Enabling Always-On 4G On Realme 4: A Quick Guide

Introduction

In today's fast-paced world, staying connected is more important than ever. Whether it's for work, socializing, or accessing information on the go, having a reliable and high-speed mobile network is crucial. Realme 4 users, in particular, can benefit from enabling always-on 4G to ensure a seamless and uninterrupted mobile data experience.

With the proliferation of 4G networks, mobile devices like the Realme 4 are equipped to deliver blazing-fast internet speeds, enabling users to stream high-definition videos, engage in crystal-clear video calls, and enjoy lag-free online gaming. However, to fully harness the power of 4G, it's essential to ensure that the device is configured to maintain a consistent 4G connection at all times.

In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the steps to enable always-on 4G on your Realme 4. By following these simple yet effective steps, you can optimize your device's network settings to prioritize 4G connectivity, ensuring a seamless and responsive mobile data experience.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast looking to maximize your device's capabilities or simply seeking a smoother and more reliable mobile data connection, this guide is designed to empower you with the knowledge and tools to make the most of your Realme 4's 4G capabilities. So, let's dive in and unlock the full potential of your device's 4G connectivity!

Step 1: Check Network Coverage

Before delving into the process of enabling always-on 4G on your Realme 4, it's crucial to ensure that your location is covered by a robust 4G network. While 4G coverage has become increasingly widespread, certain areas may still have limited or inconsistent 4G connectivity. By verifying the network coverage in your specific location, you can preemptively address any potential issues and optimize your device's network settings accordingly.

To check the 4G network coverage in your area, you can utilize various methods. One of the most straightforward approaches is to consult your mobile service provider's coverage map. Most major carriers offer online tools or mobile apps that allow users to input their location and view detailed coverage maps, indicating the availability and strength of 4G signals in specific areas.

Additionally, you can leverage your Realme 4's built-in network settings to assess the available network types and signal strength. By navigating to the device's settings menu and accessing the "Network & Internet" or "SIM & Network" section, you can view the available network types, including 4G/LTE, 3G, and 2G, along with corresponding signal strength indicators. This enables you to gauge the availability and quality of 4G connectivity in your vicinity.

Furthermore, engaging in real-world testing by using your device to browse the internet, stream media, or make calls can provide firsthand insight into the reliability and speed of the 4G network in your area. By actively using your Realme 4 in different locations, you can assess the consistency of 4G connectivity and identify any areas with suboptimal network performance.

By conducting a thorough assessment of the 4G network coverage in your vicinity, you can make informed decisions when configuring your Realme 4 for always-on 4G. This proactive approach ensures that your device is primed to deliver a seamless and responsive 4G experience, empowering you to stay connected and productive, regardless of your location.

Step 2: Enable VoLTE

VoLTE, or Voice over LTE, is a technology that enables high-quality voice calls to be transmitted over 4G LTE networks. By leveraging VoLTE, Realme 4 users can experience clearer voice calls, faster call setup times, and the ability to simultaneously use voice and data services over 4G. Enabling VoLTE on your Realme 4 is a straightforward process that can significantly enhance your overall mobile communication experience.

To enable VoLTE on your Realme 4, follow these simple steps:

Access the Settings Menu: Begin by accessing the settings menu on your Realme 4. You can do this by tapping the "Settings" app icon, typically located on the home screen or in the app drawer. Navigate to the SIM & Network Settings: Within the settings menu, locate and select the "SIM & Network" or "Dual SIM & Cellular Network" option, depending on the specific terminology used in the device's settings interface. Enable VoLTE: Once you have accessed the SIM & Network settings, look for the option related to VoLTE or HD calling. This setting may be labeled as "Enhanced 4G LTE Mode" or "VoLTE Calls." Toggle the switch to enable VoLTE for the desired SIM card slot, if your Realme 4 supports dual SIM functionality. Verify VoLTE Activation: After enabling VoLTE, it's advisable to verify the activation status. You can do this by placing a test call to ensure that VoLTE is successfully enabled and functioning. During the call, you may notice improved voice clarity and faster call setup times, indicating that VoLTE is active on your Realme 4.

Enabling VoLTE on your Realme 4 empowers you to enjoy high-definition voice calls over the 4G network, elevating your communication experience to new heights. Whether you're engaging in important business calls, staying connected with loved ones, or participating in conference calls, VoLTE ensures that your voice calls are crystal clear and seamlessly integrated with the speed and reliability of 4G LTE connectivity.

By following these steps to enable VoLTE on your Realme 4, you can unlock the full potential of your device's 4G capabilities, enhancing your communication experience and ensuring that you stay connected with unparalleled clarity and efficiency.

Step 3: Enable 4G/LTE Mode

Enabling 4G/LTE mode on your Realme 4 is a pivotal step in optimizing your device for always-on 4G connectivity. By configuring the device to prioritize 4G/LTE networks, you can ensure that it consistently maintains high-speed data connections, enabling seamless browsing, streaming, and online interactions. Here's a detailed walkthrough of the process to enable 4G/LTE mode on your Realme 4:

Access the Settings Menu: Begin by accessing the settings menu on your Realme 4. You can do this by tapping the "Settings" app icon, typically located on the home screen or in the app drawer. Navigate to the SIM & Network Settings: Within the settings menu, locate and select the "SIM & Network" or "Dual SIM & Cellular Network" option, depending on the specific terminology used in the device's settings interface. Select Preferred Network Type: Once you have accessed the SIM & Network settings, look for the "Preferred Network Type" or "Network Mode" option. This setting allows you to specify the preferred network type for your Realme 4. Tap on this option to proceed. Choose 4G/LTE as the Preferred Network Type: Within the Preferred Network Type settings, you will typically encounter a list of available network modes, including 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE. Select "4G" or "LTE" from the list to designate it as the preferred network type for your device. Save and Apply the Settings: After selecting 4G/LTE as the preferred network type, ensure that you save and apply the settings. This action confirms your device's prioritization of 4G/LTE networks for data connectivity.

By following these steps to enable 4G/LTE mode on your Realme 4, you are effectively configuring the device to consistently utilize high-speed 4G networks for data transmission and reception. This optimization ensures that your device seamlessly transitions to and maintains 4G connectivity, delivering an enhanced mobile data experience characterized by rapid data speeds and responsive online interactions.

Enabling 4G/LTE mode on your Realme 4 empowers you to leverage the full potential of 4G networks, enabling swift and reliable data connections for various activities, including browsing the web, streaming media, and engaging in online communication. With 4G/LTE mode activated, your Realme 4 becomes adept at harnessing the speed and efficiency of 4G networks, ensuring that you stay connected and productive, regardless of your data-intensive tasks.

By prioritizing 4G/LTE mode on your Realme 4, you are poised to experience the benefits of always-on 4G connectivity, enabling you to seamlessly navigate the digital landscape with unparalleled speed and responsiveness.

Step 5: Reboot Your Realme 4

After configuring the network settings to enable always-on 4G on your Realme 4, it's essential to perform a device reboot to ensure that the changes take effect seamlessly. Rebooting your Realme 4 allows the system to refresh and apply the newly configured network settings, optimizing the device for consistent 4G connectivity.

To reboot your Realme 4, follow these simple steps:

Access the Power Menu: Begin by pressing and holding the power button located on the side of your Realme 4. This action will prompt the power menu to appear on the screen, offering options to power off, restart, or enter standby mode. Select Restart: Within the power menu, tap on the "Restart" option to initiate the device reboot process. Your Realme 4 will begin the reboot sequence, closing all active applications and services before restarting the system. Wait for the Reboot: Allow your Realme 4 to complete the reboot process, which typically takes a few moments. During this time, the device will power down, perform system checks, and initialize the newly configured network settings upon restarting. Verify Network Settings: Once your Realme 4 has rebooted, navigate to the device's settings menu and access the network settings to verify that the always-on 4G configurations remain in place. Confirm that the preferred network type is set to 4G/LTE and that VoLTE is enabled, ensuring that your device is optimized for seamless 4G connectivity.

By rebooting your Realme 4 after configuring the network settings for always-on 4G, you ensure that the device fully adopts the optimized network configurations, promoting consistent and reliable 4G connectivity. This proactive step allows your Realme 4 to apply the newly configured settings effectively, enhancing the device's ability to maintain a robust 4G connection for various data-intensive tasks.

Rebooting your Realme 4 serves as the final touch to solidify the adjustments made to enable always-on 4G, ensuring that your device is primed to deliver a seamless and responsive mobile data experience. With the network settings optimized and the device rebooted, your Realme 4 is ready to harness the full potential of 4G connectivity, empowering you to stay connected and productive in today's dynamic digital landscape.

Conclusion

In conclusion, enabling always-on 4G on your Realme 4 is a transformative endeavor that empowers you to harness the full potential of your device's 4G capabilities. By following the comprehensive steps outlined in this guide, you have taken proactive measures to optimize your Realme 4 for seamless and responsive 4G connectivity, ensuring that you stay connected and productive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

By checking the network coverage in your area, you have gained valuable insights into the availability and strength of 4G signals, allowing you to make informed decisions when configuring your device for always-on 4G. This proactive approach ensures that your Realme 4 is primed to deliver a seamless and responsive 4G experience, regardless of your location.

Enabling VoLTE on your Realme 4 has elevated your communication experience, enabling crystal-clear voice calls and faster call setup times over 4G LTE networks. This enhancement ensures that your voice calls are seamlessly integrated with the speed and reliability of 4G connectivity, empowering you to stay connected with unparalleled clarity and efficiency.

By configuring your Realme 4 to prioritize 4G/LTE networks and setting 4G/LTE as the preferred network type, you have effectively optimized the device to consistently utilize high-speed 4G networks for data transmission and reception. This optimization ensures that your device seamlessly transitions to and maintains 4G connectivity, delivering an enhanced mobile data experience characterized by rapid data speeds and responsive online interactions.

Finally, by rebooting your Realme 4 after configuring the network settings for always-on 4G, you have ensured that the device fully adopts the optimized network configurations, promoting consistent and reliable 4G connectivity. This proactive step allows your Realme 4 to apply the newly configured settings effectively, enhancing the device's ability to maintain a robust 4G connection for various data-intensive tasks.

In essence, by enabling always-on 4G on your Realme 4, you have unlocked a world of seamless connectivity, rapid data speeds, and enhanced communication capabilities. Whether you're browsing the web, streaming media, engaging in crystal-clear voice calls, or staying connected on the go, your Realme 4 is now equipped to deliver a superior mobile experience characterized by the speed and reliability of 4G connectivity. Embrace the power of always-on 4G and enjoy a seamless digital experience with your Realme 4.