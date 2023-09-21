Newsnews
AppCyclers Takes On E-Waste Pollution In Africa

Written by: Ilsa Leake | Published: 22 September 2023
AppCyclers, a Ghana-based startup, is on a mission to combat the growing crisis of electronic waste (e-waste) pollution in Africa. With the majority of e-waste ending up in landfills and causing harm to the environment, AppCyclers has launched an online marketplace where individuals and businesses can buy and sell recyclable e-waste.

Key Takeaway

AppCyclers, a Ghana-based startup, is addressing the issue of e-waste pollution in Africa through an online marketplace and investment in new recycling infrastructure. By combining a marketplace for recyclable e-waste with recycling education and innovation, AppCyclers aims to make a significant impact in reducing e-waste pollution and promoting sustainable practices.

Fighting Pollution through Recycling

The core mission of AppCyclers is to maximize the reuse and recycling of electronic materials. However, due to the lack of local recycling infrastructure, the startup is forced to take on additional responsibilities. Co-founder and CEO Agudor Agabas mentioned that they have to handle waste collection themselves in order to make a significant impact.

In addition to the digital platform, AppCyclers plans to invest in new recycling infrastructure in Ghana. This dual approach of creating a marketplace and improving recycling infrastructure sets the company apart from its competitors.

Raising Funds to Make a Difference

To accelerate its efforts, AppCyclers is currently seeking pre-seed funding of $100,000 to $250,000. The startup has already secured $20,000 through a combination of bootstrapping, grants, and pitch competitions. With additional funding, AppCyclers aims to scale its operations across Africa and make a larger impact in tackling e-waste pollution.

Education and Innovation

AppCyclers not only provides a marketplace for e-waste, but also focuses on recycling education and innovation. The startup is involved in developing e-waste stripping machines that can separate valuable materials, such as copper and gold, from rubber and plastics. These machines are a more sustainable alternative to burning away insulating materials.

Furthermore, AppCyclers is working on an AI model to automate the process of pricing e-waste items. By using photographs, the AI model will determine the value of the e-waste, providing a hassle-free experience for users of the platform.

