what-is-the-best-gaming-keyboard-in-2019

Introduction

Welcome to the exciting world of gaming keyboards, where every keystroke can make a difference in your gaming performance. As a dedicated gamer, you understand the importance of having the right tools at your disposal, and the keyboard is a crucial element in your gaming setup. In 2019, the market is flooded with a plethora of gaming keyboards, each boasting unique features and capabilities designed to elevate your gaming experience to new heights. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a casual gamer, choosing the best gaming keyboard can significantly impact your gameplay, responsiveness, and overall enjoyment.

When it comes to gaming keyboards, the two primary types that dominate the market are mechanical and membrane keyboards. Each type offers distinct advantages and caters to different preferences, making the decision-making process an intriguing journey. Understanding the nuances of these keyboard types and the essential features to consider will empower you to make an informed decision and select the best gaming keyboard that aligns with your gaming style and preferences.

As you embark on this quest for the ultimate gaming keyboard, it’s essential to delve into the realm of features that define the best gaming keyboards in 2019. From customizable RGB lighting and programmable macro keys to tactile switches and ergonomic designs, the array of features available can be overwhelming. However, by gaining insights into these features and their impact on your gaming experience, you can navigate the market with confidence and precision, ensuring that your chosen gaming keyboard meets and exceeds your expectations.

Join us as we explore the diverse landscape of gaming keyboards, unraveling the intricacies of mechanical and membrane keyboards, and uncovering the essential features that define the best gaming keyboards in 2019. By the end of this journey, you’ll be equipped with the knowledge and understanding needed to make a discerning choice and elevate your gaming prowess with the perfect gaming keyboard tailored to your unique gaming persona.

Mechanical Keyboards

Step into the realm of mechanical keyboards, where precision, tactile feedback, and durability converge to deliver an unparalleled typing and gaming experience. Unlike their membrane counterparts, mechanical keyboards feature individual mechanical switches for each key, offering a distinct tactile feel and audible click with every press. This distinctive design not only enhances typing comfort and accuracy but also provides gamers with responsive and satisfying keystrokes that can make all the difference in intense gaming scenarios.

One of the defining characteristics of mechanical keyboards is the variety of switch options available, each catering to different preferences and gaming styles. From the clicky and tactile Cherry MX Blue switches to the linear and silent Cherry MX Red switches, mechanical keyboards offer a spectrum of switch choices, allowing gamers to customize their keyboard to suit their preferred typing and gaming experiences. The actuation force, travel distance, and tactile feedback of these switches contribute to the overall feel and performance of the keyboard, empowering gamers to find the perfect balance between speed, precision, and comfort.

Another notable advantage of mechanical keyboards is their exceptional durability and longevity. The robust construction of mechanical switches ensures that they can withstand millions of keystrokes, outlasting traditional membrane keyboards and maintaining their responsiveness and tactile feel over extended periods of use. This longevity not only enhances the value proposition of mechanical keyboards but also provides gamers with a reliable input device that can endure the rigors of intense gaming sessions without compromising on performance.

Furthermore, the customization potential of mechanical keyboards adds another layer of appeal for gamers seeking personalized experiences. Many mechanical keyboards feature hot-swappable switches, allowing users to tailor their keyboard’s feel and sound by swapping out individual switches without soldering. Additionally, the inclusion of customizable RGB lighting, programmable macro keys, and software-driven customization options empowers gamers to create a keyboard setup that reflects their unique style and enhances their gaming immersion.

With their tactile feedback, customizable switch options, durability, and customization potential, mechanical keyboards stand as a formidable choice for gamers seeking a premium typing and gaming experience. The distinct advantages offered by mechanical keyboards make them a compelling option for gaming enthusiasts who value precision, responsiveness, and personalization in their gaming peripherals.

Membrane Keyboards

Enter the realm of membrane keyboards, where versatility, affordability, and quiet operation converge to cater to a wide spectrum of gaming and typing preferences. Unlike their mechanical counterparts, membrane keyboards utilize a single, continuous membrane layer beneath the keys, providing a softer and quieter typing experience that resonates with many users. This seamless membrane design offers a whisper-quiet keystroke, making it an ideal choice for gamers and typists who prioritize a low-noise environment without compromising on performance.

One of the defining characteristics of membrane keyboards is their uniform and consistent key feel, which appeals to users seeking a smooth and predictable typing experience. The membrane layer beneath the keys ensures that each keystroke registers with a consistent level of resistance, promoting comfort and reducing finger fatigue during extended typing or gaming sessions. This uniformity, combined with the soft tactile feedback, contributes to a pleasant and ergonomic typing experience that caters to users with diverse preferences.

Membrane keyboards also offer a cost-effective entry point for gamers and enthusiasts seeking reliable input devices without breaking the bank. The streamlined construction of membrane keyboards enables manufacturers to produce them at a more accessible price point, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers without sacrificing essential features and functionality. This affordability, coupled with the versatility and widespread availability of membrane keyboards, ensures that gamers of all levels can access a reliable and responsive input device tailored to their needs.

Furthermore, the low-profile and lightweight design of membrane keyboards enhances their portability and adaptability, making them suitable for gamers who value mobility and convenience. Whether you’re gaming on the go or setting up a compact gaming station, the slim and lightweight nature of membrane keyboards makes them an appealing choice for users seeking a versatile and space-efficient input solution without compromising on performance.

With their quiet operation, consistent key feel, affordability, and portability, membrane keyboards offer a compelling alternative for gamers and typists seeking a balance of comfort, functionality, and cost-effectiveness. The versatile nature of membrane keyboards ensures that they remain a popular choice among users who prioritize a soft and quiet typing experience, making them a valuable addition to the diverse landscape of gaming peripherals.

Features to Consider

As you embark on the quest to find the best gaming keyboard in 2019, it’s essential to navigate the myriad of features that define the modern gaming keyboard landscape. Understanding and evaluating these features will empower you to make an informed decision and select a gaming keyboard that aligns seamlessly with your gaming style, preferences, and performance expectations. From customizable RGB lighting and programmable macro keys to switch types and ergonomic designs, the following features are pivotal in determining the overall functionality, comfort, and immersive experience offered by gaming keyboards.

Switch Type: The type of switch used in a gaming keyboard significantly influences its tactile feel, actuation force, and sound. Whether you prefer the clicky feedback of mechanical switches or the soft touch of membrane switches, selecting the right switch type is crucial in achieving the desired typing and gaming experience.

The type of switch used in a gaming keyboard significantly influences its tactile feel, actuation force, and sound. Whether you prefer the clicky feedback of mechanical switches or the soft touch of membrane switches, selecting the right switch type is crucial in achieving the desired typing and gaming experience. RGB Lighting: Customizable RGB lighting not only adds a vibrant aesthetic to your gaming setup but also enhances visibility and personalization. Look for gaming keyboards with extensive RGB customization options to create stunning lighting effects and synchronize them with your gaming environment.

Customizable RGB lighting not only adds a vibrant aesthetic to your gaming setup but also enhances visibility and personalization. Look for gaming keyboards with extensive RGB customization options to create stunning lighting effects and synchronize them with your gaming environment. Programmable Macro Keys: The inclusion of programmable macro keys empowers gamers to streamline complex commands and execute them with a single keystroke, offering a competitive edge in fast-paced gaming scenarios and enhancing productivity in non-gaming tasks.

The inclusion of programmable macro keys empowers gamers to streamline complex commands and execute them with a single keystroke, offering a competitive edge in fast-paced gaming scenarios and enhancing productivity in non-gaming tasks. Ergonomic Design: Comfort is paramount during extended gaming sessions. Opt for gaming keyboards with ergonomic designs, wrist rests, and adjustable incline settings to promote a comfortable and supportive typing posture, reducing the risk of strain and fatigue.

Comfort is paramount during extended gaming sessions. Opt for gaming keyboards with ergonomic designs, wrist rests, and adjustable incline settings to promote a comfortable and supportive typing posture, reducing the risk of strain and fatigue. Key Rollover and Anti-Ghosting: Ensure that the gaming keyboard offers sufficient key rollover and anti-ghosting capabilities to prevent input conflicts and accurately register multiple simultaneous keystrokes, crucial for high-speed gaming and precision typing.

Ensure that the gaming keyboard offers sufficient key rollover and anti-ghosting capabilities to prevent input conflicts and accurately register multiple simultaneous keystrokes, crucial for high-speed gaming and precision typing. Software Integration: Look for gaming keyboards with intuitive and feature-rich software that allows for extensive customization of key assignments, lighting effects, and performance settings, providing a tailored and immersive gaming experience.

By carefully considering and evaluating these features, you can narrow down your options and pinpoint the gaming keyboard that perfectly complements your gaming style, enhances your performance, and adds a touch of personal flair to your gaming setup. Each feature contributes to the overall functionality and user experience of the gaming keyboard, making it essential to prioritize the aspects that resonate most with your gaming preferences and aspirations.

Top Gaming Keyboards in 2019

Amidst the diverse array of gaming keyboards available in 2019, several standout models have garnered acclaim for their exceptional features, performance, and design. These top gaming keyboards represent the pinnacle of innovation and functionality, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of gamers seeking a competitive edge and immersive gaming experience. Whether you prioritize customizable RGB lighting, responsive mechanical switches, or advanced macro functionality, the following gaming keyboards are poised to elevate your gaming prowess and redefine your interaction with the digital realm.

Razer BlackWidow Elite: Boasting Razer’s iconic mechanical switches, customizable Chroma RGB lighting, and a magnetic wrist rest, the BlackWidow Elite delivers a tactile and visually stunning gaming experience, complemented by dedicated media controls and programmable macro support.

Boasting Razer’s iconic mechanical switches, customizable Chroma RGB lighting, and a magnetic wrist rest, the BlackWidow Elite delivers a tactile and visually stunning gaming experience, complemented by dedicated media controls and programmable macro support. Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT: With Cherry MX switches, dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, and an anodized aluminum frame, the K95 RGB Platinum XT offers unparalleled durability and customization, featuring six programmable G-keys and a detachable plush palm rest for enhanced comfort.

With Cherry MX switches, dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, and an anodized aluminum frame, the K95 RGB Platinum XT offers unparalleled durability and customization, featuring six programmable G-keys and a detachable plush palm rest for enhanced comfort. Logitech G Pro X: Designed in collaboration with esports professionals, the G Pro X features hot-swappable GX switches, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, and a compact tenkeyless design, catering to competitive gamers with its customizable profiles and tournament-grade performance.

Designed in collaboration with esports professionals, the G Pro X features hot-swappable GX switches, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, and a compact tenkeyless design, catering to competitive gamers with its customizable profiles and tournament-grade performance. SteelSeries Apex Pro: Leveraging adjustable OmniPoint switches, customizable OLED smart display, and aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, the Apex Pro redefines precision and customization, offering dynamic per-key RGB illumination and dual magnetic wrist rest options for personalized comfort.

Leveraging adjustable OmniPoint switches, customizable OLED smart display, and aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, the Apex Pro redefines precision and customization, offering dynamic per-key RGB illumination and dual magnetic wrist rest options for personalized comfort. Corsair K70 RGB MK.2: Featuring Cherry MX switches, vibrant per-key RGB backlighting, and durable aluminum frame, the K70 RGB MK.2 combines reliability with style, offering dedicated media controls, USB pass-through, and detachable soft-touch wrist rest for a premium gaming experience.

These top gaming keyboards exemplify the pinnacle of innovation and performance in the gaming peripheral industry, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of gamers seeking a competitive edge and immersive gaming experience. Whether you prioritize responsive mechanical switches, customizable RGB lighting, or advanced macro functionality, these gaming keyboards are poised to elevate your gaming prowess and redefine your interaction with the digital realm.