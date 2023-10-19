Newsnews
News

A Warning To Software Founders: The Risks Of Open Source Code

Written by: Shaylah Triplett | Published: 20 October 2023
a-warning-to-software-founders-the-risks-of-open-source-code
News

Introduction

Software development has witnessed a surge in the use of open source code, giving developers access to a vast array of pre-existing code that can significantly enhance the speed and efficiency of their builds. However, a recent study conducted by Synopsys Software Integrity Group has uncovered a concerning trend – open source code poses more security risks than ever before. In fact, many businesses remain unaware of the potential vulnerabilities lurking within their own code.

Key Takeaway

Open source code presents a double-edged sword for software startups – it offers efficiency and effectiveness but also introduces inherent risks. Startups must prioritize proper management and vetting of open source components to mitigate these risks.

The Rising Risks

The study revealed a staggering increase in high-risk open source vulnerabilities over the past five years, particularly in the retail and e-commerce sectors, with a remarkable 557% rise. Alarming as this may be, the lack of security patching and maintenance in project dependencies is equally concerning, with a whopping 91% of projects relying on outdated open source components.

Lean Teams and Tightening Pockets

In today’s challenging economic landscape, startups, in particular, are facing increased pressure to deliver software at an accelerated pace while operating with lean teams and limited resources. Oftentimes, the allure of open source code becomes irresistible, given its efficiency and effectiveness. However, founders must be aware that this approach can backfire if not accompanied by proper management and security measures.

Choosing Wisely

When it comes to sourcing code, founders should prioritize established and reputable open source communities. Opting for well-known code platforms such as GitHub and GitLab can provide valuable visibility and metrics for evaluating the security and quality of projects. These platforms allow users to assess development and commit activity, review the profiles of project owners and maintainers, and make informed decisions regarding the code they choose to incorporate.

By avoiding blindly downloading packages from unknown sources, startups can significantly reduce the risk of incorporating vulnerable or malicious code into their software projects. The added advantage is that these trustworthy platforms are free, ensuring both quality and cost-effectiveness.

Conclusion

As the use of open source code becomes increasingly prevalent in the software development landscape, software founders must navigate the risks associated with it. By prioritizing proper management and vetting of open source components, startups can strike a balance between harnessing the benefits of open source code and safeguarding their software from potential vulnerabilities. Remember, while every company is a software company, not every code repository is equally reliable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Who Vaporized Crypto Geniuses
AI

Who Vaporized Crypto Geniuses

by Codie Hollingsworth | 15 September 2023
TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot
News

TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot

by Letizia Peppers | 11 October 2023
Why Is My DJI Controller Beeping
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is My DJI Controller Beeping

by Petunia Mcgriff | 19 October 2023
Anysphere Secures $8M Funding From OpenAI To Revolutionize Software Development With AI-powered IDE
News

Anysphere Secures $8M Funding From OpenAI To Revolutionize Software Development With AI-powered IDE

by Charis Riccio | 12 October 2023
Explore The Exciting Agenda Of The SaaS Stage At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
News

Explore The Exciting Agenda Of The SaaS Stage At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

by Lenette Harlow | 31 August 2023
How Do I Turn Off Antivirus
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Turn Off Antivirus

by Camella Mathias | 11 September 2023
Automating Industrial Instrumentation Testing With Flojoy’s No-Code Python Tool
News

Automating Industrial Instrumentation Testing With Flojoy’s No-Code Python Tool

by Ranee Spain | 30 August 2023
New Solution For AI Code Quality: Braintrust Secures $3 Million In Funding
News

New Solution For AI Code Quality: Braintrust Secures $3 Million In Funding

by Ekaterina Hedden | 29 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Rent A Drone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Rent A Drone

by Shaylah Triplett | 20 October 2023
How Fast Can A Delivery Drone Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How Fast Can A Delivery Drone Fly

by Shaylah Triplett | 20 October 2023
How To Jam Drone Signal
TECHNOLOGY

How To Jam Drone Signal

by Shaylah Triplett | 20 October 2023
How Fast Can A Racing Drone Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How Fast Can A Racing Drone Fly

by Shaylah Triplett | 20 October 2023
Which Is The Best Drone In Low Price?
TECHNOLOGY

Which Is The Best Drone In Low Price?

by Shaylah Triplett | 20 October 2023
How To Fold A Drone Landing Pad
TECHNOLOGY

How To Fold A Drone Landing Pad

by Shaylah Triplett | 20 October 2023
How To Sell Drone Services
TECHNOLOGY

How To Sell Drone Services

by Shaylah Triplett | 20 October 2023
How To Drone Photography
TECHNOLOGY

How To Drone Photography

by Shaylah Triplett | 20 October 2023