How To Play “Oceans” On Electric Guitar

Introduction

Playing the electric guitar is an exhilarating experience, especially when you can recreate the soul-stirring melodies of your favorite songs. "Oceans" by Hillsong UNITED is a captivating piece that resonates with many, and learning to play it on the electric guitar can be immensely rewarding. Whether you are a beginner or an intermediate player, this guide will walk you through the steps to master "Oceans" and add it to your repertoire.

The song "Oceans" is a contemporary Christian worship anthem that has garnered widespread acclaim for its powerful lyrics and captivating melody. It's a song that evokes a sense of spiritual connection and has become a favorite in worship settings and among music enthusiasts. Mastering this song on the electric guitar not only allows you to enjoy the music but also enables you to lead or accompany others in worship or simply entertain friends and family with your musical prowess.

In this comprehensive guide, you will learn the essential techniques and chords required to play "Oceans" on the electric guitar. From tuning your guitar to mastering the intricate riffs and solo, each step is broken down to ensure that you can follow along effortlessly. By the end of this tutorial, you will be equipped with the skills and knowledge to play "Oceans" with confidence and finesse.

So, grab your electric guitar, tune it up, and let's embark on this musical journey to master "Oceans" together. Whether you're strumming in the comfort of your home or performing in front of an audience, this guide will help you bring the enchanting melody of "Oceans" to life through your electric guitar. Let's dive in and explore the captivating world of "Oceans" on the electric guitar.

Getting Started

Before delving into the intricacies of playing “Oceans” on the electric guitar, it’s essential to set the stage for a successful practice session. Here are the fundamental steps to get you started on this musical journey:

Find a Quiet Practice Space: Select a comfortable and quiet area where you can concentrate without distractions. This will allow you to focus on mastering the song without interruptions.

Tune Your Guitar: Ensuring your guitar is in tune is crucial for producing the correct notes and maintaining the song’s integrity. Use an electronic tuner or a tuning app to accurately tune your guitar to the standard EADGBE tuning.

Prepare Your Equipment: Ensure that your amplifier is set up and functioning properly. Adjust the volume and tone controls to your preference, and have any necessary guitar picks or accessories within reach.

Warm Up: Before diving into the song, warm up your fingers and hands with simple exercises and scales. This will help prevent injuries and improve your dexterity while playing.

By following these initial steps, you’ll create an optimal environment for learning and playing “Oceans” on the electric guitar. Setting the right tone and preparing your equipment and mindset will contribute to a productive and enjoyable practice session.

Tuning Your Guitar

Before diving into learning “Oceans” on the electric guitar, it’s crucial to ensure that your instrument is accurately tuned. The standard tuning for the electric guitar is EADGBE, and you can use a tuner or a tuning app to achieve this. Here’s a step-by-step guide to tuning your guitar:

Tune the Low E String (6th String): Start by tuning the low E string to the reference pitch of E. Adjust the tuning peg until the pitch matches the desired note. Tune the A String (5th String): Proceed to tune the A string to the reference pitch of A. Use your tuner to ensure that the string reaches the correct pitch. Tune the D String (4th String): Tune the D string to the reference pitch of D, adjusting the tuning peg as needed to match the pitch accurately. Tune the G String (3rd String): Next, tune the G string to the reference pitch of G. Use your tuner to achieve the correct pitch for this string. Tune the B String (2nd String): Tune the B string to the reference pitch of B, ensuring that it aligns with the desired note using your tuner. Tune the High E String (1st String): Finally, tune the high E string to the reference pitch of E, adjusting the tuning peg until the string reaches the correct pitch.

Once you’ve tuned all six strings to the standard EADGBE tuning, play each string individually to confirm that they resonate at the correct pitches. Making any necessary adjustments at this stage will set the foundation for accurately reproducing the notes and chords in “Oceans.”

By meticulously tuning your guitar, you’ll lay the groundwork for a harmonious and melodious rendition of “Oceans” on the electric guitar. This attention to detail ensures that the song’s essence is preserved and allows you to fully immerse yourself in the captivating melodies of this cherished piece.

Chords Used in the Song

Understanding the fundamental chords used in “Oceans” is pivotal to replicating the song’s harmonic structure on the electric guitar. Familiarize yourself with the following chords, which form the backbone of the composition:

Em (E Minor) : This chord is a cornerstone of the song, evoking a sense of emotional depth and resonance. Position your fingers to form the E minor chord and practice transitioning to and from this essential shape.

: This chord is a cornerstone of the song, evoking a sense of emotional depth and resonance. Position your fingers to form the E minor chord and practice transitioning to and from this essential shape. C (C Major) : The C major chord adds a bright and uplifting quality to the song. Mastering the finger placement for this chord is crucial for capturing the uplifting essence of “Oceans.”

: The C major chord adds a bright and uplifting quality to the song. Mastering the finger placement for this chord is crucial for capturing the uplifting essence of “Oceans.” G (G Major) : The G major chord introduces a robust and resonant sound, contributing to the song’s dynamic progression. Practice transitioning smoothly to and from the G major chord to maintain the song’s rhythmic flow.

: The G major chord introduces a robust and resonant sound, contributing to the song’s dynamic progression. Practice transitioning smoothly to and from the G major chord to maintain the song’s rhythmic flow. D (D Major) : Incorporating the D major chord infuses a sense of stability and warmth into the composition. Focus on achieving a clear and resonant sound when playing this chord.

: Incorporating the D major chord infuses a sense of stability and warmth into the composition. Focus on achieving a clear and resonant sound when playing this chord. Am (A Minor): The A minor chord introduces a touch of melancholy and introspection to the song. Mastering the finger positioning for this chord is essential for capturing its emotive essence.

By familiarizing yourself with these foundational chords, you’ll be equipped to navigate the harmonic landscape of “Oceans” with confidence and precision. Practice transitioning between these chords fluidly and pay attention to the nuances of each shape to capture the song’s emotional depth and dynamic progression.

Strumming Pattern

The strumming pattern is a crucial element that imbues “Oceans” with its distinctive rhythm and emotive resonance. Mastering the strumming pattern is essential for capturing the song’s essence on the electric guitar. Here’s a breakdown of the strumming pattern used in “Oceans” to help you internalize its rhythmic cadence:

The strumming pattern for “Oceans” follows a consistent down-up strumming motion, creating a flowing and evocative rhythm that underpins the song’s melodic progression. Begin by practicing the following strumming pattern using the chords mentioned earlier:

Down-Down-Up : Start by executing two consecutive downward strums, followed by an upward strum. This rhythmic sequence forms the core of the strumming pattern and sets the pace for the song’s emotive cadence.

: Start by executing two consecutive downward strums, followed by an upward strum. This rhythmic sequence forms the core of the strumming pattern and sets the pace for the song’s emotive cadence. Down-Up-Down-Up: Transition into a sequence of a downward strum, an upward strum, another downward strum, and a final upward strum. This sequence adds depth and texture to the strumming pattern, enhancing the song’s rhythmic complexity.

By practicing these strumming patterns in conjunction with the designated chords, you’ll internalize the rhythmic essence of “Oceans” and develop a seamless and expressive strumming technique. Pay close attention to the timing and dynamics of each strum, ensuring that the rhythm flows effortlessly and resonates with the song’s emotive quality.

Mastering the strumming pattern is a pivotal step in embodying the soul-stirring allure of “Oceans” on the electric guitar. Embrace the rhythmic nuances and infuse each strum with passion and precision to bring the song to life through your instrument.

Song Structure

Understanding the structure of “Oceans” is essential for navigating the song’s progression and seamlessly transitioning between its various sections. The song follows a distinct arrangement that encompasses verses, choruses, and instrumental segments. Here’s a breakdown of the song’s structure to guide your practice and performance:

Verse 1 : The song begins with a poignant verse that sets the tone for the lyrical narrative. Embrace the emotive essence of the verse and allow the chords and strumming pattern to convey the song’s introspective quality.

: The song begins with a poignant verse that sets the tone for the lyrical narrative. Embrace the emotive essence of the verse and allow the chords and strumming pattern to convey the song’s introspective quality. Chorus : The chorus serves as the song’s emotive centerpiece, amplifying the melodic intensity and thematic resonance. Transition into the chorus with conviction, emphasizing the harmonic richness and lyrical depth encapsulated in this pivotal segment.

: The chorus serves as the song’s emotive centerpiece, amplifying the melodic intensity and thematic resonance. Transition into the chorus with conviction, emphasizing the harmonic richness and lyrical depth encapsulated in this pivotal segment. Verse 2 : The second verse builds upon the lyrical and emotional themes established in the initial verse. Infuse this segment with nuanced dynamics and expressive strumming to convey the song’s evolving narrative and melodic progression.

: The second verse builds upon the lyrical and emotional themes established in the initial verse. Infuse this segment with nuanced dynamics and expressive strumming to convey the song’s evolving narrative and melodic progression. Instrumental Interlude : Following the second chorus, the song features an instrumental interlude that showcases melodic motifs and instrumental prowess. Embrace this segment as an opportunity to expressively showcase your guitar skills and interpret the song’s instrumental nuances.

: Following the second chorus, the song features an instrumental interlude that showcases melodic motifs and instrumental prowess. Embrace this segment as an opportunity to expressively showcase your guitar skills and interpret the song’s instrumental nuances. Bridge : The bridge section introduces a compelling shift in the song’s dynamics and thematic exploration. Emphasize the bridge’s evocative qualities through precise chord transitions and emotive strumming, capturing the essence of this transformative segment.

: The bridge section introduces a compelling shift in the song’s dynamics and thematic exploration. Emphasize the bridge’s evocative qualities through precise chord transitions and emotive strumming, capturing the essence of this transformative segment. Final Chorus: The song culminates in a powerful rendition of the chorus, infusing the melodic motifs and lyrical poignancy with heightened emotional resonance. Approach the final chorus with fervor, allowing the chords and strumming pattern to convey the song’s climactic allure.

By familiarizing yourself with the song’s structural components, you’ll gain a comprehensive understanding of “Oceans” and its emotive journey. Embrace each segment with passion and precision, ensuring that your performance authentically captures the song’s thematic depth and melodic allure.

Playing the Riff

The distinctive riff in “Oceans” on the electric guitar serves as a captivating melodic motif that enriches the song’s sonic tapestry. Mastering this riff is integral to authentically interpreting the song’s essence. Here’s a detailed guide to playing the iconic riff from “Oceans” with precision and finesse:

The riff in “Oceans” revolves around a melodic sequence that intertwines with the song’s chord progression, adding depth and intrigue to the composition. Begin by familiarizing yourself with the following tablature, which outlines the essential notes and fret positions for the riff:

e|----------------|----------------|----------------|----------------| B|----------------|----------------|----------------|----------------| G|----------------|----------------|----------------|----------------| D|---------2------|----------------|---------2------|----------------| A|---0-2-----0-2--|---0-2-3-2-0----|---0-2-----0-2--|---0-2-3-2-0----| E|----------------|----------------|----------------|----------------|

Embrace the nuanced articulation of each note, ensuring that the melodic phrasing resonates with clarity and emotive expression. Pay close attention to the timing and rhythm of the riff, allowing each note to seamlessly meld with the song’s overarching melody and chord progression.

As you practice the riff, focus on achieving a balanced tone and dynamic articulation, infusing each note with a sense of purpose and resonance. Emphasize the melodic contours and subtle nuances inherent in the riff, capturing its emotive essence and melodic allure with precision.

By meticulously mastering the riff in “Oceans,” you’ll enrich your interpretation of the song and infuse your performance with the captivating melodic motifs that define this cherished composition. Embrace the intricacies of the riff, allowing your electric guitar to echo with the evocative resonance of “Oceans” as you skillfully navigate its melodic intricacies.

Adding in the Solo

The solo in “Oceans” presents a compelling opportunity to showcase your instrumental prowess and infuse the song with expressive flair. Crafting a captivating solo that harmonizes with the song’s emotive landscape is essential for an authentic rendition. Here’s a guide to incorporating a soul-stirring solo into your performance of “Oceans” on the electric guitar:

Begin by familiarizing yourself with the song’s key and scale to establish a melodic framework for the solo. The solo in “Oceans” is rooted in the E minor scale, allowing for emotive phrasing and expressive improvisation within this tonal landscape. Embrace the melancholic depth of the E minor scale as you craft your solo, infusing it with emotive nuances and melodic richness.

Explore the following tablature, which outlines a foundational framework for crafting a compelling solo within the context of “Oceans”:

e|-----------------12-14-15-14-12-----------------| B|-------------15-------------------15-12--------| G|---------14-----------------------------14-12--| D|------------------------------------------------| A|------------------------------------------------| E|------------------------------------------------|

As you delve into crafting the solo, prioritize emotive phrasing and melodic storytelling. Embrace the expressive potential of bends, vibrato, and dynamic articulation to imbue your solo with a captivating narrative that resonates with the song’s thematic depth. Allow each note to evoke a sense of introspection and emotive resonance, weaving a compelling musical tale that harmonizes with the song’s essence.

Throughout the solo, maintain a sense of rhythmic cohesion with the song’s progression, ensuring that your improvisational flourishes complement the overarching melodic landscape. Embrace moments of restraint and contemplative phrasing, juxtaposed with soaring, emotive passages that captivate the listener and elevate the song’s emotive allure.

By infusing the solo with your unique musical identity and emotive interpretation, you’ll enrich the sonic tapestry of “Oceans” and imbue your performance with a captivating display of instrumental artistry. Embrace the creative freedom inherent in crafting the solo, allowing your electric guitar to echo with the soul-stirring resonance of “Oceans” as you weave a melodic narrative that captivates and resonates with depth and emotive allure.

Conclusion

Congratulations on embarking on this musical journey to master “Oceans” on the electric guitar. By delving into the intricacies of the song, from tuning your guitar to crafting a soul-stirring solo, you’ve taken significant strides toward embodying the emotive essence of this cherished composition. As you continue to hone your skills and interpret the song with passion and precision, remember that the heart of music lies in the emotive resonance and personal connection it evokes.

Through meticulous practice and dedication, you’ve equipped yourself with the foundational techniques and melodic nuances essential for authentically interpreting “Oceans” on the electric guitar. Embrace the emotive depth of the song’s chords, the captivating allure of its riff, and the expressive potential of its solo as you infuse your performance with your unique musical identity.

Whether you’re strumming in the comfort of your home, leading a worship gathering, or sharing the song with an audience, let the soul-stirring melodies of “Oceans” resonate through your electric guitar with sincerity and artistry. Embrace the emotive journey encapsulated in the song, allowing each chord, strum, and melodic phrase to convey the profound thematic depth and soul-stirring allure of “Oceans.”

As you continue to explore the captivating world of music, remember that each practice session and performance is an opportunity to express your musical passion and connect with others through the universal language of melody and emotion. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or a dedicated beginner, the journey of mastering “Oceans” on the electric guitar is a testament to your commitment to musical artistry and emotive storytelling.

Embrace each note, chord, and solo as a canvas for your creative expression, allowing the evocative resonance of “Oceans” to echo through your instrument with authenticity and depth. As you continue to refine your interpretation of the song, may your musical journey be filled with inspiration, growth, and the profound joy of connecting with the transformative power of music.