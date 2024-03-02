Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Playing In FIFA 22

It’s a Disappointment: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Absence in FIFA 22

As a soccer fan and avid gamer, I was eagerly awaiting the release of FIFA 22. One name in particular that I was excited to see in the game was Cristiano Ronaldo. However, to my disappointment and that of many others, Ronaldo is conspicuously missing from this year’s edition of the popular video game franchise. So, why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing in FIFA 22? Let’s dive into this topic and explore the possible reasons behind this absence.

Key Takeaways: Ronaldo’s absence in FIFA 22 has sparked disappointment among fans.

There are legal, licensing, and contract-related issues that may explain his exclusion from the game.

1. Legal and Licensing Issues:

One possible reason for Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in FIFA 22 can be attributed to legal and licensing issues. Electronic Arts (EA), the company behind FIFA, has had a long-standing licensing agreement with FIFA and FIFPro, which allows them to use the likeness and names of players in the game. However, individual licenses are required for specific players, and it’s possible that complications in negotiating or renewing Ronaldo’s license may be behind his exclusion from the game.

It’s worth noting that licensing agreements in the world of gaming can be complex. Certain aspects, such as the use of an individual player’s face or specific trademarks, may require separate agreements, and the negotiation process can take time. These legal intricacies may have resulted in Ronaldo’s absence from FIFA 22.

2. Contractual Obligations:

Another possible reason for Ronaldo’s absence in FIFA 22 could be related to his contractual obligations. It is common for professional footballers to have exclusive agreements with certain brands and sponsors. Ronaldo himself has an endorsement deal with Konami, the publisher of the rival football game series, Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

These exclusive deals can prevent players from appearing in competing franchises, such as FIFA. It’s possible that Ronaldo’s existing contract with Konami may have influenced his decision not to be included in FIFA 22, as it would conflict with his obligations to PES.

Additionally, it’s important to note that EA Sports has faced criticism in recent years for the EA Star Heads program, which scans players’ faces without explicit permission. This controversy may have had implications on their relationship with certain players, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

In Conclusion:

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in FIFA 22 is disappointing for fans and gamers alike, it can likely be attributed to legal and licensing issues as well as contractual obligations. The intricacies of licensing agreements and exclusive endorsements can complicate the inclusion of certain players in video games such as FIFA. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will make a return in future editions of the game. Until then, we can only hope to see the Portuguese superstar back on our screens soon.