how-to-download-videos-from-teachable

Introduction

Teachable is a popular online platform that offers a wide range of courses on various subjects. One of the advantages of using Teachable is the ability to access course content at any time and from any device. However, there may be instances where you want to download videos from Teachable for offline viewing or future reference. In this guide, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of downloading videos from Teachable.

Downloading videos from Teachable can be beneficial for several reasons. First, it allows you to watch the course materials without an internet connection. This is particularly useful if you will be traveling or have limited access to the internet. Second, it enables you to keep a personal archive of the course content, allowing you to revisit the material at a later date. Finally, downloading videos can be helpful if you prefer to watch the course at your own pace, without the need to follow along online.

While Teachable does not provide a built-in download option for videos, there are external tools and methods you can use to download them. In the following steps, we will outline a straightforward process that will allow you to easily download videos from Teachable to your device.

Please note that downloading videos from Teachable should only be done for personal use or with the permission of the course instructor. It is important to respect copyright laws and the intellectual property rights of the content creators.

Step 1: Go to the Teachable platform

The first step to download videos from Teachable is to visit the Teachable platform’s website. Open your preferred web browser and enter the Teachable website address in the search bar. Alternatively, you can search for the specific course you want to download videos from on a search engine and click on the Teachable link in the search results.

Teachable hosts a wide range of courses from various instructors, so it can be beneficial to bookmark the Teachable website or create an account for easy access to your desired course in the future. By creating an account, you can also stay updated with any new courses or updates from your favorite instructors.

Once you are on the Teachable homepage, you can explore the different course categories or use the search bar to find the specific course you are interested in. Take your time to browse through the available courses and find the one that aligns with your learning objectives.

It is worth mentioning that not all courses on Teachable may allow video downloads. Some instructors may have restrictions in place, limiting the availability of video downloads. Ensure that the course you choose supports video downloads before proceeding with the steps outlined in this guide.

Once you have identified the course you want to download videos from, it’s time to move on to the next step.

Step 2: Log in to your Teachable account

To access the course content and download videos from Teachable, you need to log in to your Teachable account. If you don’t already have an account, you can easily create one by clicking on the “Sign Up” or “Create an Account” button on the Teachable homepage.

Once you have an account, locate the “Log In” button on the Teachable homepage and click on it. This will take you to the login page. Enter your login credentials, including your email address and password, and click on the “Log In” button.

If you have forgotten your password, don’t worry. Teachable provides an option to reset your password. Simply click on the “Forgot Password” link on the login page and follow the instructions provided to reset your password.

Logging in to your Teachable account is essential as it grants you access to the courses you have enrolled in. Keep in mind that some courses may be free, while others may require payment or enrollment keys. Ensure that you have the necessary access to the course you want to download videos from.

Once you have successfully logged in to your Teachable account, you will be able to navigate to the course and begin the process of downloading videos. In the next step, we will cover how to access the course you want to download videos from.

Step 3: Access the course you want to download videos from

After logging in to your Teachable account, the next step is to access the specific course from which you wish to download videos. On the Teachable platform, courses are organized in a user-friendly manner, making it easy to find the course you are looking for.

To access the course, navigate to your Teachable dashboard or homepage, which is typically the first page you see after logging in. From there, locate the “My Courses” section or a similar tab that lists your enrolled courses.

In the “My Courses” section, you will find a list of all the courses you have enrolled in. Scroll through the list until you find the course you want to download videos from. If you have a large number of courses, you can use the search or filter options to quickly locate the desired course.

Once you have found the course, click on its title or the associated thumbnail image to access the course materials. This will take you to the course’s main page, where you will find various sections and resources related to the course.

Take some time to explore the course page and familiarize yourself with the available content. Many courses on Teachable include not only videos but also supplementary materials such as PDFs, quizzes, and forums. Depending on your learning preferences and goals, you may find these additional resources valuable as well.

In the next step, we will focus specifically on accessing the videos within the course and preparing to download them.

Step 4: Navigate to the video you want to download

Once you have accessed the course page, it’s time to locate the specific video you want to download. Teachable organizes course content into modules or sections, making it easy to find and navigate to individual videos.

Scroll through the course page to find the section that contains the video you are interested in. Often, course instructors will organize their materials by topic or lesson, with each video corresponding to a particular section. Look for headings, descriptions, or thumbnails that indicate the presence of videos within each section.

Click on the appropriate section or heading to expand it and reveal the individual videos. Depending on the course structure, you may see a list of videos directly beneath the section, or you may need to click on a subheading to access the videos within that section.

Take your time to browse through the available videos and identify the one you want to download. Course instructors often provide informative titles or descriptions for each video, which can help you select the right one. If needed, you can also click on a video to preview its content before downloading.

It’s important to note that not all videos may be downloadable. Course instructors have the ability to enable or disable the download option for their videos. If you encounter a video that is not available for download, you may need to reach out to the course instructor for assistance or clarification.

Once you have identified the video you want to download, you are now ready to proceed to the next step and learn how to open it in a new tab for downloading.

Step 5: Open the video in a new tab

To begin the process of downloading a video from Teachable, you need to open the video in a new tab in your web browser. This will allow you to access the video URL, which is necessary for downloading the video using an external tool or method.

To open the video in a new tab, right-click on the video thumbnail or video title. A context menu will appear with several options. Select the “Open link in new tab” or “Open in new tab” option from the menu. Alternatively, you can also use the keyboard shortcuts by holding down the Ctrl or Command key while clicking on the video.

By opening the video in a new tab, you ensure that the video will not start playing immediately and that you have a dedicated page for downloading the video. This can prevent any interruptions or buffering issues that may occur when attempting to download the video directly from the main course page.

Once you have opened the video in a new tab, you will see a separate page displaying the video. This page may contain additional controls or settings specific to the video player, such as playback speed options or captions. Take a moment to familiarize yourself with these controls, although they may not be necessary for the downloading process.

Now that you have the video open in a new tab, you are ready to proceed to the next step, where we will retrieve the video URL needed for downloading the video.

Step 6: Get the video URL

In order to download a video from Teachable, you need to obtain the video URL. The video URL is a unique web address that directly links to the specific video file. By retrieving the video URL, you can then use external tools or methods to initiate the download process.

To get the video URL, go to the tab where the video is open. Right-click anywhere on the video player or the video itself. A context menu will appear with several options. Look for an option such as “Copy video URL” or “Copy video address.” Click on this option to copy the video URL to your clipboard. Alternatively, you can also highlight the URL in the address bar and copy it manually.

It’s important to note that the exact wording of the option may vary depending on your web browser. If you are unable to find the specific option mentioned above, look for similar options that allow you to copy the video URL or its address. You may also find the option under the “Share” or “Copy link” submenu within the context menu.

After copying the video URL, it is recommended to double-check that you have copied the correct URL. You can do this by pasting the URL into a text editor or an address bar and opening it. If the video starts playing or the video page opens successfully, you can be confident that you have the correct video URL.

Now that you have the video URL, you are ready to move on to the next step and use a video downloader tool to initiate the download process.

Step 7: Use a video downloader tool

To download videos from Teachable, you will need to utilize a video downloader tool. There are various online and offline tools available that can help you download videos from websites, including Teachable. These tools enable you to input the video URL and choose the desired format and quality for downloading the video.

One popular online video downloader tool is “SaveFrom.net”. To use this tool, follow these steps:

Open a new browser tab and go to the SaveFrom.net website. Paste the video URL that you copied in Step 6 into the provided input box on the SaveFrom.net website. Click on the “Download” button or a similar option to start the process of analyzing the video. Wait for the tool to analyze the video and display the available download options. Select the preferred format and quality for the video download. Typically, options include MP4, FLV, or WebM formats with varying quality levels. Click on the “Download” button next to the chosen format and quality option. Choose a location on your device where you want to save the downloaded video. Wait for the video to finish downloading. The duration of the download will depend on the video size and your internet connection speed.

It is important to note that there are other video downloader tools available besides SaveFrom.net. Explore different options and choose a tool that best suits your preferences and requirements. To ensure the safety and reliability of any downloader tool you use, it is recommended to read reviews, check user ratings, and verify the authenticity of the website before proceeding with the download.

Once you have successfully used a video downloader tool to download the video, you can proceed to the next step to save the downloaded video to a location of your choice on your device.

Step 8: Paste the video URL into the downloader tool

After selecting a video downloader tool, the next step is to paste the video URL that you obtained in Step 6 into the downloader tool. This allows the tool to identify and process the specific video you want to download from Teachable.

To paste the video URL into the downloader tool, open a new tab or window in your web browser and navigate to the website of the chosen downloader tool. Most online video downloader tools have a designated input field or box where you can paste the video URL.

Click on the input field or box to activate it, and then right-click and select “Paste” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl or Command + V to paste the video URL into the input field.

Make sure that the full video URL is pasted correctly, with no additional spaces or characters. Double-check that the URL is complete and accurate before proceeding to the next step.

Once the video URL is pasted into the downloader tool, it may take a few moments for the tool to analyze the video and extract the necessary information for downloading. The downloader tool may display various details about the video, such as its title, duration, and available formats and qualities for download.

After the downloader tool has finished analyzing the video, you can proceed to the next step to select the desired video format and quality before initiating the download process.

Step 9: Select the video format and quality

Once the video downloader tool has analyzed the video, it will present you with options to choose the format and quality for the downloaded video. This step allows you to customize the video to your preferences and requirements.

Typically, video downloader tools offer a range of format options, such as MP4, FLV, or WebM. These formats are widely compatible with various devices and media players. Choose the format that works best for your needs and that is supported by your device.

Additionally, video downloader tools also offer different quality options for the downloaded video. The available quality options may include SD (Standard Definition), HD (High Definition), or even higher resolutions like 4K. Select the quality that suits your device’s capabilities and the level of visual detail you desire.

Keep in mind that higher quality videos tend to have larger file sizes, so consider your available storage space and internet bandwidth when making your selection. If you are unsure, you can experiment with different formats and qualities to find the right balance between video file size and visual experience.

Once you have chosen the desired video format and quality, indicate your selection in the downloader tool interface. This may involve clicking on a specific button or selecting from a dropdown menu that lists the available options. The exact process may vary depending on the downloader tool you are using.

After selecting the video format and quality, you are now ready to proceed to the next step and initiate the download process for the video.

Step 10: Start the download process

Now that you have selected the desired video format and quality, it’s time to start the download process using the video downloader tool. This step will initiate the transfer of the video file from Teachable to your device for offline viewing or future reference.

In the downloader tool interface, look for a button or link that instructs you to begin the download. This button may be labeled as “Download,” “Start,” or another similar term. Click on this button to initiate the download process.

Depending on the speed of your internet connection and the size of the video file, it may take some time for the download to complete. Be patient and avoid interrupting the download process to ensure a successful and uninterrupted transfer.

During the download process, the downloader tool may display a progress bar or other indicators to show the completion status of the download. Use this information to monitor the progress and estimate the remaining time until the download is finished.

While the download is in progress, it is best to avoid closing the downloader tool or navigating away from the download page to prevent any interruptions. Instead, let the download continue until it is complete.

Once the download is finished, the video file will be saved to the location on your device that you have specified or chosen earlier. The exact destination folder depends on your browser settings or the preferences set within the downloader tool.

Congratulations! You have successfully completed the download process. In the final step, we will guide you on how to save the downloaded video to your preferred location for easy access and future viewing.

Step 11: Save the downloaded video to your preferred location

After successfully downloading the video from Teachable, the final step is to save the video to your preferred location on your device. This step ensures easy access to the video for future viewing or organizing it in a way that suits your needs.

When the video download is complete, locate the downloaded file on your device. By default, most web browsers save downloaded files to the Downloads folder, but you may have chosen a different location during the download process. Use your device’s file explorer or finder to navigate to the location where the video is saved.

Once you have located the video file, you can choose to keep it in its current location or move it to a different folder or directory. Consider creating a designated folder for downloaded Teachable videos or organizing the video into the appropriate folder based on the course or topic it belongs to.

To move the video file to your preferred location, simply drag and drop it to the desired folder within your file explorer or finder. Alternatively, you can right-click on the video file, select “Cut” or “Copy,” navigate to the desired location, then right-click and select “Paste” to move or copy the video file to the new location.

By saving the downloaded video to your preferred location, you can easily locate and access the video whenever you need it. Whether you want to watch the video offline or store it for future reference, having it saved in an organized manner ensures a seamless and hassle-free experience.

With the video safely saved to your chosen location, you have completed the entire process of downloading and saving videos from Teachable. You can now enjoy the convenience of accessing your downloaded videos at any time, even without an internet connection.

Conclusion

Downloading videos from Teachable can be a valuable tool for offline learning and convenient access to course materials. While Teachable does not provide a built-in download option for videos, following the step-by-step process outlined in this guide allows you to download videos from Teachable with ease.

We started by going to the Teachable platform and logging in to our account. Then, we learned how to locate and access the specific course we wanted to download videos from. Next, we opened the video in a new tab and retrieved the video URL. With the video URL in hand, we utilized a video downloader tool to start the download process.

During this process, it is crucial to respect copyright laws and the intellectual property rights of the course creators. Ensure that you download the videos for personal use or seek permission from the course instructor if necessary.

By following the steps in this guide, you can download Teachable videos and have them readily available for offline viewing or future reference. Take advantage of the flexibility and convenience that downloading videos provides, allowing you to learn at your own pace and access course materials whenever and wherever you need them.

Remember to choose a reliable video downloader tool and exercise caution when downloading videos from external sources. It is recommended to read user reviews, check ratings, and verify the authenticity of the downloader tool websites for a safe and secure download experience.

Now that you have the knowledge and understanding of how to download videos from Teachable, take control of your e-learning journey and make the most of the valuable resources available to you.