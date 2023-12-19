Newsnews
News

Amo Launches New Location-Sharing App Similar To Zenly

Written by: Jacintha Shafer | Published: 20 December 2023
amo-launches-new-location-sharing-app-similar-to-zenly
News

Amo, the Paris-based startup known for its consumer social apps, has unveiled its third app, and it bears a striking resemblance to Zenly, the popular location-sharing platform. The team behind Amo comprises ten co-founders who previously worked on Zenly, the app that gained significant traction in Europe before being acquired by Snap and subsequently discontinued.

Key Takeaway

Amo, the company behind the popular Zenly app, has launched a new location-sharing app called Location, which aims to recreate the beloved features of Zenly while adding new and improved functionalities.

Amo’s Series of Social Apps

Amo’s latest release, named Location, joins the startup’s existing lineup, which includes ID and Capture. The first app, ID, provides users with a unique social media profile where they can express themselves using various multimedia elements. Capture, the second app, is a collaborative social camera that offers a fresh approach to photography and facilitates shared photo albums among friends and family.

Introducing Location: A Familiar Concept

Amo’s new app, Location, is a straightforward location-sharing application that allows users to keep track of their friends’ whereabouts in real time. The app’s functionality closely mirrors that of Zenly, offering users the ability to view their friends’ locations, interact with them, and make plans to meet up.

Enhanced Features and User Experience

Amo’s CEO, Antoine Martin, emphasized the app’s more mature approach compared to Zenly, highlighting features such as the ability to send notifications to friends and seamlessly navigate the map interface. Location aims to strike a balance between utility and entertainment, offering features like real-time location tracking, interactive gestures, and seamless integration with communication and navigation apps.

Privacy and Customization

Recognizing the importance of privacy, Amo has incorporated robust privacy settings into all its apps, including Location. Users have the flexibility to control which friends can access their location, ensuring a tailored and secure experience.

Reviving Interest in Location-Sharing

Despite the proliferation of Zenly-inspired apps in the App Store, there remains a notable demand for location-sharing platforms. Amo’s strategic expansion into this space with the launch of Location aims to re-engage former Zenly users and attract new users who are already familiar with the company’s ecosystem through ID and Capture.

As Amo continues to bridge the network effects between its three interconnected apps, the impact on the social app landscape is poised to be compelling and worth monitoring.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Social App ID Aims To Bring Back The Social Aspect Of Social Networks
News

New Social App ID Aims To Bring Back The Social Aspect Of Social Networks

by Cristin Cordeiro | 21 November 2023
What Avx Does My CPU Support
TECHNOLOGY

What Avx Does My CPU Support

by Greer Yepez | 31 July 2023
The Pirate Bay Proxy Sites List of 2020 (Guaranteed to Work)
ENTERTAINMENT

The Pirate Bay Proxy Sites List of 2020 (Guaranteed to Work)

by Darrel | 13 November 2019
Intel vs Ryzen: Which Is Better For Your PC
TECH REVIEWS

Intel vs Ryzen: Which Is Better For Your PC

by Albert De Venecia | 27 August 2020
What Ultrabooks Compete For The Dell XPS 13
TECHNOLOGY

What Ultrabooks Compete For The Dell XPS 13

by Valencia Porter | 25 November 2023
Apple Arcade Review: Price, Features, Games
GAMING

Apple Arcade Review: Price, Features, Games

by Miguel | 7 May 2020
What Is PS5
TECHNOLOGY

What Is PS5

by Ceil Swinney | 29 August 2023
10 Amazing Podcast App for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Podcast App for 2023

by Koressa Mcglynn | 27 August 2023

Recent Stories

Amo Launches New Location-Sharing App Similar To Zenly
News

Amo Launches New Location-Sharing App Similar To Zenly

by Jacintha Shafer | 20 December 2023
SimSpace Secures $45M Investment To Develop Cyber Training Simulations
News

SimSpace Secures $45M Investment To Develop Cyber Training Simulations

by Jacintha Shafer | 20 December 2023
Halcyon Raises $40M In Series B Funding To Combat Ransomware Attacks
News

Halcyon Raises $40M In Series B Funding To Combat Ransomware Attacks

by Jacintha Shafer | 20 December 2023
ImpriMed To Expand AI Technology Into Human Oncology From Veterinary Medicine
News

ImpriMed To Expand AI Technology Into Human Oncology From Veterinary Medicine

by Jacintha Shafer | 20 December 2023
Guac: Revolutionizing Grocery Demand Forecasting With AI
News

Guac: Revolutionizing Grocery Demand Forecasting With AI

by Jacintha Shafer | 20 December 2023
Space Tech Forecast 2024: A Year Of Growth And Innovation
News

Space Tech Forecast 2024: A Year Of Growth And Innovation

by Jacintha Shafer | 20 December 2023
WazirX Faces 97% Plunge In Trading Volume Amid India’s Crypto Scrutiny
News

WazirX Faces 97% Plunge In Trading Volume Amid India’s Crypto Scrutiny

by Jacintha Shafer | 19 December 2023
Salesforce Acquires Spiff: Revolutionizing Sales Commission Management
News

Salesforce Acquires Spiff: Revolutionizing Sales Commission Management

by Jacintha Shafer | 19 December 2023