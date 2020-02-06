How to Use Primephonic: A Beginner’s Guide

Primephonic has been attracting attention in the digital world. At first glance, it looks like your usual music streaming app. But, unlike Spotify that caters to mainstream music, Primephonic is for classical music. The app is becoming popular among classical music lovers. Not only was it built by classical music lovers. It was also designed for the use of classical music lovers. In this complete guide on Primephonic, you will learn how to use this classical music streaming app. Also, you will get to know more about the app and its features. How to Download Primephonic?

Web Player

You can stream on Primephonic on the web using its web player at play.primephonic.com. The recommended browsers for Primephonic web player are Google Chrome and Firefox.

iOS

The Primephonic app is available for download at the Apple App Store. The app works for the following devices that have iOS 11.0 and above.

iPhone 5S, 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XS Max and XR

iPad Air and Air 2

5th and 6th generation iPads

iPad Mini 2, 3 and 4

All iPad Pros

iPod Touch 6th generation

Android

You can download the Primephonic app on Android devices from the Google Play Store. The app works for Android phones and tablets that has OS 6.0 and above.

Primephonic Subscription Plans

14-Day Free Trial

Primephonic offers a 14-day free trial for those who have downloaded the app for the first time. The free trial period allows users to enjoy all the app’s features for free. Users also have access to platinum subscription features like lossless 24bit FLAC streaming.

Once the 14-day free trial ends, you will need a subscription to stream Primephonic.

Premium Subscription

The app’s premium subscription provides users with 320kbps MP3 streaming. This also includes access to all the app’s features.

For premium subscription, users need to pay $9.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly.

Platinum Subscription

The app’s platinum subscription provides users with lossless 24bit FLAC streaming. It also gives access to all the app’s features.

For platinum subscription, users need to pay $14.99 monthly or $149.99 yearly.

How to Stream with Primephonic?

You can stream the app in a variety of ways.

Primephonic on Sonos

You can stream the app while connected to a Sonos device.

One way to connect the app to your Sonos device is through the Sonos app.

Open Sonos app.

Go to Settings.

Click on Services.

Click Add a Service.

Search Primephonic and select Add to Sonos.

Click Login.

Click Authorize when Sonos asks for permission to use your Primephonic account.

Once redirected to a Primephonic login page, select Allow access.

Primephonic is now connected to your Sonos devices.

You can also connect to Sonos using its Mac or PC app.

Under Select, a Music Source, go to Add Music Services.

Click Primephonic.

Login to your Primephonic account.

Primephonic is now accessible on the Sonos app.

You can stream the app direct to your Sonos device using an AUX cable connection. Some Sonos devices have a cable that you can connect to a mobile device or computer that has Primephonic.

Primephonic on Chromecast

You can stream the app to any device that has Chromecast.

One way to do this is through your mobile devices.

Open the Primephonic app.

When playing a track, tap on the speaker icon.

Select which Chromecast device to stream Primephonic on.

You can also do this on your computer.

Open Primephonic web player with Google Chrome.

Go to Google Chrome settings by clicking the menu button on the upper right corner of the screen.

Select Cast…

Select which Chromecast device to stream Primephonic on.

Primephonic on AirPlay

Primephonic can stream on Apple devices using AirPlay.

Before streaming, check if you have both the Apple device and sound system connected to the same Wi-Fi.

After this, you can now set up streaming using AirPlay.

Open the Primephonic app.

Select track to play.

Select screen icon.

Choose the AirPlay-enabled device to stream Primephonic on.

Primephonic on Bluetooth

You can stream the app to a sound system through Bluetooth connection.

Before connecting through Bluetooth, make sure that your device supports Bluetooth. Also, check if the sound system can connect through Bluetooth.

Streaming through Bluetooth is possible using mobile devices and computers.

For mobile devices, the steps for Bluetooth pairing depends on the type of device.

For Android devices , go to the Bluetooth settings under Settings > Device Connectivity . Then, enable Bluetooth and select the device for pairing.

, go to the settings under > . Then, enable Bluetooth and select the device for pairing. For iOS devices, go to Bluetooth settings under Settings. Enable Bluetooth then select the device for pairing.

Once you have paired your device to a sound system using Bluetooth, open the Primephonic app. Then, select a track to play.

For computers, Bluetooth pairing also depends on the operating system.

For Windows 10 , go to Bluetooth and other devices . This is under Start > Settings > Devices . Once there, enable Bluetooth. Then, go to the action center and select Connect where you will choose the sound system to pair.

, go to . This is under > > . Once there, enable Bluetooth. Then, go to the and select where you will choose the sound system to pair. For MacOS, go to the Bluetooth menu under System Preferences. Enable Bluetooth and, then, select your sound system to pair.

Primephonic on Cabled Connection

Primephonic can stream on sound systems through a cable connection.

To do this, connect an AUX cable to connect the sound system to your mobile device or computer.

What is Primephonic?

Primephonic is an audio streaming platform meant for classical music. A Dutch-American startup composed of classical music lovers launched the app in 2017. The app’s makers believed that there is a digital under-representation of classical music. This belief led to the creation of the app.

There have been comparisons between this app and other streaming platforms like Spotify. It has received praise as an app meant for classical music lovers.

Primephonic’s Features

The app received praise as built by classical music lovers for classical music lovers. This is due to its features that cater to the needs of classical music lovers.

Smart Search

One such feature is its search system that makes searching classical music easier.

Users can search by composer, name, catalog number, conductor, artist, year and label. This is unlike most streaming platforms that usually focus on the singer and the song title. You can also search by recordings, playlists, albums, and tracks. Search results are further sorted by popularity, alphabetical order, recording date, and duration. This allows anyone to search for specific classical music tracks.

There are also other ways to find songs on the app. Users can browse songs grouped into classical music periods. The app also offers curated playlists.

Curated Content

The app also helps users increase their appreciation for classical music. Users have access to in-depth articles and a newsletter from the app’s creators. Some descriptions can explain tracks in full.

Streaming Quality

The app offers two streaming qualities for its users depending on their subscription. One such streaming quality uses 320kbps MP3 streaming which is for the premium subscription. This is ideal for listening on computers or mobile devices. But, this streaming may suffer from a slight quality loss. There is also lossless 24 bit FLAC streaming for platinum subscription. This is a higher streaming quality than MP3 streaming. This is a perfect streaming quality for use with living room sound systems.

The app makes use of SLS or scalable to a lossless format. This allows the app to store only one file instead of many files on other streaming apps. The app makes it possible for users to no longer choose between high or low streaming quality. It instead adjusts the streaming quality depending on the internet connection quality.

Offline Mode

The app also has an offline mode for mobile devices. Users can download albums and personal or featured playlists. The downloaded tracks are accessible on the app’s My Music section. These tracks are playable when mobile devices are not connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

IDAGIO – Alternative to Primephonic

IDAGIO is an audio streaming platform that also focuses on classical music. A German-based company launched the app in 2015. The app is available for iOS and Android devices, computers, and MacOS.

The app has a premium subscription that costs $9.99 per month. With this subscription, users have on-demand, ad-free listening for over 2 million tracks. Users can stream these tracks in high-quality audio using 320kbps MP3/AAC format. Users also have access to expert curation and smart search.

The app also offers a premium plus subscription for $12.99. This gives users 16bit FLAC lossless streaming aside from access to premium features.

The app also offers access to some of the app’s features for free. Users can listen to any track they browse and to ones recommended by the app. There is also an option to try out a premium subscription for free for two weeks.