Newsnews
News

Akowe Proposes Blockchain Solution To Fix Africa’s Broken Certificate System

Written by: Devonna Galante | Published: 23 September 2023
akowe-proposes-blockchain-solution-to-fix-africas-broken-certificate-system
News

Akowe, a Nairobi-based startup, aims to address the challenges of the broken certificate system in Africa using blockchain technology. The founder, Ayodeji Agboola, identified a demand for a digital certificate verification system in sub-Saharan Africa, as academic records are often difficult to reissue and universities are protective of them.

Key Takeaway

Akowe, a Nairobi-based startup, has developed a blockchain-based platform for issuing verifiable academic records to address the challenges of the broken certificate system in Africa. This platform aims to provide a secure and tamper-proof system for individuals to access their verified academic records.

Agboola observed that universities issue certificates only once, and if they are lost, they are usually unwilling to reissue them, opting instead for affidavits. This possessiveness by universities makes it challenging for individuals to obtain their verified academic records.

In 2020, Akowe developed a tool to verify completion certificates for a digital marketing training program in Nigeria. The success of this tool led to the creation of the current platform. Agboola emphasized that blockchain technology needs to be seen as a utility that solves real-world problems in Nigeria and Africa.

The storage aspect of Akowe’s platform is where blockchain plays a key role. Organizations upload their certificate templates and recipient lists, and the platform automatically generates digital copies of academic records for each individual. This metadata, including the hosting URL, university names, student names, courses, grades, and graduating year, is stored on the blockchain.

Akowe initially used Hyperledger, a permissioned blockchain, but is now exploring Amazon’s QLDB, a ledger database solution for centrally managed records. The immutable ledger provides the necessary security and tamper-proof nature required for verifying credentials.

Akowe currently operates as a one-man, bootstrapped shop, with assistance from contract developers. The platform is offered to universities for free, with Akowe earning a portion of the fees charged by universities to users. The startup is in the final stages of setting up pilots with two institutions and is in discussions with 15 others.

The main challenge for Akowe lies in user acquisition, particularly with public universities, which hold the majority of students. Agboola mentioned the need to navigate the red tape and negative perceptions surrounding blockchain technology due to its association with cryptocurrency. However, when framed in terms of safety, data security, and privacy, the conversation around Akowe’s platform becomes more favorable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google’s Parisa Tabriz On Strengthening Security Measures To Combat Hackers
News

Google’s Parisa Tabriz On Strengthening Security Measures To Combat Hackers

by Cami Mejias | 23 September 2023
Microsoft Bing Enhances Personalized Answers, Adds Support For DALLE-E 3, And Watermarked AI Images
News

Microsoft Bing Enhances Personalized Answers, Adds Support For DALLE-E 3, And Watermarked AI Images

by Ronica Abrahamson | 23 September 2023
Falcomm Secures $4 Million Funding To Revolutionize Power Amplifiers And Challenge Industry Giants
News

Falcomm Secures $4 Million Funding To Revolutionize Power Amplifiers And Challenge Industry Giants

by Cosetta Brim | 23 September 2023
Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard App Gets AI-Powered Enhancements
News

Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard App Gets AI-Powered Enhancements

by Celestia Westover | 23 September 2023
Akowe Proposes Blockchain Solution To Fix Africa’s Broken Certificate System
News

Akowe Proposes Blockchain Solution To Fix Africa’s Broken Certificate System

by Devonna Galante | 23 September 2023
Pixel Pals 2.0: A Playful Update Explores The Potential Of IOS 17
News

Pixel Pals 2.0: A Playful Update Explores The Potential Of IOS 17

by Valentine Delgadillo | 23 September 2023
New AI Startup FinanceGPT To Simplify Financial Analysis And Integrate Local Languages
News

New AI Startup FinanceGPT To Simplify Financial Analysis And Integrate Local Languages

by Letizia Peppers | 23 September 2023
Intel Fined $400M By EU For Antitrust Violations
News

Intel Fined $400M By EU For Antitrust Violations

by Edyth Hartwell | 23 September 2023

Recent Stories

Microsoft Bing Enhances Personalized Answers, Adds Support For DALLE-E 3, And Watermarked AI Images
News

Microsoft Bing Enhances Personalized Answers, Adds Support For DALLE-E 3, And Watermarked AI Images

by Devonna Galante | 23 September 2023
Google’s Parisa Tabriz On Strengthening Security Measures To Combat Hackers
News

Google’s Parisa Tabriz On Strengthening Security Measures To Combat Hackers

by Devonna Galante | 23 September 2023
Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard App Gets AI-Powered Enhancements
News

Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard App Gets AI-Powered Enhancements

by Devonna Galante | 23 September 2023
Falcomm Secures $4 Million Funding To Revolutionize Power Amplifiers And Challenge Industry Giants
News

Falcomm Secures $4 Million Funding To Revolutionize Power Amplifiers And Challenge Industry Giants

by Devonna Galante | 23 September 2023
Pixel Pals 2.0: A Playful Update Explores The Potential Of IOS 17
News

Pixel Pals 2.0: A Playful Update Explores The Potential Of IOS 17

by Devonna Galante | 23 September 2023
Akowe Proposes Blockchain Solution To Fix Africa’s Broken Certificate System
News

Akowe Proposes Blockchain Solution To Fix Africa’s Broken Certificate System

by Devonna Galante | 23 September 2023
New AI Startup FinanceGPT To Simplify Financial Analysis And Integrate Local Languages
News

New AI Startup FinanceGPT To Simplify Financial Analysis And Integrate Local Languages

by Devonna Galante | 23 September 2023
11 Amazing Usb HD Webcam for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Usb HD Webcam for 2023

by Devonna Galante | 23 September 2023