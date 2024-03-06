GAMINGgaming
How To Get Grapple Beam Metroid Dread

Written by: Dode Roden | Published: 6 March 2024
How to Get the Grapple Beam in Metroid Dread

Welcome to the world of Metroid Dread, an action-packed adventure game that has captured the hearts of gamers everywhere. One of the most essential tools in your arsenal is the Grapple Beam, a powerful device that allows you to traverse the treacherous terrain and reach new areas. In this blog post, we will guide you through the steps on how to obtain the Grapple Beam in Metroid Dread.

Key Takeaways:

  • Explore the Emi infested areas to find the Grapple Beam
  • Use the Paralyzer to defeat Emis and clear obstacles

To begin your journey towards acquiring the Grapple Beam, you must first explore the Emi infested areas. These areas are filled with menacing creatures that pose a significant threat, but they also hold the key to unlocking the Grapple Beam. Be prepared for intense battles, as you will need to defeat these Emis to progress in your quest.

As you navigate through the Emi infested areas, you will encounter obstacles that block your path. This is where the Paralyzer, a versatile weapon, comes into play. Use it to stun the Emis and eliminate any barriers that stand in your way.

Once you have successfully cleared the Emi infested areas and eliminated the obstacles, you will discover the Grapple Beam. This powerful tool will allow you to swing across wide gaps, grapple onto specific surfaces, and reach otherwise unreachable areas.

Remember, the Grapple Beam is a game-changer in Metroid Dread. It will not only provide you with access to new locations but also enable you to discover hidden secrets and collect valuable power-ups.

So put on your armor, equip your weapons, and embark on a thrilling adventure to acquire the Grapple Beam in Metroid Dread. Only then will you have the power to overcome any obstacle that comes your way and emerge triumphant!

