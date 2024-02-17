Amazon And SpaceX Threaten National Labor Law, Claiming NLRB Unconstitutional

Amazon, SpaceX, and Trader Joe’s have recently made legal attacks against the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), alleging its unconstitutionality. These companies, known for labor law violations, are challenging worker protections that have been in place for almost a century.

Key Takeaway Amazon, SpaceX, and Trader Joe’s are challenging the constitutionality of the NLRB, potentially threatening long-standing worker protections in the United States.

Amazon’s Allegations

In a legal filing, Amazon claimed that the NLRB’s structure is unconstitutional, arguing that administrative law judges are “insulated from presidential oversight,” thus violating the separation of powers. The company also contested the NLRB’s ability to fine a company for unfair labor practices after a hearing, rather than a full jury trial.

Response from Legal Counsel

Seth Goldstein, the legal counsel for Trader Joe’s United and the Amazon Labor Union, dismissed Amazon’s claims as a cover to bust unions. He emphasized the importance of judges’ independence and questioned the necessity of jury trials for companies.