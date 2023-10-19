Allara Raises $10M Series A To Revolutionize Women’s Health Care

Allara, a telehealth platform dedicated to providing comprehensive care for women with chronic hormonal conditions, has successfully raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. The New York-based startup aims to address the significant care gap that exists for women suffering from conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

Empowering Women with Chronic Hormonal Conditions

Chronic hormonal conditions affect a large number of women, with PCOS affecting an estimated 5 million reproductive-aged women in the US alone, according to the CDC. Shockingly, as much as 10% of women globally, equivalent to 176 million individuals, suffer from endometriosis. Despite the prevalence of these conditions, they often go undiagnosed or undertreated, with up to 70% of cases undiagnosed worldwide, as reported by the World Health Organization.

Allara CEO and founder Rachel Blank understands the struggles of living with PCOS firsthand, having experienced years of unexplained medical issues before receiving a diagnosis. Frustrated by the lack of effective and holistic care options, Blank launched Allara to provide women with a comprehensive approach to their hormonal and metabolic care.

A Holistic Care Team

Allara’s care team consists of OB-GYNs, women’s health nurse practitioners, endocrinologists, and registered dietitians who specialize in hormonal and metabolic care. Dr. Heather Huddleston, chief medical advisor of Allara and director of the PCOS clinic at the University of California, San Francisco, leads the startup’s expert advisory board. By leveraging this team of experts, Allara aims to revolutionize the treatment of chronic hormonal conditions.

A Successful Funding Round

Allara’s recent Series A funding round, led by Google Ventures, has raised $10 million for the startup. Other participants in the funding round include Great Oaks Venture Capital, Humbition, Vanterra, Gaingels, and notable angel investors, including One Medical founder Tom Lee. Frédérique Dame, general partner at Google Ventures, will join Allara’s board of directors.

These new funds will allow Allara to expand its insurance coverage, forge partnerships with health systems, conduct clinical research, and scale its operations. The startup has already experienced significant growth, expanding from specialized PCOS care to providing comprehensive care services for women with hormonal, metabolic, and gynecological conditions.

Addressing the Care Gap

Allara’s mission is not to compete with traditional health systems. Instead, it aims to bridge the massive care gap that exists in women’s health. By partnering with major insurers, including Cigna, Anthem, Aetna, Empire, and United Healthcare, Allara has been able to provide quality care to approximately 30 million women across eight states.

The telehealth platform is actively in talks with health systems and large fertility groups to improve access to chronic care and streamline pre- and post-op management. By offering virtual care, Allara enables these health systems and specialized providers to focus on in-person procedures, ultimately enhancing the overall healthcare experience for women.