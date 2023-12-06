Introducing the 7 Amazing ASUS Gaming Laptop SSD for 2023. As gaming continues to evolve, ASUS has consistently upped its game in providing top-notch gaming laptops. Designed with power, speed, and performance in mind, these SSD-equipped laptops are set to revolutionize the gaming experience in 2023. With cutting-edge technology, enhanced graphics, and unbeatable processing power, ASUS has created a range of gaming laptops that guarantee an immersive and seamless gaming experience. Get ready to unleash your gaming potential with these 7 amazing ASUS gaming laptops featuring SSDs built for 2023.

Overall Score: 8/10

The asus TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Laptop is designed to deliver extraordinary performance with its AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor. It features upgraded memory with 16GB DDR4 RAM and ample storage space with a 1TB PCIe SSD. The powerful combination ensures seamless multitasking and lightning-fast responsiveness. The laptop also boasts a RGB backlit keyboard for a unique gaming style. Equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, it can handle graphics-intensive games with ease. The 17.3" FHD display offers stunning visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate and thin bezels. With a variety of ports and connectivity options, this gaming laptop provides versatile connectivity. The only drawbacks include average battery life and occasional reliability issues.

Key Features AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor

Upgraded Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD

Powerful Match: RGB Backlit Keyboard, NVIDIA Ge Force GTX 1650 Graphics

Display: 17.3" FHD 144Hz IPS, s RGB:62.5%, Adobe:47.34%

Connection & Ports: USB 3.2, HDMI 2.0b, 802.11ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Specifications Color: Bonfire Black

Dimension: 15.71Lx10.59Wx1.02H

Size: 16GB Ram | 1TB Ssd

Pros Powerful AMD Ryzen processor for high-performance computing

Battery life could be better Some users experienced occasional reliability issues

The asus TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Laptop offers a powerful and immersive gaming experience. With its high-performance processor, ample memory and storage, and dedicated graphics card, it can handle demanding tasks and deliver smooth gameplay. The vibrant display and customizable RGB keyboard add to the overall gaming experience. However, users should be aware of the average battery life and occasional reliability issues. Overall, this gaming laptop is a great choice for gamers who prioritize performance and value for money.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Immerse yourself in the game with the ASUS TUF A17 17.3'' 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop. It features a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor for exceptional performance and efficiency. With 64GB of DDR4 RAM and a 2TB PCIe SSD, you'll have plenty of memory and storage for all your gaming needs. The 17.3'' FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers stunning visuals and reduced screen tearing. The RGB backlit keyboard allows you to customize your gaming experience, while the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics provide reliable high frame rates. Running on Windows 11 Pro, this laptop is tailored to meet professional demands. With its impressive specifications and features, the ASUS TUF A17 is a top choice for gamers and professionals alike.

Key Features 17.3'' FHD 144Hz IPS Display

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor

64GB Ddr4 ram

2TB Pcie Ssd

RGB Backlit Keyboard

NVIDIA Ge Force GTX 1650 Graphics

Windows 11 Pro

Ports & Accessories include USB, HDMI, Audio Jack, and more Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 15.71Lx10.59Wx1.02H

Size: 64GB | 2TB PCIe SSD

Pros Powerful performance

Reliable graphics performance Tailored for professional demands Cons No DVD player included

No DVD player included Speakers are weak

Speakers are weak Fan noise can be loud during gaming

The ASUS TUF A17 17.3” 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse that delivers exceptional performance for both gaming and professional use. With its powerful processor, ample RAM, and spacious storage, it can handle resource-intensive tasks with ease. The high refresh rate display and reliable graphics provide an immersive gaming experience. While it lacks a DVD player and has weak speakers, these are minor drawbacks compared to its overall performance. The laptop is well-built and designed for long-lasting endurance. With its sleek black design and customizable RGB keyboard, it offers a stylish gaming experience. Overall, the ASUS TUF A17 is a top choice for gamers and professionals looking for a powerful and reliable laptop.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

The Asus TUF 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop is a powerful and sleek gaming laptop designed to deliver top-notch performance. With its AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, this laptop can handle demanding games and applications with ease. The 15.6-inch Full HD LED display offers stunning visuals, especially with its 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop also features a backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home OS, and a 720P HD camera. With up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, you get fast multitasking and ample storage space. The laptop comes bundled with a USB 3.0 Hub for convenient connectivity. Whether you're a gamer or a professional, the Asus TUF 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop is a fantastic choice.

Key Features Up to 32GB DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking

Up to 1024GB SSD for fast bootup and ample storage

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor with 8 Zen 2 cores

15.6-inch Full HD LED display with 144Hz refresh rate

NVIDIA Ge Force RTX 3050Ti graphics for immersive gaming

Backlit keyboard and Windows 11 Home OS

720P HD camera, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1

Bundled with USB 3.0 Hub for additional connectivity Specifications Size: 16GB | 512GB SSD

Ram type: Ddr4

Pros Powerful and elegant design

On the heavier side Battery life could be better

The Asus TUF 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop is a solid choice for gamers and professionals looking for high-performance and sleek design. It offers impressive specifications, including an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and a 144Hz refresh rate display. The laptop’s bundled USB 3.0 Hub adds convenience for connectivity. While it may be slightly heavier and could have better battery life, these drawbacks are minor compared to the overall performance and features of the laptop. Whether you’re gaming or working on demanding tasks, the Asus TUF 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop delivers excellent value for its price.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ASUS TUF A17 Gaming Laptop is a powerful and visually stunning device designed for gamers. With a 17.3'' FHD 144Hz IPS display, it offers immersive visuals with adaptive sync to minimize screen tearing. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and 32GB DDR4 RAM, ensuring excellent performance and responsiveness. It also features a 1TB PCIe SSD for lightning-fast boot-up and ample storage. The RGB backlit keyboard adds a stylish touch, while the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card delivers high frame rates in popular games. With Windows 11 Home included, this laptop offers a complete gaming experience.

Key Features 17.3" FHD 144Hz IPS Display

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor

32GB Ddr4 ram

1TB Pcie Ssd

RGB Backlit Keyboard

NVIDIA Ge Force GTX 1650 Graphics

Windows 11 Home included Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 15.71Lx10.95Wx1.02H

Size: 32GB DDR4 | 1TB PCIe SSD

Pros Stunning 144Hz IPS display with adaptive sync

Ideal graphics card for gaming Comes with Windows 11 Home Cons Relatively heavy at 8.8 lbs

Relatively heavy at 8.8 lbs Only includes one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port

The ASUS TUF A17 Gaming Laptop is a solid choice for gamers looking for a powerful and visually impressive device. It offers excellent performance, ample storage, and a stunning 144Hz IPS display. The customizable RGB backlit keyboard adds a touch of personalization, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card ensures smooth gameplay. The laptop also includes Windows 11 Home, providing the latest operating system experience. However, prospective buyers should consider its weight and the limited number of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports. Overall, the ASUS TUF A17 delivers a satisfying gaming experience.

Overall Score: 8/10

Unleash extraordinary performance with the ASUS 2023 TUF A17 Gaming Laptop. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, this laptop delivers exceptional gaming experiences. It features 16GB DDR4 RAM for seamless multitasking and improved responsiveness, along with a 512GB PCIe SSD for lightning-fast boot-up speed and enhanced storage capabilities. The RGB backlit keyboard allows for customization and expression of personal style. With Windows 11 Home included, this laptop provides the latest operating system for enhanced functionality. Weighing 8.8 lbs and featuring multiple ports and wireless connectivity options, the ASUS TUF A17 offers convenience and versatility for gamers on the go.

Key Features AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor

16GB Ddr4 ram

512GB PCIe SSD

RGB Backlit Keyboard

NVIDIA Ge Force GTX 1650 Graphics

Windows 11 Home included

Ports: USB, HDMI, Audio Jack, RJ45, Power In Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 15.71Lx10.95Wx1.02H

Size: 16GB DDR4 | 512GB PCIe SSD

Pros Powerful performance for demanding tasks

Includes Windows 11 Home for enhanced functionality Multiple ports and wireless connectivity options Cons

The ASUS 2023 TUF A17 Gaming Laptop offers impressive performance, speed, and storage capabilities for gamers. With its powerful processor and graphics card, multitasking and gaming are seamless. The RGB backlit keyboard adds a touch of personalization, and the inclusion of Windows 11 Home ensures the latest features and updates. The laptop’s portability and connectivity options make it convenient for gaming on the go. While it may not have any notable cons, it is important to consider the weight of 8.8 lbs for those looking for a lightweight option. Overall, the ASUS TUF A17 is a solid choice for gamers seeking a powerful and versatile gaming laptop.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The ASUS 2022 TUF Gaming laptop is a powerful gaming laptop that offers impressive performance and features. It is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD for fast and efficient performance. The laptop features a 17.3" FHD 144Hz display for a stunning visual experience. It also comes with an RGB backlit keyboard for comfortable and accurate typing. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card provides excellent image quality for gaming and other multimedia tasks. The laptop runs on Windows 10 and includes a bonus 32GB SnowBell USB card for additional storage. Overall, the ASUS 2022 TUF Gaming laptop is a reliable and powerful choice for gamers and tech enthusiasts.

Key Features 17.3" FHD 144Hz Display

11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H Processor

32GB Ddr4 ram

1TB Pcie Ssd

RGB Backlit Keyboard

NVIDIA Ge Force RTX 3050 Graphics

Windows 10 Home included Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 15.72L x 10.59W x 0.98H

Size: 32GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD | 11260H

Pros Powerful performance for gaming and multitasking

Customizable RGB backlit keyboard Dedicated graphics card for smooth gameplay Cons Misrepresentation of model year in the listing

Misrepresentation of model year in the listing Issues with initial boot loading Windows

Issues with initial boot loading Windows Comes with Windows 11 instead of Windows 10

The ASUS 2022 TUF Gaming laptop offers a powerful gaming and computing experience with its impressive performance and features. It provides smooth gameplay and stunning visuals with its high-quality display and dedicated graphics card. The fast storage and ample RAM allow for smooth multitasking and quick loading times. However, there have been some issues reported with initial setup and the misrepresentation of the model year in the listing. Overall, if you’re looking for a reliable and powerful gaming laptop, the ASUS 2022 TUF Gaming laptop is a great choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is a powerful and versatile computer that is perfect for gaming and multitasking. With its AMD Ryzen 5 3550H Processor and AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics, this laptop delivers superior gaming performance. The 15.6” IPS level FHD display provides a stunning visual experience with its narrow bezel design. The laptop features a portable and durable construction, making it perfect for gaming on the go. It also comes with a red backlit keyboard, dual fans with anti-dust technology, and extensive connectivity options. The 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD and 8GB DDR4 RAM provide ample storage and memory for all your gaming needs. With its gigabit WiFi and Windows 10 operating system, this laptop offers a seamless and high-speed gaming experience. However, the laptop lacks a DVD or SD card reader. Overall, the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is a great choice for gamers and multitaskers who are looking for a powerful and reliable computer.

Key Features Amd Ryzen 5 3550H Processor and AMD Radeon Rx 560X

15.6” IPS level FHD display

Portable design with 1.02” thin profile and weight of only 4.85 lbs

Dual fans with anti dust technology

256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD; 8GB DDR4 RAM

Gigabit wave 2 Wi Fi up to 1.73Gbps Specifications Dimension: 14.20Lx10.30Wx1.00H

Size: 15-15.99 inches

Pros Powerful gaming performance

High-speed gigabit Wi Fi Red backlit keyboard Cons Lacks DVD or SD card reader

The Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is a reliable and powerful computer that is perfect for gamers and multitaskers. With its AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Radeon RX 560X graphics, this laptop delivers superior gaming performance. The portable and durable design makes it ideal for gaming on the go, while the high-speed gigabit WiFi ensures a seamless online gaming experience. The red backlit keyboard adds a stylish touch to the gaming experience. The only downside is the lack of a DVD or SD card reader. Overall, the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and powerful gaming laptop.

Asus Gaming Laptop SSD Buyer's Guide

Key Factors to Consider

Processor: Look for laptops with a powerful processor to ensure smooth gaming performance. Consider options like Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen processors.

Look for laptops with a powerful processor to ensure smooth gaming performance. Consider options like Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen processors. Graphics Card: A capable graphics card is essential for gaming. Nvidia GeForce GTX or RTX series and AMD Radeon RX series are popular choices.

A capable graphics card is essential for gaming. Nvidia GeForce GTX or RTX series and AMD Radeon RX series are popular choices. Storage: Opt for a gaming laptop with an SSD (Solid State Drive) instead of a traditional hard drive. SSDs offer faster load times, improved overall performance, and durability.

Opt for a gaming laptop with an SSD (Solid State Drive) instead of a traditional hard drive. SSDs offer faster load times, improved overall performance, and durability. RAM: Higher RAM capacity ensures smoother multitasking and better gaming experience. Look for laptops with at least 8GB or more for optimal performance.

Higher RAM capacity ensures smoother multitasking and better gaming experience. Look for laptops with at least 8GB or more for optimal performance. Display: A larger display with higher resolution provides a better gaming experience. Consider laptops with at least a 15.6-inch screen and Full HD (1920×1080) or higher resolution.

A larger display with higher resolution provides a better gaming experience. Consider laptops with at least a 15.6-inch screen and Full HD (1920×1080) or higher resolution. Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates, such as 120Hz or 144Hz, offer smoother visuals during fast-paced gaming. Opt for displays with a higher refresh rate for an enhanced gaming experience.

Higher refresh rates, such as 120Hz or 144Hz, offer smoother visuals during fast-paced gaming. Opt for displays with a higher refresh rate for an enhanced gaming experience. Cooling System: Adequate cooling is vital to prevent overheating during intense gaming sessions. Look for laptops with efficient cooling systems to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

Adequate cooling is vital to prevent overheating during intense gaming sessions. Look for laptops with efficient cooling systems to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Battery Life: Gaming laptops tend to consume more power. Opt for laptops with longer battery life or ones that offer power-saving features to maximize gaming sessions without constant charging.

Gaming laptops tend to consume more power. Opt for laptops with longer battery life or ones that offer power-saving features to maximize gaming sessions without constant charging. Portability: Consider the weight and dimensions of the laptop if portability is important to you. Slim and lightweight designs are easier to carry around.

Advantages of SSD in Gaming Laptops

Faster Load Times: SSDs provide significantly faster read and write speeds compared to traditional hard drives, reducing game load times and improving overall performance.

Enhanced Gaming Experience: With faster data access, games run smoother, reducing lag and improving responsiveness, resulting in a more immersive gaming experience.

Durability: SSDs have no moving parts, making them more resistant to shock or physical impact. This ensures improved durability and reliability, especially during transport.

Quieter Operation: SSDs produce less noise since they do not have any spinning components, creating a more enjoyable gaming environment.

Energy Efficient: SSDs consume less power compared to traditional hard drives, prolonging battery life and increasing gaming sessions on the go.

Recommended Asus Gaming Laptop Models with SSD

Asus ROG Strix Scar III: A high-performance gaming laptop with an SSD, powerful processor, and advanced cooling system.

Asus TUF Gaming A15: A budget-friendly gaming laptop with SSD storage, AMD Ryzen processor, and durable construction.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: A compact gaming laptop with an SSD, AMD Ryzen processor, and an impressive battery life.

Asus ROG Strix G15: A mid-range gaming laptop with fast storage, high refresh rate display, and customizable RGB lighting.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S15: A premium gaming laptop featuring an SSD, Intel Core i7 or i9 processor, and a sleek design.