9-best-vr-headset-stand-for-2023

Are you a fan of virtual reality gaming and looking for the perfect way to organize your VR headset collection? Look no further! In this article, we will explore the 9 best VR headset stands for 2023. These innovative accessories not only provide a secure and stylish way to display your VR headsets but also help keep them organized and easily accessible. Whether you have one headset or a collection, these stands are designed to showcase your gear in all its glory while keeping it neatly stored away when not in use. Get ready to enhance your gaming setup with these top-rated VR headset stands.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Dollox VR Stand offers a convenient and stylish solution for storing and displaying your virtual reality headset. Compatible with popular models such as Oculus Quest 2, Quest, Rift, Rift S, and Valve Index, this stand is made of high-quality ABS material to ensure durability and stability. With easy assembly in just five steps, you can quickly set up the stand without the need for tools. The triangular base design provides optimal stability and protection for your VR headset and controllers. Additionally, the stand offers storage hooks for accessories like headphones, extension cables, and more, keeping your desk tidy and ready for immersive gaming experiences. Score: 7.5/10

Key Features -WIDELY COMPATIBLE – Compatible with most standard size VR headsets, Suitable for Oculus Quest 2/Quest/Rift S, Valve Index, HP Reverb G2, Valve Index, HTC Vive, Vive Pro, etc.

-EASY TO ASSEMBLY – With only five steps, the VR stand is easy to assembly without tool. The most stable posture to protect and display your VR headset on the display holder. Without touching the lens, so you don't worry about scratches the lens.

-STORAGE TIDY & CONVENIENT – A VR stand to solve all your desktop storage problems. Not only VR headsets and controllers can be placed on the VR hooks, but more things like headphone, VR accessories, extension cables, etc. Keep you desk tidy and always ready for playing.

-DURABLE AND STABLE – Made of high quality ABS material, the VR stand is very durable and sturdy. The base of the VR holder is designed with the most stable triangular structure, better protect your VR headsets and touch controllers.

-WHAT YOU GET – The size of the VR stand installed is 12" x 12" x 7". The package include a 1 VR display stand and 1 manual. Please Note: the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and Touch Controller are not included! Specifications Color: White

Pros Widely compatible with various VR headsets

Easy assembly in five steps without the need for tools

Provides storage for VR headsets, controllers, and accessories

Durable and stable construction with a triangular base Cons Fragile assembly with tight openings and small screws

Challenging assembly for larger fingers

Inaccurate assembly instructions

Issues with screws and screwdriver quality

The Dollox VR Stand is a practical and attractive accessory for VR enthusiasts. While the assembly process may be challenging for some due to small screws and tight openings, the end result offers a stable and stylish display for your headset. The stand’s compatibility with various VR headsets and its additional storage features make it a versatile choice. However, the quality of the screws and screwdriver provided could be improved. Overall, if you’re looking for a functional and aesthetically pleasing VR stand, the Dollox VR Stand is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The VIVO Premium Clamp-on VR Headset Stand is a universal and sturdy desk mount designed to hold various VR headsets and controllers. It features a heavy-duty clamp that securely attaches to your desk without the need for drilling. The low profile design blends seamlessly with your setup while providing easy access to your VR gear. Assembly is quick and simple, with all hardware and instructions included. The stand has a steel construction and comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty and friendly tech support. It is compatible with popular VR headsets like Oculus Quest 2, Rift S, HP Reverb G2, Valve Index, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR.

Key Features Universal Design – Fits majority of VR headsets and controllers

Heavy Duty Clamp – Securely attaches to desk without drilling

Low Profile – Minimalistic appearance, saves desk space

Simple Assembly – All hardware and instructions included

Sturdy Steel Design – Backed by 3-year manufacturer warranty Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 14.80Lx7.20Wx3.80H

Pros Sturdy and robust construction

Easy assembly and installation

Saves desk space

Compatible with a wide range of VR headsets

Includes rubber cradle rings for controller protection Cons Clearance issue between the headset and stand

May scratch lenses if not careful

May scratch lenses if not careful Larger holes for controllers may not fit grip covers

Overall, the VIVO Premium Clamp-on VR Headset Stand provides a practical and efficient solution for storing VR headsets and controllers. Its universal design and sturdy construction make it suitable for various VR devices. While there may be some issues with clearance and potential lens scratching, these can be addressed with simple modifications. The stand’s low profile design and easy assembly add to its appeal. It is a reliable and space-saving option for VR enthusiasts, backed by a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind. Whether you have an Oculus Quest 2, Rift S, HP Reverb G2, or other popular VR headsets, this stand offers a convenient and organized way to keep your gear within reach.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Skywin VR Stand is a versatile display stand and cable organizer designed specifically for VR Headsets such as HTC Vive, Playstation VR, and Oculus Rift. Made with high-quality ABS material, this stand provides a neat and stylish solution for storing your VR headset when not in use. Its sleek black color blends seamlessly with any decor. The stand also has a round knob at the bottom where you can wrap the cord around for easy cable management. With its compatibility and durability, it offers a convenient and organized way to keep your VR headset safe and accessible. Note: VR headset sold separately.

Key Features Skywin VR Headset Stand

Display stand and cable organizer for VR Headsets

Compatible with PSVR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

High Quality ABS Stand

VR Headset Sold Seperately Specifications Color: Black

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Easy to set up

Provides cable organization

High-quality and durable Cons Not compatible with all VR headsets

Not compatible with all VR headsets Cord may need to dangle for some headsets

The Skywin VR Stand is a practical and attractive storage solution for VR headsets. Not only does it keep your headset securely displayed, but it also helps keep cables organized and tangle-free. The high-quality ABS material ensures durability, and its black color adds a sleek touch to any gaming setup. While it may not be compatible with all VR headsets, it fits popular models like PSVR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. Overall, if you’re looking for a stand that combines functionality with style, the Skywin VR Stand is an excellent choice.

Overall Score: 9/10

Keep your VR headset and touch controllers organized with the AMVR VR Stand. This stand is compatible with most standard-sized VR devices, including Meta Series, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and more. It is easy to assemble and takes up minimal space, providing a neat and artistic look. The stand is sturdy and stable, with non-slip pads on the base for added stability. Additionally, the wide display tray keeps a proper distance from the lenses to protect your headset from scratches. Get the AMVR VR Stand for a futuristic and elegant display solution for your VR equipment.

Key Features Compatible with most standard-sized VR devices

Easy to assemble and use

Sturdy, stable, and elegant design

Protects your headset's lenses

Includes 18 months of product warranty Specifications Color: White

Pros Easy to assemble

Stylish and futuristic design

Wide display tray for lens protection

Sturdy and stable Cons Controller holders stick out far

Controller holders stick out far Takes up some space

The AMVR VR Stand is a great solution for organizing and displaying your VR headset and touch controllers. It is easy to assemble, stylish, and provides proper protection for your headset’s lenses. With its sturdy and stable design, it ensures the safety of your VR equipment. The only minor drawbacks are that the controller holders stick out far and it takes up some space. However, these issues do not outweigh the overall quality and functionality of the stand. If you’re looking for an elegant and practical way to store and showcase your VR setup, the AMVR VR Stand is a fantastic choice.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The SOKUSIN VR Wall Mount is a storage stand holder hook designed for all VR headsets, including Oculus Quest 2, Quest, Rift, Rift-S, HTC Vive/Vive Pro/Vive Cosmo, Valve Index, HP Reverb G2, Google Daydream, and Mixed Reality Headsets and Controllers. It is a space-saving solution that keeps all VR gaming accessories organized and frees up desk space. The wall mount is made of high-quality ABS plastic, ensuring stability and safety for your VR equipment. With its easy installation process and the ability to charge the headset while storing it, this wall mount is a convenient and reliable option for VR gamers. It also provides protection by keeping VR devices away from pets and children. Overall, the SOKUSIN VR Wall Mount provides a practical and efficient way to store and display your VR gaming set.

Key Features Wide compatibility with all VR headsets

Stable and safe with 6MM THICK high-quality ABS plastic

Space organizer with safe hooks to avoid dropping

Easy installation with all screws and anchors included

Protects VR devices from being knocked down

Allows convenient charging Specifications Color: Black

Pros Compatible with a wide range of VR headsets

Stable and safe design with thick ABS plastic

Space-saving and organizes VR gaming accessories

Easy installation process

Provides protection for VR devices

Allows charging while storing Cons Some users found the plastic material to be cheap

May require additional screws for installation

May require additional screws for installation Not the most aesthetically pleasing design

The SOKUSIN VR Wall Mount offers a practical and efficient solution for storing and displaying VR headsets. Its wide compatibility ensures it can accommodate various brands and models, while the sturdy ABS plastic construction provides stability and safety. The wall mount’s space-saving design helps keep the gaming area organized, and the included safe hooks prevent accidental dropping. Easy installation and the ability to charge the headset while storing it add to its convenience. Although some users found the plastic material to be cheap and the design not particularly attractive, the overall functionality and usefulness of this wall mount make it a worthy accessory for VR gamers.

Overall Score: 7/10

The KAFRI Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 is a must-have for gamers. This charging dock not only charges your VR headset but also serves as a multifunctional stand for storage. It features a breathing RGB light that can display 9 lighting effects modes and up to 16.8 million colors, creating an amazing gaming atmosphere. The dock has an extra Type-C port for convenient charging of other devices like smartphones and tablets. It is safe and durable, with a fire-resistant and hardened plastic outer shell and a multi-protection system. However, some users have reported issues with durability and charging speed, and the dock may not fit well with headset attachments. Overall, the KAFRI Charging Dock is a functional accessory for VR gamers.

Key Features Quest 2 Gamer Must Have

1 Type-C Charging Port

RGB LED lights

Safe Guard

What You Get Specifications Color: Black

Pros Specifically designed for VR headset and controllers

Breathing RGB light creates an amazing gaming atmosphere

Extra Type-C port for convenient charging of other devices

Safe and durable with a multi-protection system

Comes with a 24-month warranty Cons Only charges the headset, not the controllers

Some users reported issues with durability and charging speed

May not fit well with headset attachments

May not fit well with headset attachments Smaller than expected and not the best quality

The KAFRI Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 is a stylish and functional accessory for VR gamers. It offers a convenient way to charge your headset and provides a storage stand with a vibrant RGB light. The extra Type-C port allows for easy charging of other devices. However, it’s important to note that this dock only charges the headset and not the controllers. Some users have also mentioned concerns about durability and fitting with headset attachments. Overall, if you’re looking for a charging dock with added style and functionality, the KAFRI Charging Dock is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.7/10

The AMVR VR Stand is a sleek and functional solution for storing and displaying your virtual reality headset and touch controllers. It is designed to hold various VR headsets, including the Quest, Quest 2, Rift, Rift S, Valve Index, and HP Reverb G2. The stand is easy to assemble and provides a neat and stable storage solution for your VR setup. It features a wide head-mounted display tray to protect the lenses of your headset. With its stylish design and practicality, the AMVR VR Stand is a must-have accessory for any VR enthusiast. It comes with a product warranty of 18 months and 24×7 customer service.

Key Features Easy to use and assemble

Neat and stable storage for your VR headset

Lens-friendly design for protecting the headset

Comes with 18 months of product warranty

Compatible with various VR headsets Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 9.84Lx7.48Wx10.63H

Size: Vs1e

Pros Easy to assemble and use

Sturdy and stable design

Wide head-mounted display tray for lens protection

Customizable to fit different VR setups

Includes mounts for touch controllers Cons Assembly instructions can be confusing

Assembly instructions can be confusing Some stability issues reported

The AMVR VR Stand is a practical and stylish accessory for organizing and displaying your virtual reality setup. Its sleek design and functionality make it a great addition to any desk or entertainment center. The stand provides stable and secure storage for your VR headset and touch controllers, while also protecting the lenses of the headset. It is easy to assemble and comes with a product warranty for added peace of mind. Although some users have reported stability issues and confusion with the assembly instructions, the overall customer satisfaction and positive reviews indicate that the AMVR VR Stand is a reliable and worthwhile investment for VR enthusiasts.

Overall Score: 8/10

The VR Headset Stand is a universal storage rack holder designed to hold VR headsets and touch controllers. It is compatible with various headsets like Vive, Playstation VR, Oculus Rift S, and Oculus Quest. The stand is made of durable plastic and comes in pieces that can be easily assembled and mounted on the wall. It provides a secure and convenient storage solution for your VR headset and controllers, keeping them organized and easily accessible. The stand has received positive reviews for its sturdiness and ease of installation. However, some users found the plastic construction to be less durable and expected a higher quality for the price. Overall, it is a cost-effective option for those looking to neatly store their VR equipment.

Key Features Universal headset storage rack holder

Compatible with Vive, Playstation VR, Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest

Durable plastic construction

Easy assembly and installation

Secure and convenient storage solution Specifications Dimension: 7.87Lx3.94Wx1.57H

Pros Sturdy and strong once assembled

Compatible with various headsets

Easy to install

Little to no flex when holding a headset

Provides room for headset and controllers Cons Plastic construction may not be as durable

Relatively expensive for a plastic holder

Some users experienced breakage

Some users experienced breakage Assembly can be tricky

Overall, the VR Headset Stand is a cost-effective solution for organizing and storing your VR headset and controllers. While the plastic construction may not be as durable as metal alternatives, it provides ample support and keeps your equipment securely in place. The easy assembly and installation make it accessible for users of all ages, and the compatibility with various headsets ensures versatility. However, those looking for a more premium and long-lasting option may consider metal alternatives. Nevertheless, this VR headset stand is a reliable choice for keeping your VR setup tidy and accessible.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The iTwano Stainless VR Stand is a convenient and tidy solution for displaying and storing your Quest 2 Pro headset and accessories. Made of sturdy stainless steel, it provides a stable position to keep your gaming gear safe. With its easy clip-on design, no drilling or nailing is required, ensuring your furniture remains undamaged. This VR stand is also easy to assemble and detach, and it is compatible with most standard-sized VR headsets. Customers have praised its durability, functionality, and space-saving design. Overall, it is a high-quality and practical storage solution for VR enthusiasts.

Key Features Convenient and Tidy storage solution

Sturdy and Stable stainless steel construction

Easy to Use with clip-on design

Assemble and Detachable

Compatible with most standard-sized VR headsets Specifications N/A

Pros Convenient and tidy storage for VR accessories

Sturdy and stable construction

Easy to assemble and detach

Clip-on design protects furniture

Compatible with most VR headsets Cons Some customers found the assembly process tricky

Some customers found the assembly process tricky May leave marks on cheap desks

The iTwano Stainless VR Stand is an excellent storage solution for Quest 2 Pro and other VR headsets. Its sturdy construction and easy-to-use design make it a reliable choice for keeping your gaming accessories organized. The clip-on feature ensures hassle-free installation without harming your furniture. Although the assembly process may be a bit challenging for some, the durability and functionality of this stand make it worth the effort. It also scores points for its compatibility with various VR headsets. Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast or a casual user, the iTwano Stainless VR Stand offers a sleek and practical solution to keep your VR headset and accessories neatly stored and easily accessible.

Buyer's Guide: VR Headset Stand

Looking for a VR headset stand? You're in the right place! Whether you're a VR enthusiast or new to the virtual reality world, having a reliable and sturdy stand for your VR headset is essential. We've crafted this buyer's guide to help you make an informed decision when choosing the perfect VR headset stand. So, let's dive into the fantastic world of VR headset stands and explore the key factors to consider before making your purchase!

Why Do You Need a VR Headset Stand?

Organize and Display: A VR headset stand provides an organized and convenient way to store your precious virtual reality equipment. It helps prevent tangled cables and ensures your VR headset stays in optimal condition. Space-Saving Solution: A stand serves as a dedicated spot to neatly store your VR headset, controllers, and other accessories, helping you save space on your desk or gaming setup. Quick and Easy Access: With a VR headset stand, your virtual reality gear is always within reach, allowing you to jump into your favorite virtual worlds without any hassle. Headset Protection: A good stand supports your VR headset securely, preventing accidental falls, scratches, or damage that could occur when left lying around.

Key Factors to Consider

When choosing a VR headset stand, it's important to consider a few key factors that will ensure you find the perfect fit for your needs. Here's what you should keep in mind:

Stability: Look for a stand that offers excellent stability to ensure your VR headset stays securely in place, even when bumped or nudged accidentally. Build Quality: Opt for a stand made of durable materials, such as metal or sturdy plastic, to ensure it can withstand the weight of your VR headset and provide long-term reliability. Compatibility: Confirm that the stand is compatible with your specific VR headset model. Most stands are designed to accommodate a variety of popular VR headsets, but it's always wise to double-check. Design: Consider a stand with a sleek and aesthetically pleasing design that complements your gaming setup or desk. After all, it's not just a functional accessory but also part of your overall VR experience. Cable Management: Some stands come with built-in cable management features to keep your VR headset cables organized and tangle-free. This can be particularly handy if you use your VR headset frequently. Additional Features: Explore stands that offer bonus features like charging ports, USB hubs, or hooks for controllers and other accessories. These extra features can enhance your overall gaming setup.