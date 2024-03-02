Why Is Ronaldo Not In Manchester United FIFA 22

The Absence of Ronaldo in Manchester United FIFA 22: Explained

Welcome, gamers and football enthusiasts! Today, we’re going to dive into the intriguing question: why is Cristiano Ronaldo not a part of Manchester United in FIFA 22? As the SEO expert and resident football analyst, I’m here to provide you with the inside scoop. So, let’s get started!

Key Takeaways License issues: Manchester United’s licensing agreement with EA Sports could be a significant factor behind Ronaldo’s absence.

Timing of the transfer: Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United happened after the FIFA 22 game was developed, resulting in his unavailability in the team roster.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is not a part of Manchester United in the latest edition of the FIFA franchise.

1. License Issues

The world of licensing can be quite complex in the world of football gaming. It entails agreements between clubs, players, and the game developers. In the case of Ronaldo and Manchester United, it is plausible that the licensing agreement between Manchester United and EA Sports could be the primary reason for his absence.

Despite Ronaldo’s return to the famous red jersey of Manchester United in the summer of 2021, the licensing agreements and contracts between the player and club might not have been in place at the time when the game was being developed. Such delays or negotiations can sometimes result in players not being featured in a particular edition of the game.

2. Timing of the Transfer

Ronaldo’s high-profile return to Manchester United from Juventus took place later in the transfer window, specifically in August 2021. Unfortunately, the FIFA game development cycle often concludes before the summer transfer window comes to an end. Consequently, Ronaldo’s transfer might have occurred too late to be included in the game roster.

Game developers typically aim to release the FIFA franchise in late September, leaving them little time to include last-minute transfers. Given the quick turnaround between the close of the transfer window and the game’s release, it is possible that Ronaldo’s transfer simply fell outside the timeframe for FIFA 22.

While it may be disappointing for Manchester United fans and Ronaldo enthusiasts not to see the Portuguese star in their favorite team, it’s essential to understand the complexities involved in licensing agreements and the timing of game development.

Rest assured, however, that Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in FIFA 22’s Manchester United roster does not diminish his incredible talent and contributions to the team. As fans continue to enjoy the game, they can still experience the thrill of playing with Ronaldo in his previous teams or anticipate his inclusion in future iterations of the FIFA franchise.

So, keep your spirits high, football lovers, and embrace the excitement that FIFA 22 brings, even without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Manchester United lineup. Happy gaming!