How to Substitute in FIFA 22

Are you struggling to make the most out of your substitutions in FIFA 22? Substituting players during a match can be a game-changer and give you the edge you need to secure a victory. In this blog post, we will discuss some key strategies and techniques for effective substitutions in FIFA 22.

Key Takeaways: Substitutions can have a significant impact on the outcome of a match.

Timing and player attributes are crucial when making substitutions in FIFA 22.

1. Timing is everything:

In FIFA 22, the timing of your substitutions can greatly influence the outcome of a match. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind:

Make substitutions during natural breaks in play, such as throw-ins or goal kicks. This will minimize disruption to the flow of the game.

Assess the fatigue levels of your players. If a player is showing signs of tiredness, it might be a good time to bring in a fresh set of legs to maintain momentum.

Consider the game situation. If you are trailing late in the game, bringing on attacking-minded players could increase your chances of scoring. Alternatively, if you are protecting a lead, introducing defensive-minded players can help bolster your defense.

2. Player attributes and playing style:

When making substitutions, it’s important to consider the specific skills and attributes of your players. Keep the following in mind:

Take advantage of player chemistry. Substituting a player who has strong chemistry with others in your team can help maintain team cohesion and performance.

Consider the playing style of your team and the players you are substituting. If you rely heavily on pace and quick counter-attacks, bringing on a pacey player with good dribbling skills can be beneficial.

Adapt to your opponent’s strategy. If your opponent is dominating the midfield, consider introducing a player with strong defensive capabilities to regain control.

Your substitutions can make all the difference on the virtual pitch. By considering the timing of your substitutions and player attributes, you can maximize the impact they have on your FIFA 22 matches. Remember, every decision counts when it comes to winning!