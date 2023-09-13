Newsnews
Amazon Introduces New AI Tools To Simplify Product Description Writing For Sellers

Written by: Heloise Kiefer | Published: 14 September 2023
Amazon, the retail giant, has unveiled a set of generative AI tools specifically designed to assist sellers in creating product listings. With these new capabilities, sellers can effortlessly generate captivating product descriptions, titles, and listing details, eliminating the need to start from scratch.

Key Takeaway

Amazon has introduced generative AI tools to assist sellers in writing product descriptions, titles, and listing details. These tools, built using large language models trained on extensive data, aim to simplify the process of creating product listings. While concerns exist regarding the potential generation of false information and mistakes, retailers like Amazon and eBay are embracing the use of generative AI to enhance efficiency and customer experience in the e-commerce industry.

The AI tools have been developed using large language models (LLMs) that have undergone extensive training on vast amounts of data. It is highly likely that Amazon used its own listing data to train these machine learning models. While the company has previously employed machine learning and deep learning techniques to extract and enrich product information, these new generative AI capabilities take the technology to the next level.

Robert Tekiela, Vice President of Amazon Selection and Catalog Systems, explained, “With our new generative AI models, we can infer, improve, and enrich product knowledge at an unprecedented scale and with dramatic improvement in quality, performance, and efficiency. Our models learn to infer product information through diverse sources of information, latent knowledge, and logical reasoning.”

According to Amazon, these generative AI tools will not only save sellers time, but also enable customers to access more comprehensive product information. However, concerns have been raised regarding the use of generative AI models on such a large scale. There is a risk that the models could create false information or contain mistakes that may go unnoticed without human review. Amazon may face liability if incorrect product listings and descriptions are created without acknowledging the AI-generated content.

Concerns around Generative AI Tools

The Information previously reported that Amazon was piloting generative AI tools for content creation, noting that the tool alerts sellers to double-check the content to ensure compliance with Amazon’s listing guidelines. Despite this, the report did not divulge details about the specific LLM used for the tool.

Meanwhile, eBay has also embraced the use of generative AI to simplify the process of creating product listings. Just last week, the online marketplace announced the launch of its own generative AI tool capable of generating product listings from photos. Similarly, Shopify introduced its own ChatGPT-like assistant for e-commerce merchants earlier this summer. This tool is designed to interpret questions or prompts related to business decision-making and generate content such as blog posts, campaign ideas, and customer emails.

