what-is-the-best-gaming-keyboard-in-2016

Introduction

Gaming Keyboards: Elevating Your Gaming Experience

Are you an avid gamer looking to take your gaming experience to the next level? A high-quality gaming keyboard can make a world of difference, offering enhanced responsiveness, durability, and customization options that can significantly impact your performance. With a plethora of gaming keyboards flooding the market, it's crucial to understand the key differences and features that set them apart.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the realm of gaming keyboards, exploring the distinct characteristics of mechanical and membrane keyboards, shedding light on essential features to consider, and presenting a curated list of the top gaming keyboards of 2016. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just starting, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to make an informed decision and elevate your gaming prowess.

Gaming keyboards are not just peripherals; they are tools that can amplify your gaming skills, offering a responsive and tactile interface that can keep up with the most demanding gaming sessions. As we navigate through the intricacies of gaming keyboards, you'll gain insights into the nuances of mechanical and membrane keyboards, allowing you to discern which type aligns with your gaming preferences and play style. Additionally, we'll highlight the key features that can make or break a gaming keyboard, empowering you to prioritize elements that matter most to you.

With the gaming industry constantly evolving, the demand for high-performance peripherals has surged, prompting manufacturers to innovate and refine their offerings. Our exploration of the top gaming keyboards of 2016 will showcase the cream of the crop, featuring keyboards that have garnered acclaim for their exceptional build quality, customizable features, and ergonomic design. Whether you prioritize swift actuation, customizable RGB lighting, or programmable macro keys, our curated list will cater to diverse gaming needs, ensuring that you find a keyboard that aligns perfectly with your gaming aspirations.

Embark on this journey through the realm of gaming keyboards, and emerge equipped with the knowledge to make an informed decision that will elevate your gaming experience to new heights. Let's dive into the world of gaming keyboards and unlock the potential for unparalleled gaming performance.

Mechanical Keyboards

Unveiling the Superiority of Mechanical Keyboards

When it comes to gaming keyboards, mechanical keyboards stand out as the epitome of precision, durability, and tactile feedback. Unlike their membrane counterparts, mechanical keyboards feature individual mechanical switches beneath each keycap, offering a distinct typing experience that has garnered a cult following among gaming enthusiasts.

One of the hallmark attributes of mechanical keyboards is their unparalleled responsiveness. The actuation mechanism in mechanical switches ensures that a keystroke is registered the moment the key is pressed, enabling swift and accurate input during intense gaming sessions. This instantaneous responsiveness can be a game-changer, especially in fast-paced, competitive gaming scenarios where split-second actions can determine victory or defeat.

Beyond responsiveness, the tactile feedback of mechanical switches adds another layer of immersion to gaming. The distinct tactile bump and audible click of certain switch types provide a satisfying sensation with each keystroke, enhancing the overall gaming experience. Moreover, the audible feedback can serve as a valuable cue during gameplay, allowing gamers to gauge the timing and impact of their inputs.

Durability is another key advantage of mechanical keyboards. With robust construction and high-quality materials, mechanical switches are built to withstand millions of keystrokes, making them a long-term investment for avid gamers. This durability not only ensures longevity but also maintains consistent performance over time, preserving the keyboard’s responsiveness and tactile feel throughout its lifespan.

Customization is a prevalent feature in mechanical keyboards, offering gamers the flexibility to tailor their keyboard to suit their preferences. From customizable keycaps and switch types to programmable macros and RGB lighting, mechanical keyboards provide a myriad of customization options that allow gamers to personalize their setup, creating an immersive and tailored gaming environment.

As we unravel the allure of mechanical keyboards, it becomes evident that their precision, durability, tactile feedback, and customization capabilities position them as a top choice for discerning gamers. The next section will delve into the realm of membrane keyboards, providing a contrast to further illuminate the distinct characteristics of gaming keyboards, empowering you to make an informed decision tailored to your gaming needs.

Membrane Keyboards: A Different Gaming Experience

Contrary to their mechanical counterparts, membrane keyboards utilize a different key switch technology that offers a unique typing and gaming experience. Comprising three layers—a top membrane, a conductive trace, and a bottom membrane—membrane keyboards rely on pressure to register keystrokes, presenting a distinct set of characteristics that cater to a diverse range of gaming preferences.

One of the defining features of membrane keyboards is their quiet and soft keystrokes. The membrane layers cushion the keystrokes, resulting in a quieter typing experience compared to the audible clicks of mechanical switches. This subdued operation can be particularly appealing to gamers who prefer a more discreet and unobtrusive keyboard, especially in shared or noise-sensitive environments.

Ergonomics and comfort are paramount considerations in membrane keyboards. The uniform and cushioned keystrokes, coupled with the inherent flexibility of membrane layers, contribute to a comfortable typing and gaming experience. The soft, consistent actuation of keys can reduce finger fatigue during prolonged gaming sessions, promoting an ergonomic interface that prioritizes comfort without compromising performance.

Another notable aspect of membrane keyboards is their affordability and accessibility. As an entry point into the realm of gaming keyboards, membrane keyboards offer a cost-effective option for gamers seeking a functional and reliable input device. This accessibility ensures that a wider demographic of gamers can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated gaming keyboard without a substantial financial investment.

While membrane keyboards may not boast the same level of tactile feedback and customization options as their mechanical counterparts, they offer a compelling alternative for gamers who prioritize a softer keystroke feel, quiet operation, and budget-friendly accessibility. The distinct attributes of membrane keyboards cater to a diverse spectrum of gaming preferences, ensuring that gamers can find a keyboard that aligns with their specific comfort and performance requirements.

As we unravel the unique characteristics of membrane keyboards, it becomes evident that their quiet operation, comfort-oriented design, and affordability present a compelling proposition for gamers seeking a different gaming experience. The subsequent section will illuminate essential features to consider when evaluating gaming keyboards, providing a comprehensive guide to aid you in making an informed decision that resonates with your gaming preferences and aspirations.

Essential Features to Consider in Gaming Keyboards

When selecting a gaming keyboard, several key features warrant careful consideration to ensure that the chosen keyboard aligns with your gaming preferences and enhances your overall gaming experience. These features encompass a spectrum of functionalities, from performance-driven attributes to customizable elements that cater to individual gaming styles and ergonomic needs.

Switch Type

The switch type of a keyboard dictates its tactile feel, actuation force, and sound. Mechanical keyboards offer a range of switch options, including linear, tactile, and clicky switches, each tailored to different preferences. Conversely, membrane keyboards provide a softer, quieter typing experience, making them suitable for those who prioritize minimal noise and softer keystrokes.

Customization Options

Customization features, such as programmable macro keys, customizable RGB lighting, and software-driven configurations, allow gamers to personalize their keyboard to suit specific gaming scenarios and aesthetic preferences. Mechanical keyboards often excel in this aspect, offering extensive customization options that empower gamers to create a tailored gaming environment.

Ergonomics and Comfort

Comfort is paramount during extended gaming sessions. Keyboards with ergonomic designs, wrist rests, and adjustable height settings contribute to a comfortable gaming experience, reducing strain and enhancing overall gameplay endurance. Membrane keyboards, known for their cushioned keystrokes and ergonomic considerations, may appeal to gamers prioritizing comfort.

Durability and Build Quality

A durable and well-constructed keyboard is essential for long-term reliability. Mechanical keyboards, renowned for their robust build and longevity, offer a durable investment that can withstand the rigors of intensive gaming. Assessing the build quality and materials used in the keyboard’s construction is crucial to ensure lasting performance.

Anti-Ghosting and N-Key Rollover

Anti-ghosting and N-key rollover functionalities are vital for registering simultaneous key presses accurately, a critical aspect in fast-paced gaming scenarios. These features prevent input conflicts and ensure that every keystroke is recognized, providing a seamless and responsive gaming interface.

By meticulously evaluating these essential features, you can make an informed decision when selecting a gaming keyboard that harmonizes with your gaming style, ergonomic preferences, and performance requirements. The subsequent section will showcase a curated list of the top gaming keyboards of 2016, offering a comprehensive overview of standout keyboards that have garnered acclaim for their exceptional performance, customization options, and durability.

Top Gaming Keyboards of 2016: Elevating Your Gaming Experience

As 2016 witnessed a surge of innovation in the gaming peripherals market, several standout gaming keyboards emerged, offering a blend of cutting-edge features, exceptional performance, and customizable options that catered to the diverse needs of gamers. These top gaming keyboards garnered acclaim for their superior build quality, responsive switches, and ergonomic designs, setting new benchmarks for gaming keyboard excellence.

1. Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire

The Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire made waves in the gaming community with its ultra-responsive Cherry MX Speed switches, offering an unparalleled advantage in fast-paced gaming scenarios. Its customizable RGB lighting, aircraft-grade aluminum frame, and dedicated media controls solidified its position as a top contender in the gaming keyboard arena.

2. Razer BlackWidow Chroma

The Razer BlackWidow Chroma captivated gamers with its Razer Green switches, providing tactile and clicky feedback that resonated with enthusiasts. Its customizable Chroma RGB lighting, programmable macro keys, and ergonomic wrist rest elevated the gaming experience, making it a sought-after choice for gamers seeking performance and style.

3. Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum

The Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum garnered attention for its Romer-G mechanical switches, delivering rapid actuation and customizable RGB lighting. Its sleek, minimalist design, dedicated media controls, and durable construction positioned it as a versatile and reliable gaming keyboard that prioritized performance and aesthetics.

4. SteelSeries Apex M800

The SteelSeries Apex M800 stood out with its proprietary QS1 switches, offering low-force, linear actuation for swift responsiveness. Its customizable illumination zones, programmable macros, and low-profile design appealed to gamers seeking a sleek and high-performance gaming keyboard that excelled in both form and function.

5. Corsair Strafe RGB

The Corsair Strafe RGB garnered acclaim for its Cherry MX switches, customizable RGB backlighting, and textured keycaps. Its robust construction, gaming-grade circuitry, and dynamic lighting control software positioned it as a versatile and feature-rich gaming keyboard that catered to a spectrum of gaming preferences.

These top gaming keyboards of 2016 exemplified the pinnacle of gaming keyboard innovation, offering a blend of precision, customization, and durability that resonated with gamers worldwide. Their distinct attributes and performance-driven features set new standards for gaming keyboards, providing gamers with a diverse array of options to elevate their gaming prowess and immerse themselves in a world of unparalleled gaming performance.