Introducing the ultimate guide to the "12 Best Playstation VR Headset For 2023." As virtual reality continues to revolutionize the gaming world, the demand for high-quality, immersive experiences is skyrocketing. With an abundance of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect Playstation VR headset. That's where we come in. In this comprehensive list, we have meticulously handpicked and evaluated the top twelve headsets for 2023, considering factors such as comfort, image quality, audio, and tracking capabilities. Whether you're a hardcore gamer or a casual enthusiast, this expertly curated selection will help you make an informed decision and elevate your virtual reality gaming experiences to new heights.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) is a cutting-edge virtual reality headset that offers an immersive gaming experience. With its advanced features such as eye tracking, 3D audio, and haptic feedback, this VR headset delivers highly intuitive controls and a 110º field of view. The PSVR2 also boasts 4K HDR visuals and advanced graphical rendering, ensuring stunning visuals and smooth performance. While the game library for the PSVR2 is currently limited compared to its predecessor, the improved visuals and usability make it a worthy upgrade. The setup is easy, although some users have reported receiving opened boxes, potentially indicating used products. Overall, the PSVR2 offers a major leap in virtual reality gaming and is highly recommended for PlayStation enthusiasts.

Key Features Play Station VR2 Sense technology: Eye tracking. Headset feedback. 3D Audio. Highly intuitive controls – Haptic Feedback, Adaptive Triggers and Finger Touch Detection

Cutting-edge performance

4K HDR visuals

110º field of view

Advanced graphical rendering Specifications Color: Play Station VR2 (PSVR2)

Pros Cutting-edge technology for immersive gaming experience

Cutting-edge technology for immersive gaming experience Improved visuals and usability compared to its predecessor

Improved visuals and usability compared to its predecessor Easy setup process

Easy setup process
Advanced features like eye tracking and haptic feedback Cons Limited game library compared to the original PSVR

Limited game library compared to the original PSVR Some users reported receiving opened boxes potentially indicating used products

The PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) is a major upgrade in the world of virtual reality gaming. With its advanced technology, including eye tracking and haptic feedback, it provides a highly immersive gaming experience. The improved visuals and usability make it a worthy successor to the original PSVR. While the game library is currently limited, it is expected to expand over time. The setup process is easy, although some users have reported receiving opened boxes, which is a cause for concern. Overall, the PSVR2 is a must-have for PlayStation enthusiasts who want to take their gaming experience to the next level.

Overall Score: 8/10

Become Iron Man with the Sony Playstation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle. This bundle includes a PlayStation VR headset, a PlayStation Camera, and two PlayStation Move motion controllers. Immerse yourself in the ultimate Iron Man experience by playing the Marvel's Iron Man VR game. Fly through the virtual skies, battle enemies, and upgrade your armor and abilities in Tony Stark's garage. The PlayStation VR headset allows you to step into the shoes of the Armored Avenger, delivering an original Iron Man adventure. Compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Key Features Play Station VR headset

Play Station Camera

2 Play Station Move motion controllers Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 11.90Lx5.90Wx5.90H

Pros Immersive Iron Man experience

Immersive Iron Man experience Includes necessary accessories

Includes necessary accessories
Upgrade armor and abilities Cons Limited game selection

Limited game selection Not compatible with PS5 as advertised

Not compatible with PS5 as advertised Cords can be inconvenient

The Sony Playstation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle offers a thrilling experience for fans of the Armored Avenger. With the included headset, camera, and motion controllers, players can step into the shoes of Iron Man and take on his enemies in a virtual world. The ability to upgrade armor and abilities adds depth to the gameplay, while the original Iron Man adventure keeps things exciting. However, the limited game selection and compatibility issues with PS5 may be drawbacks for some. Overall, this bundle provides an immersive and enjoyable VR experience for fans of the franchise.

Overall Score: 9/10

Enhance your gaming experience with the Skywin PSVR Replacement Light Shield and Protective Silicone Skin for Playstation VR Headset. This customized design for PS VR ensures a perfect fit and improved gameplay. The premium silicone material provides comfort and durability, protecting your device from scratches and daily wear. The light shield effectively blocks out external light, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in the virtual world. With secure installation and comprehensive protection, this product is a must-have for PS VR users. It comes with a buckle for easy installation and is compatible with PSVR and PS4 game systems. Give your PS VR headset the ultimate protection it deserves!

Key Features Customized design for PS VR

Premium silicone material for comfort

Comprehensive protection against scratches

Effective light blocking for immersive gaming

Secure installation with buckle Specifications Color: Black

Pros Perfect fit for PS4 VR headset

Perfect fit for PS4 VR headset Soft and comfortable silicone material

Soft and comfortable silicone material Blocks unwanted external light

Blocks unwanted external light
Secure installation with buckle Cons Silicone skin may not stay in place

Silicone skin may not stay in place Not as good as the original Sony light shield

The Skywin PSVR Replacement Light Shield and Protective Silicone Skin is a great accessory for PS VR users. It offers a perfect fit, comfort, and ultimate protection for your device. While the silicone skin may have some minor issues, the light shield effectively blocks out unwanted light, enhancing your gaming experience. With easy installation and comprehensive protection, this product is highly recommended for all PS VR enthusiasts. Give your PS VR headset the care it deserves with the Skywin PSVR Replacement Light Shield and Protective Silicone Skin.

Overall Score: 8/10

Experience the thrill of becoming Iron Man with the Play-Station VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle. This bundle includes a Play-Station VR headset, a Play-Station Camera, and two Play-Station Move motion controllers. Immerse yourself in Tony Stark's world with the Marvel's Iron Man VR game, where you can battle enemies and upgrade your armor and abilities. Compatible with both Play-Station 4 and Play-Station 5, this VR bundle offers an exciting and immersive gaming experience. The headset allows you to step into the role of the Armored Avenger and embark on an original Iron Man adventure. It's a must-have for Iron Man fans and gamers alike.

Key Features Become Iron Man with the Play-Station VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle

Includes VR headset, camera, and 2 motion controllers

Replicate Iron Man's Repulsor Jets and battle enemies

Upgrade armor and abilities in Tony Stark's garage Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 18.10Lx10.50Wx8.40H

Pros Immersive Iron Man experience

Immersive Iron Man experience Includes all necessary accessories

Includes all necessary accessories
Compatible with both Play-Station 4 and Play-Station 5 Cons No included charging devices

No included charging devices Some complaints about broken controller and grainy lens

The Play-Station VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle is a must-have for fans of Iron Man and gamers looking for an immersive VR experience. With the included headset, camera, and motion controllers, you can truly become Iron Man and battle enemies in Tony Stark’s world. The compatibility with both Play-Station 4 and Play-Station 5 ensures that you can enjoy this virtual adventure on your preferred gaming platform. While there are some complaints about missing charging devices and quality issues with the controllers and lens, overall, this bundle offers a thrilling and exciting gaming experience for those ready to step into the shoes of the Armored Avenger.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The SOKUSIN VR Wall Mount is a storage stand holder hook designed for all VR headsets, including Oculus Quest 2, Quest, Rift, Rift-S, HTC Vive/Vive Pro/Vive Cosmo, Valve Index, HP Reverb G2, Google Daydream, and Mixed Reality Headsets and Controllers. It is a space-saving solution that keeps all VR gaming accessories organized and frees up desk space. The wall mount is made of high-quality ABS plastic, ensuring stability and safety for your VR equipment. With its easy installation process and the ability to charge the headset while storing it, this wall mount is a convenient and reliable option for VR gamers. It also provides protection by keeping VR devices away from pets and children. Overall, the SOKUSIN VR Wall Mount provides a practical and efficient way to store and display your VR gaming set.

Key Features Wide compatibility with all VR headsets

Stable and safe with 6MM THICK high-quality ABS plastic

Space organizer with safe hooks to avoid dropping

Easy installation with all screws and anchors included

Protects VR devices from being knocked down

Allows convenient charging Specifications Color: Black

Pros Compatible with a wide range of VR headsets

Compatible with a wide range of VR headsets Stable and safe design with thick ABS plastic

Stable and safe design with thick ABS plastic Space-saving and organizes VR gaming accessories

Space-saving and organizes VR gaming accessories Easy installation process

Easy installation process Provides protection for VR devices

Provides protection for VR devices
Allows charging while storing Cons Some users found the plastic material to be cheap

Some users found the plastic material to be cheap May require additional screws for installation

May require additional screws for installation Not the most aesthetically pleasing design

The SOKUSIN VR Wall Mount offers a practical and efficient solution for storing and displaying VR headsets. Its wide compatibility ensures it can accommodate various brands and models, while the sturdy ABS plastic construction provides stability and safety. The wall mount’s space-saving design helps keep the gaming area organized, and the included safe hooks prevent accidental dropping. Easy installation and the ability to charge the headset while storing it add to its convenience. Although some users found the plastic material to be cheap and the design not particularly attractive, the overall functionality and usefulness of this wall mount make it a worthy accessory for VR gamers.

Overall Score: 8/10

Enhance your gaming experience with the ALIENERGY Stereo Headphone Earbuds. These authentic OEM replacement earbuds are designed to fit seamlessly with the Playstation VR (PSVR) headset, providing a comfortable fit without compromising on sound quality. Compatible with the second version of the PSVR headset (CUH-ZVR2), these earbuds offer a sleek aesthetic and reliable performance. With their easy installation and ability to stay securely on your ears, you can enjoy immersive gaming sessions while still being aware of your surroundings. The ALIENERGY Stereo Headphone Earbuds are an affordable alternative to expensive top-tier headphones, delivering quality sound at a great price.

Key Features Authentic original OEM quality

Rests gently on the ears for a comfortable fit without sacrificing great sound quality

Designed to fit in cleanly with the PSVR headset for a sleek aesthetic

Compatible with the 2nd version of the headset only Specifications N/A

Pros Authentic OEM quality

Authentic OEM quality Comfortable fit on the ears

Comfortable fit on the ears Sleek aesthetic

Sleek aesthetic
Easy to install Cons Does not fit PSVR2

Does not fit PSVR2 Lack of earbud covers

The ALIENERGY Stereo Headphone Earbuds provide an excellent replacement option for the Playstation VR (PSVR) headset. With their authentic OEM quality, comfortable fit, and sleek aesthetic, these earbuds enhance the gaming experience without breaking the bank. They are easy to install and stay securely on your ears, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the virtual world while still being aware of your surroundings. While they may not fit the PSVR2 model and lack additional earbud covers, the ALIENERGY Stereo Headphone Earbuds deliver quality sound at an affordable price. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a VR enthusiast, these earbuds are a worthwhile investment.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Monzlteck Wall Mount Holder for PSVR offers a convenient and space-saving solution to store your PlayStation VR headset and move controllers. This all-in-one mount is made of solid metal, ensuring durability and strength. Its design keeps your gaming space organized and the coating on the surface protects your controllers from scratches. Installation is quick and easy, and the customer satisfaction is guaranteed. With positive customer reviews praising its sturdiness, quality, and functionality, this wall mount is an excellent choice for PlayStation VR owners. However, keep in mind that it doesn't come with a complete set and lacks mounting instructions.

Key Features Compatible With: Fit for Older & New Move Motion Controllers + Play Station VR Headset

All-In-One Mount: Space-saving design keep your VR headset and move controller on the wall, which organize your gaming space.

Strong and Gentle. Made of solid metal, not plastic, the holder is strong enough for your ps-4 vr. The coating on its surface gently protected the controller from scratches.

Easy Installation: You’ll be able to install this wall mount quickly and easily

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: Please contact us if you experience any issues, because customer satisfaction is our #1 policy! Specifications N/A

Pros Sturdy and reasonably priced

Sturdy and reasonably priced Easy to hang and great quality

Easy to hang and great quality Works as intended

Works as intended Holds PSVR and 2 move controllers

Nice hide away mount
Best wall mount for the PS4 VR Cons Not full set

Nice hide away mount Best wall mount for the PS4 VR Cons Not full set

Not full set No mounting instructions

Overall, the Monzlteck Wall Mount Holder for PSVR is a reliable and affordable option for organizing and storing your PlayStation VR headset and move controllers. Its sturdy construction and easy installation make it a convenient choice for gamers seeking to declutter their gaming space. While it may lack a few components and instructions, the positive customer reviews confirm its effectiveness. If you’re looking for a space-saving solution that keeps your VR equipment secure and tidy, this wall mount is a great investment.

Overall Score: 8/10

The HomeMount VR Wall Mount Storage Stand Hook is a versatile solution for storing VR headsets and gaming controllers. With wide compatibility, it is designed to accommodate various VR headsets including Oculus Quest 2, Quest, Rift, Rift S, HTC Vive, Valve Index, HP Reverb G2, and more. The stand features a two-in-one storage design, freeing up desktop space and keeping your VR gear organized. Made of high-quality ABS plastic, it provides a sturdy and durable storage solution. The wall mount also allows for convenient charging of the VR headset. Installation is easy, and the package includes all necessary screws and anchors. With its sleek black design, it offers a space-saving and stylish storage solution for VR enthusiasts.

Key Features Wide compatibility with various VR headsets and controllers

Two-in-one storage for headsets and game controllers

Made of 6MM thick high-quality ABS plastic for durability

Convenient charging capability for VR headset

Easy installation with included screws and anchors

Sleek black design for a stylish storage solution Specifications Color: Black

Pros Wide compatibility with multiple VR headsets

Wide compatibility with multiple VR headsets Effective two-in-one storage solution

Effective two-in-one storage solution Durable construction with high-quality plastic

Durable construction with high-quality plastic Convenient charging capability

Convenient charging capability Easy installation process

Easy installation process
Sleek and stylish design Cons Could be slightly bigger to accommodate larger headsets

Could be slightly bigger to accommodate larger headsets All-plastic construction may not be as durable as metal

The HomeMount VR Wall Mount Storage Stand Hook is a highly practical and efficient solution for organizing and storing your VR headsets and gaming controllers. With its wide compatibility, sturdy construction, and convenient charging capability, it offers a fantastic storage solution for VR enthusiasts. While it could be slightly larger to accommodate bigger headsets, its sleek design and easy installation process make it a great addition to any VR setup. Overall, this wall mount provides an excellent way to keep your VR gear tidy, within arm’s reach, and protected from damage. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to a streamlined and organized VR experience!

Overall Score: 8/10

The DEVASO Adjustable Head Strap is designed to enhance support and comfort for the PlayStation VR2 headset. Made of high-quality ABS and silicone material, this lightweight head strap distributes the weight of the VR headset evenly across the head, reducing pressure and preventing slipping during gameplay. It features a soft cooling silicone pad and breathable honeycomb head pad for maximum comfort and easy cleaning. The adjustable knob design allows for personalized fit, and the snap-on installation ensures quick and hassle-free setup. Overall, the DEVASO Adjustable Head Strap offers improved comfort and stability for extended VR experiences.

Key Features High-quality ABS and silicone material

Gravity-balancing distributed design

Soft cooling silicone pad and breathable head pad

Adjustable non-slip knob

Convenient snap-on installation Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 8.43Lx4.13Wx3.58H

Pros High-quality and durable material

High-quality and durable material Even distribution of headset weight

Even distribution of headset weight Comfortable and easy to clean

Comfortable and easy to clean Adjustable for personalized fit

Adjustable for personalized fit
Quick and hassle-free installation Cons May cause discomfort and headaches for some users

May cause discomfort and headaches for some users Adjustment strap length could be longer

Adjustment strap length could be longer Velcro straps slightly difficult to adjust

The DEVASO Adjustable Head Strap for PlayStation VR2 is a valuable upgrade for enhancing comfort and stability during VR gaming. It is made of high-quality materials and features an ergonomic design that evenly distributes the weight of the VR headset, reducing pressure on the face. The strap provides a comfortable and secure fit with its soft cooling silicone pad and breathable head pad. The adjustable knob allows for easy customization, and the snap-on installation ensures a hassle-free setup process. While some users may experience discomfort or find the adjustment straps slightly challenging, the overall performance and improvements offered by this head strap make it a worthwhile investment for avid PlayStation VR2 gamers.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Bionik Mantis Attachable VR Headphones are designed to enhance the PlayStation VR gaming experience. With its adjustable design, the headphones easily attach to the PSVR headset and provide a comfortable fit without sacrificing sound quality. The 20-inch cable connects directly to the PlayStation Virtual Reality headset, making it convenient to wear, store, and play. The sleek and stylish design complements the look and feel of the PSVR headset. Installation is quick and hassle-free, allowing users to easily attach and detach the headphones as needed. The headphones offer hi-fi sound, ensuring an immersive gaming experience. However, some users have reported that the cord length may be too short for older PSVR models. Overall, the Bionik Mantis Attachable VR Headphones provide a convenient and comfortable audio solution for PlayStation VR gamers.

Key Features Compatible with Play Station VR

Adjustable Design

Connects Directly to PSVR

Hi-Fi Sound

Sleek Design

Easy Installation Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 7.20Lx6.50Wx2.30H

Size: Standard

Pros Compatible with PSVR

Compatible with PSVR Easy to attach and detach

Easy to attach and detach Hi-fi sound quality

Hi-fi sound quality Comfortable fit

Comfortable fit
Sleek and stylish design Cons Short cord length for older PSVR models

The Bionik Mantis Attachable VR Headphones are a great addition to any PlayStation VR setup. They offer a comfortable and convenient audio solution, allowing gamers to enjoy an immersive experience without the hassle of wearing traditional headphones. The adjustable design ensures a perfect fit, and the hi-fi sound quality enhances the gaming experience. The sleek and stylish design complements the PSVR headset, adding to the overall aesthetic. However, it’s worth noting that the cord length may be too short for older PSVR models, which could limit movement. Overall, the Bionik Mantis Attachable VR Headphones provide an excellent audio option for PlayStation VR enthusiasts.

Overall Score: 8/10

The VR Protector Cover Set for Playstation VR2 is a comprehensive set of accessories designed to protect and enhance your gaming experience. It includes a silicone PSVR2 headset cover, a face cushion cover pad, a lens dust cover, and 2 pack controller thumb grips. Made of premium silicone material, these covers are sweatproof, washable, and durable. They provide full protection for your PSVR2 headset, preventing accidental damage and sweat accumulation. The lens cover is thicker than the classic lens protector, ensuring effective shock absorption. Easy to install and clean, these accessories are lightweight and convenient to carry. Overall, this cover set is a must-have for PS VR gamers, offering comfort, protection, and improved immersion.

Key Features Compatibility for PSVR2

Exclusive Design- Full Protection

Premium Silicone Material

Easy to Install and Clean

What You Get & Service Specifications

Pros Provides complete protection for PSVR2 headset

Provides complete protection for PSVR2 headset Prevents light leakage and sweat accumulation

Prevents light leakage and sweat accumulation Thicker lens cover for effective shock absorption

Thicker lens cover for effective shock absorption Made of high-grade silicone

Made of high-grade silicone Easy to install and clean

Easy to install and clean Comes with controller thumb grips

Comes with controller thumb grips
Worry-free 18-month warranty Cons One customer received a used product

One customer received a used product Some customers found the silicone material to be cheap

Some customers found the silicone material to be cheap Face cushion cover pad causes irritation

Face cushion cover pad causes irritation Lens dust cover may not fit properly

The VR Protector Cover Set for Playstation VR2 is a highly recommended accessory kit for PS VR gamers. It offers complete protection for your PSVR2 headset, preventing accidental damage and sweat accumulation. The exclusive design ensures a wider field of vision and improved immersion. Made of high-grade silicone, these covers are durable, washable, and sweatproof. They are easy to install and clean, making them convenient for regular use. The controller thumb grips provide added comfort and control during gaming sessions. The only downside is that some customers received used products or found the silicone material to be of low quality. Overall, this cover set is a valuable investment to enhance your PS VR gaming experience.

Overall Score: 8/10

Upgrade your Playstation VR headset with the Pegly PSVR Replacement Light Shield Silicone Skin. This silicone skin provides a protective shield for your headset, preventing scratches and damage. It is compatible with the Playstation VR headset and is easy to install. The black color adds a sleek and stylish touch to your VR experience. With its durable and high-quality construction, the Pegly PSVR Replacement Light Shield Silicone Skin is a must-have accessory for any Playstation VR owner.

Key Features PSVR Replacement Light Shield

Replacement Parts Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.00Lx2.00Wx2.00H

Pros Easy to install

Easy to install Provides protection against scratches and damage

Provides protection against scratches and damage
Sleek and stylish design Cons

The Pegly PSVR Replacement Light Shield Silicone Skin is a fantastic accessory for Playstation VR owners. Its easy installation and durable construction make it a worthwhile investment. The black color adds a touch of elegance to your VR headset, while also providing ample protection against scratches and damage. With positive reviews from satisfied customers, this replacement light shield silicone skin is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their Playstation VR experience. Upgrade your headset today with the Pegly PSVR Replacement Light Shield Silicone Skin.

Playstation VR Headset Buyer's Guide

So, you've decided to delve into the immersive world of virtual reality with the Playstation VR headset. Bravo, my friend! Get ready to be transported to virtual landscapes, fight off zombies, or even explore the vastness of space. But before you dive headfirst into the virtual abyss, let me be your expert guide. Strap in, put on your virtual thinking cap, and let's get started!

1. Compatibility is Key

Ensure that your Playstation VR headset is compatible with your Playstation console. Not all models support virtual reality, so double-check before you make that leap.

Compatibility with your gaming setup is equally crucial. Make sure your console, TV, and other gaming peripherals play nicely with the Playstation VR headset, so you don't spend hours troubleshooting.

2. Comfort is King

Consider the design and ergonomics of the Playstation VR headset. This baby will be perched on your noggin for immersive sessions, so make sure it fits comfortably.

Adjustable straps, cushy padding, and a lightweight design are features to look out for. The more comfortable the headset, the longer you can escape into virtual worlds without feeling like your brain is being squeezed in a tiny box.

3. Visual Feast

Resolution matters, especially in the world of virtual reality. Look for a Playstation VR headset that delivers crisp, detailed visuals that won't make you squint.

Check for the display type and resolution of the headset. OLED displays tend to offer better color accuracy and contrast. Higher resolutions provide a more immersive experience, but keep in mind the capability of your Playstation console to handle it.

4. Tracking & Controllers

Like a dance partner, your Playstation VR headset should move seamlessly with your motions. Accurate tracking is vital for an immersive experience, so pay attention to the tracking technology utilized.

Consider the controllers that accompany the headset. A good set of controllers can enhance your virtual reality adventures, allowing for precise and intuitive interactions. Look for responsive, ergonomic controllers that fit nicely in your hands.

5. Audio Immersion

Sound is a critical component of any virtual reality experience, and the Playstation VR headset offers options to enhance your auditory immersion.

Some headsets have built-in headphones or speakers, while others allow you to connect your own audio devices. Decide which setup suits your preference and budget for an enhanced audio experience.

6. Wire-free Wonder

Tired of being tangled up like a fish in a net? Opt for a wireless Playstation VR headset for maximum freedom of movement.

Wireless headsets provide a tangle-free experience, but consider the potential latency and battery life. If wireless isn't your cup of tea, make sure the wires are long enough for comfortable gaming sessions.

7. Budget Realities

Ah, the realm of budgets. Determine a spending limit and stick to it. While virtual reality can be mind-blowing, it's important not to break the bank in the process.

Keep an eye out for bundle deals that may include the Playstation VR headset, additional controllers, and compatible games. You might snag a fantastic bargain and be ready to jump into the virtual universe in no time.

8. Reviews & Recommendations

It's always wise to tap into the collective wisdom of the gaming community. Read reviews, watch videos, and seek recommendations from fellow gaming enthusiasts before making your final decision.

Pay attention to both professional and user reviews to gain a balanced perspective on the Playstation VR headset's performance, durability, and overall value for money.