Olympus Pen E-PL9 Mirrorless Camera Vs Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II: Which One Is The Newest Kind?

Design and Build

The Olympus Pen E-PL9 and the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II are both sleek and stylish mirrorless cameras that boast impressive build quality. The E-PL9, designed with a modern and minimalist approach, features a compact and lightweight body, making it an ideal choice for photographers who are constantly on the move. Its leather-wrapped exterior exudes a timeless elegance, while the availability of various color options allows users to express their personal style. In contrast, the E-M10 Mark II embodies a more classic design, with a robust metal body that exudes durability and sophistication. Its ergonomic design provides a comfortable grip, ensuring stability during shooting sessions.

The E-PL9 is tailored for users who prioritize portability without compromising on style, while the E-M10 Mark II caters to enthusiasts who value a more traditional and substantial feel in their camera. Both cameras feature intuitive control layouts, allowing users to adjust settings effortlessly, whether they are seasoned photographers or beginners. The E-PL9's touchscreen interface offers a user-friendly experience, while the E-M10 Mark II incorporates dedicated dials and buttons for manual control, catering to photographers who prefer a more tactile approach.

Notably, the E-M10 Mark II comes with a built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF), a feature that enhances the shooting experience by providing a clear and detailed view of the scene, even in bright sunlight. This addition sets it apart from the E-PL9, which relies solely on its tilting LCD screen for composition and framing.

In terms of build quality, both cameras exemplify Olympus's commitment to craftsmanship and durability. The E-PL9's emphasis on portability and style, coupled with the E-M10 Mark II's classic design and robust construction, offer photographers distinct options to suit their individual preferences and shooting styles. Whether it's the modern appeal of the E-PL9 or the timeless elegance of the E-M10 Mark II, both cameras are designed to inspire creativity and deliver exceptional performance.

Image Quality

The Olympus Pen E-PL9 and the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II are both equipped with powerful imaging capabilities, delivering stunning image quality that meets the demands of discerning photographers.

The E-PL9 features a 16-megapixel Live MOS sensor, which, combined with its TruePic VIII image processor, produces sharp, vibrant images with impressive detail and dynamic range. Its low-light performance is commendable, allowing photographers to capture clear and noise-free images even in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, the E-PL9’s in-body 3-axis image stabilization system minimizes camera shake, resulting in sharper handheld shots.

On the other hand, the E-M10 Mark II boasts a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and utilizes the same TruePic VII image processor found in Olympus’s professional OM-D series cameras. This combination enables the E-M10 Mark II to deliver exceptional image quality, with rich colors, fine details, and excellent noise reduction capabilities, especially at higher ISO settings. Furthermore, the camera’s 5-axis image stabilization system ensures steady shots, allowing photographers to explore various shooting scenarios with confidence.

Both cameras offer a wide range of art filters and creative modes, allowing users to apply artistic effects and experiment with different styles directly in-camera. These features add versatility to the shooting experience and enable photographers to unleash their creativity without the need for extensive post-processing.

Whether it’s the E-PL9’s impressive low-light performance and compact form factor or the E-M10 Mark II’s advanced image processing and 5-axis image stabilization, both cameras excel in delivering exceptional image quality, empowering photographers to capture breathtaking moments with clarity and precision.

Autofocus System

The autofocus systems of the Olympus Pen E-PL9 and the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II are designed to provide fast and accurate focusing, catering to the diverse needs of photographers across different shooting scenarios.

The E-PL9 features a contrast-detect autofocus (AF) system with 121 focus points, offering precision and reliability when capturing still images. This system excels in delivering accurate focus on static subjects, making it well-suited for portrait and landscape photography. Additionally, the E-PL9’s touchscreen interface allows for intuitive touch-to-focus control, enabling photographers to select the desired focus point with ease and precision.

Conversely, the E-M10 Mark II is equipped with an advanced 81-point contrast-detect AF system, which is complemented by 121 on-chip phase detection pixels. This hybrid AF system delivers swift and accurate focusing, especially when tracking moving subjects or capturing fast-paced scenes. The E-M10 Mark II’s AF performance is further enhanced by its continuous autofocus (C-AF) and subject tracking capabilities, making it a compelling choice for photographers who frequently engage in action photography and videography.

Both cameras offer face and eye detection autofocus, ensuring that subjects are captured with tack-sharp focus, particularly in portrait and street photography. Furthermore, the E-M10 Mark II’s electronic viewfinder provides a responsive and immersive view of the scene, allowing photographers to maintain precise focus and composition in various shooting conditions.

Whether it’s the E-PL9’s touch-based AF selection and reliable focus accuracy or the E-M10 Mark II’s hybrid AF system and robust tracking capabilities, both cameras are equipped to deliver responsive and dependable autofocus performance, empowering photographers to capture decisive moments with confidence.

Video Capabilities

The Olympus Pen E-PL9 and the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II are versatile mirrorless cameras that offer impressive video recording capabilities, catering to videographers and content creators seeking high-quality footage.

The E-PL9 is capable of recording Full HD 1080p video at up to 30 frames per second (fps), delivering smooth and detailed footage suitable for a wide range of video projects. Its 5-axis image stabilization system extends to video recording, ensuring steady footage, even when shooting handheld or in motion. Additionally, the E-PL9’s compact form factor and intuitive touchscreen interface make it an accessible tool for vloggers and videographers looking to create engaging content on the go.

On the other hand, the E-M10 Mark II offers enhanced video capabilities, supporting Full HD 1080p recording at 60 fps, providing smoother motion rendition and greater flexibility in post-production. The camera’s 5-axis image stabilization system significantly reduces camera shake, resulting in professional-looking footage with impressive stability. Moreover, the E-M10 Mark II features an external microphone input, allowing videographers to capture high-quality audio and expand their creative options when recording videos.

Both cameras incorporate advanced video features, such as adjustable frame rates, manual exposure control, and art filters, enabling videographers to unleash their creativity and achieve their desired visual aesthetic. Furthermore, the E-M10 Mark II’s electronic viewfinder offers a clear and immersive view of the scene, enhancing the videographer’s ability to frame shots accurately and maintain precise focus during video recording.

Whether it’s the E-PL9’s compact and user-friendly video recording capabilities or the E-M10 Mark II’s refined video performance and audio input flexibility, both cameras are well-equipped to meet the demands of videographers and content creators, empowering them to produce compelling video content with ease and creativity.

Connectivity Features

Both the Olympus Pen E-PL9 and the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II are equipped with modern connectivity features, enhancing the overall user experience and enabling seamless integration with various devices and platforms.

The E-PL9 comes with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to easily transfer images and videos to their smartphones or tablets for instant sharing on social media or cloud storage. The Olympus Image Share app provides a user-friendly interface for wireless file transfer and remote camera control, enabling photographers to expand their creative possibilities and streamline their workflow. Additionally, the E-PL9 supports Bluetooth connectivity, enabling automatic and continuous image transfer to a paired mobile device, ensuring that precious moments are effortlessly backed up and accessible on the go.

Similarly, the E-M10 Mark II features built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling seamless image and video transfer to smart devices for immediate sharing and remote camera control. The Olympus Image Share app offers a range of convenient features, including geotagging, live view, and wireless firmware updates, enhancing the camera’s versatility and user accessibility. Moreover, the E-M10 Mark II supports remote shooting via Wi-Fi, allowing photographers to capture images from unique perspectives and challenging angles without physically touching the camera.

Both cameras are also equipped with micro-USB ports for convenient charging and data transfer, providing flexibility for users who prefer wired connections. Additionally, the E-M10 Mark II features a micro HDMI port, enabling direct playback of high-quality content on compatible external displays, further expanding the camera’s versatility in multimedia applications.

Whether it’s the E-PL9’s seamless wireless connectivity and automatic image transfer or the E-M10 Mark II’s advanced remote shooting capabilities and multimedia connectivity, both cameras offer modern connectivity features that cater to the needs of contemporary photographers, enabling effortless sharing, remote control, and integration with a range of devices and platforms.

Price and Value for Money

When considering the price and value for money, both the Olympus Pen E-PL9 and the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II offer compelling propositions for photographers seeking high-quality mirrorless cameras with advanced features and exceptional performance.

The E-PL9, positioned as an entry-level mirrorless camera, provides an accessible entry point into the world of photography, offering a balance of style, portability, and imaging capabilities at a competitive price point. Its compact form factor, modern design, and user-friendly interface make it an attractive option for beginners and enthusiasts looking to step up from smartphone photography or upgrade from a compact camera. The E-PL9’s combination of image quality, creative features, and wireless connectivity delivers significant value for photographers seeking a versatile and stylish camera without breaking the bank.

On the other hand, the E-M10 Mark II, positioned as a mid-range mirrorless camera, offers a more advanced feature set and performance capabilities, providing exceptional value for photographers who prioritize enhanced imaging, video, and autofocus capabilities. With its robust build quality, advanced image stabilization, and versatile shooting controls, the E-M10 Mark II caters to enthusiasts and semi-professionals seeking a reliable and capable camera that can grow with their skills and creative vision. While positioned at a slightly higher price point than the E-PL9, the E-M10 Mark II’s comprehensive feature set and advanced capabilities represent a compelling investment for photographers looking to elevate their craft.

Both cameras offer excellent value for money in their respective segments, providing photographers with access to Olympus’s renowned imaging technology, innovative features, and exceptional build quality at competitive price points. Whether it’s the E-PL9’s accessibility and style or the E-M10 Mark II’s advanced performance and versatility, both cameras deliver compelling value propositions, empowering photographers to pursue their passion and achieve their creative vision without compromise.