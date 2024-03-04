Newsnews
News

Airbnb Introduces New Label For Top And Bottom Listings

Written by: La Verne Haun | Published: 5 March 2024
airbnb-introduces-new-label-for-top-and-bottom-listings
News

Airbnb has recently announced the addition of a new label to its existing set of indicators for property quality. The new label will highlight the top 25% and top 1% properties on the listing page, providing users with a clearer understanding of the quality of the properties they are considering.

Key Takeaway

Airbnb’s introduction of a new label for top and bottom listings, along with enhancements to its review sorting and verified properties, reflects the company’s commitment to improving the quality and reliability of its platform.

Spring Update

Unlike its usual biannual updates, Airbnb has chosen to release a spring update this time. The new top property badge is a part of this rollout and is determined based on metrics such as subcategory ratings, review sentiment, host cancellations, and quality-related customer service issues.

Quality Measurement System

Following an updated hosting quality measurement system introduced in April, Airbnb has removed 100,000 properties from its platform. Additionally, a badge will be placed on the bottom 10% of properties to indicate low quality.

Review Sorting

In its latest update, Airbnb has introduced the ability to sort reviews by lowest rated, adding to the existing options of sorting by most recent or highest rated. This enhancement aims to provide users with a comprehensive view of property reviews.

Verified Properties

Airbnb has also provided an update on its verified properties badge, which was introduced last year. The company plans to verify nearly 1.5 million properties in its top five markets by the end of this month. Furthermore, Airbnb intends to add photo and video verification tools for hosts and expand the verification process to 30 more countries by Q3 of this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Airbnb Introduces Verification Process To Combat Fake Listings
News

Airbnb Introduces Verification Process To Combat Fake Listings

by Neilla Pete | 20 September 2023
What Is Smart Lock Airbnb
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Smart Lock Airbnb

by Tamiko Lattimore | 16 October 2023
How To Sync Airbnb Calendar To Google Calendar
TECHNOLOGY

How To Sync Airbnb Calendar To Google Calendar

by Wrennie Whitesell | 30 August 2023
11 Best Smart Lock Box For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Smart Lock Box For 2024

by Raye Loving | 8 October 2023
Airbnb’s Plan To Revolutionize User Experience With AI
News

Airbnb’s Plan To Revolutionize User Experience With AI

by Minny Head | 14 February 2024
8 Best Smart Home Door Lock For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Smart Home Door Lock For 2024

by Ramonda Wertz | 13 October 2023
What Sites Have Afterpay
TECHNOLOGY

What Sites Have Afterpay

by Erma Leavitt | 11 September 2023
What Does Slack Mean
TECHNOLOGY

What Does Slack Mean

by Joya Hardaway | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Instagram Introduces Ability To Edit Direct Messages And Pin Chats
News

Instagram Introduces Ability To Edit Direct Messages And Pin Chats

by La Verne Haun | 5 March 2024
Google Pixel Drop: New Features For Pixel Phones, Tablets, And Watches
News

Google Pixel Drop: New Features For Pixel Phones, Tablets, And Watches

by La Verne Haun | 5 March 2024
Signal Introduces Usernames To Protect User Privacy
News

Signal Introduces Usernames To Protect User Privacy

by La Verne Haun | 5 March 2024
Apple To Appeal European Commission’s Massive Antitrust Fine Favoring Spotify
News

Apple To Appeal European Commission’s Massive Antitrust Fine Favoring Spotify

by La Verne Haun | 5 March 2024
Apple Fined €1.84B By EU, New AI Rules In India, And Latest Pre-IPO Round
News

Apple Fined €1.84B By EU, New AI Rules In India, And Latest Pre-IPO Round

by La Verne Haun | 5 March 2024
Punkt MC02: A New Approach To Privacy-First Smartphones
News

Punkt MC02: A New Approach To Privacy-First Smartphones

by La Verne Haun | 5 March 2024
Should Ransom Payments Be Banned? Exploring The Debate
News

Should Ransom Payments Be Banned? Exploring The Debate

by La Verne Haun | 5 March 2024
Airbnb Introduces New Label For Top And Bottom Listings
News

Airbnb Introduces New Label For Top And Bottom Listings

by La Verne Haun | 5 March 2024