cisco’s Webex and Zoom, which will be compatible with Apple TV later this year.

Key Takeaway Apple TV users can now benefit from the addition of FaceTime video calling capabilities and other enhancements with the launch of tvOS 17. The update unlocks new possibilities for communication and entertainment apps on the Apple TV 4K, making it an even more versatile and user-friendly device.

Continuity Camera Integration for FaceTime

The FaceTime feature on Apple TV 4K leverages the Continuity Camera function available on iPhones and iPads. This enables users to use their mobile devices as wireless webcams. By integrating Continuity Camera APIs, developers can create communication and entertainment apps that work seamlessly on the large screen of the Apple TV 4K. For instance, Apple is using this feature in conjunction with Apple Music Sing, a karaoke-like party feature where users can sing along to their favorite songs.

Other Enhancements in tvOS 17

Besides FaceTime, tvOS 17 brings several other notable additions to Apple TV’s operating system. This includes a redesigned control center, a feature that helps users find their lost TV remote, improved dialogue support, and more.