How To Save Penalty In FIFA 22

Master the Art of Penalty Saving in FIFA 22

Are you tired of conceding penalties in FIFA 22? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! In this blog post, we’ll provide you with expert tips and strategies on how to save penalties like a pro in the latest edition of the popular football video game. Whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned player, these insights will help you prevent penalties from turning into goals, keeping you one step ahead of your opponents.

Key Takeaways: Anticipate your opponent’s shot direction by watching their player’s body posture and aiming guide.

Timing and positioning are crucial when attempting to save a penalty. Make sure to react quickly and adjust your goalkeeper’s position accordingly.

1. Observe and Anticipate

The first step to becoming an expert penalty saver is to pay close attention to your opponent’s body posture and aiming guide. When the opposing player lines up to take the penalty, watch their body language carefully. Are they looking to the left or right? Are they aiming for the corners or the center of the goal? By observing these cues, you can start to anticipate where they might shoot and position your goalkeeper accordingly.

To maximize your chances of success, keep an eye on the aiming guide as well. The aiming guide will give you an indication of the direction the penalty taker is likely to aim for. Reacting to these visual cues will allow you to move your goalkeeper in the right direction before the shot is taken, increasing your chances of making a save.

2. Timing and Positioning

Timing and positioning are crucial factors when it comes to penalty saving in FIFA 22. As soon as you anticipate the shot direction, it’s important to react quickly and position your goalkeeper accordingly. To move your goalkeeper, use the right analog stick or the corresponding buttons on your controller. Remember, milliseconds can make a difference between a fantastic save and a goal conceded.

Additionally, consider the timing of your goalkeeper’s dive. It’s essential to time your dive properly to have the best chance of stopping the shot. Dive too early, and the penalty taker can easily adjust their aim; dive too late, and the ball may already be in the back of the net. Practice your timing and learn to read your opponent’s shooting patterns to improve your chances of saving penalties consistently.

Penalty saving in FIFA 22 requires a combination of observation, anticipation, and quick reflexes. By mastering these skills, you’ll become a formidable opponent when facing penalty situations. Remember to practice regularly against different opponents to refine your techniques and gain experience.

So, the next time you find yourself defending a penalty in FIFA 22, put these tips into action and watch as you become an unstoppable force in the goal. Good luck and happy gaming!